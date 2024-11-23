December sees several premiere titles coming to Hulu. From hit reality shows like Gold Rush, Chopped, and Deadliest Catch to new movies like Cuckoo, there are plenty of shows and movies to add to your holiday watch list.
New on December 1, 2024
- Bunk’d Complete Seasons 1-7
- Ace of Cakes Complete Season 9
- Alaskan Bush People Complete Seasons 8-11
- Bahamas Life Complete Season 5
- Buddy vs. Duff Complete Season 4
- Caribbean Life Complete Seasons 5, 17
- Chopped Complete Seasons 53-55
- Deadliest Catch Complete Season 5
- Dirty Jobs Complete Season 4
- Ghost Adventures Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Gold Rush Complete Season 5
Follow a group of determined miners as they search for gold in remote corners of the world. With high stakes and unpredictable challenges, each season captures their relentless pursuit of fortune and the dramatic ups and downs of mining life.
- Release Date
- December 3, 2010
- Cast
- Parker Schnabel , Chris Doumitt , Paul Christie
- Main Genre
- Reality
- Seasons
- 13
- House Hunters Complete Season 170
- House Hunters (Home for the Holidays) Complete Season 173
- House Hunters International Complete Season 140
- Maine Cabin Masters Complete Season 8
- Sherlock Hound Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Street Outlaws Complete Season 5
- Welcome to Plathville Complete Season 4-5
- Antwone Fisher (2002)
- Cast Away (2000)
- Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)
- Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
- Epic (2013)
- Epic Movie (2007)
- A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
- Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
- Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
- Moulin Roug (2001)
- Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
- The Muppets (2011)
- Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
- Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
- Rio 2 (2014)
- Sommersby (1993)
- Speed (1994)
- Bad Moms (2016)
- This Christmas (2007)
Gladiator (2000)
In ancient Rome, after the death of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, loyal general Maximus is betrayed and sentenced to death by the new emperor, Commodus. Escaping execution, Maximus is enslaved and forced to fight as a gladiator, where his skills and honor lead him toward a path of vengeance and redemption.
- Release Date
- May 5, 2000
- Director
- Ridley Scott
- Cast
- Russell Crowe , Joaquin Phoenix , Connie Nielsen , Oliver Reed , Richard Harris , Derek Jacobi , Djimon Hounsou , David Schofield , John Shrapnel , Tomas Arana , Ralf Moeller , Spencer Treat Clark , David Hemmings , Tommy Flanagan , Sven-Ole Thorsen , Omid Djalili , Nicholas McGaughey , Chris Kell , Tony Curran , Mark Lewis , John Quinn , Alun Raglan , David Bailie , Chick Allan , David J. Nicholls , Al Hunter Ashton , Billy Dowd , Giannina Facio , Giorgio Cantarini
- Runtime
- 155 minutes
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Writers
- David Franzoni , John Logan , William Nicholson
- Tagline
- Website
- Story By
- David Franzoni
- Budget
- $103 million
- Studio(s)
- DreamWorks Distribution , Universal Pictures , Scott Free Productions , Red Wagon Entertainment
- Distributor(s)
- DreamWorks Distribution , Universal Pictures
- Sequel(s)
- Gladiator II
- National Security (2003)
- Paradise Highway (2022)
- The Perfect Guy (2015)
- The Perfect Holiday (2007)
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- Ricki and the Flash (2015)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
- Twilight (2008)
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
New on December 3, 2024
- Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Complete Season 1
- Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Complete Season 2
- Breaking Amish Complete Season 1
- Breaking Amish Brave New World: Complete Season 2
- Breaking Amish LA: Complete Season 3
- A Crime to Remember Complete Season 1
- Ghost Adventures Artifacts: Complete Season 1
- Ghost Adventures House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Homicide Hunter Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8
- Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Complete Seasons 1-2
- My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Complete Seasons 6-9
- My Feet Are Killing Me Complete Seasons 1-2
- My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps Complete Season 1
- Property Brothers at Home Complete Seasons 1-2
- Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House Complete Season 1
- Rock the Block Complete Seasons 1-2
- Selena + Restaurant Complete Season 1
- sMothered Complete Seasons 1-3
- The Family Chantel Complete Season 1-3
- The Flipping El Moussas Complete Season 1
- The Great Food Truck Race Complete Seasons 13-14
- Tiny House Hunters Complete Season 2
- Tournament of Champions Complete Seasons 2-3
- Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)
New on December 4, 2024
- Light Shop Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Storm Crashers (2024)
New on December 5, 2024
- Wild Crime Complete Season 4
- The Alaska Triangle Complete Season 1
- Ancient Aliens Complete Seasons 20A
- Barnwood Builders Complete Season 16
- Barnwood Builders Complete Season 17
Chopped Complete Seasons 20-21
In a fast-paced culinary showdown, four chefs compete across three timed rounds, each tasked with creating a dish using a basket of mystery ingredients. The competition starts with an appetizer round, followed by an entrée, and concludes with a dessert. After each round, a panel of judges critiques the dishes based on flavor, presentation, and ingenuity. The chef who falls short is eliminated, leading to one final chef being crowned the winner and awarded a cash prize. The show highlights the chefs' ability to think quickly and adapt to surprising ingredients.
