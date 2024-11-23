In a fast-paced culinary showdown, four chefs compete across three timed rounds, each tasked with creating a dish using a basket of mystery ingredients. The competition starts with an appetizer round, followed by an entrée, and concludes with a dessert. After each round, a panel of judges critiques the dishes based on flavor, presentation, and ingenuity. The chef who falls short is eliminated, leading to one final chef being crowned the winner and awarded a cash prize. The show highlights the chefs' ability to think quickly and adapt to surprising ingredients.

Release Date June 4, 2007 Cast Ted Allen Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 55