- Release Date
- June 4, 2007
- Cast
- Ted Allen
- Main Genre
- Reality-TV
- Seasons
- 55
- Chopped Junior Complete Seasons 6-7
- Chopped Next Gen Complete Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island Complete Season 11
- Fixer Upper: Behind the Design Complete Season 1
- Fixer Upper: The Castle Complete Season 1
- Fixer Upper: The Hotel Complete Season 1
- Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse Complete Season 1
- Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine Complete Seasons 1-2
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan Complete Seasons 1-2
- Hot Ones New Episodes
- The Murder Tapes Complete Seasons 1-2
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11
- Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch Complete Seasons 1-2
- MythBusters Complete Season 19
- MythBusters Jr. Complete Season 1
- 90 Day Diaries Complete Season 1
- 7 Little Johnstons Complete Seasons 1-6
- Supermarket Stakeout Complete Season 1
- A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024)
- Living (2023)
New on December 6, 2024
- Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble Complete Season 1
- Paris Has Fallen Complete Season 1
- Doctor Dolittle (1998)
- Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
- Flycatcher (2024)
Marley & Me (2008)
- Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)
- Summer Camp (2024)
New on December 7, 2024
- Destruction Decoded Complete Season 2
- Inside Enchanted Forests Series Premiere
- Celebrity IOU Complete Seasons 1-2
- Chopped Sweets Complete Season 3
Deadliest Catch Complete Seasons 19-20
- Deadly Women Complete Season 14
- Dr. Pimple Popper Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop Complete Season 1
- Evil Lives Here Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15
- Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death Complete Seasons 1-3
- Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks Complete Season 1
- Extreme Couponing Complete Seasons 1-2
- Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp Complete Season 1
- Fatal Vows Complete Season 5
- Maine Cabin Masters Complete Season 9
- Nightmare Next Door Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Perfect Murder Complete Season 3
- Street Outlaws Complete Seasons 12-13
- Ugliest House In America Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4
- Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise Complete Season 2
- Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes Complete Season 1
- The Convert (2023)
New on December 9, 2024
Step Up (2006)
- Release Date
- August 11, 2006
- Director
- Anne Fletcher
- Runtime
- 98 minutes
- Main Genre
- Crime
- Writers
- Duane Adler , Melissa Rosenberg
- Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
- Step Up 3D (2010)
New on December 10, 2024
- Caught! Complete Season 1
- Critical Incident Complete Season 1
- Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders Complete Season
- Farmhouse Fixer Complete Season 1
- Food Network Star Complete Seasons 11-13
- Gold Rush Complete Seasons 7-12
- Guy’s Big Bite Complete Season 1
- Guy’s Big Game Complete Season 1
- I Love a Mama’s Boy Complete Season 1
- Mysteries at the Museum Complete Season 1
- Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Real Full Monty Special Premiere
- Save My Skin Complete Season 4
- Unsellable Houses Complete Season 1
- Sugarcane Documentary Premiere
- Coup! (2023)
New on December 11, 2024
- Down to the Studs Complete Season 1
- Extravagant Spaces Complete Season 1
- Home to Homestead Complete Season 1
- The Reveal Complete Season 3
- Tiny Bnb Complete Seasons 2-3
- The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton Complete Season 1
New on December 12, 2024
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Compete Season 6
- 48 Hours to Buy Complete Season 1
- Interrogation Raw Complete Season 2B
- Knight Fight Complete Season 1
- The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries Complete Season 1
New on December 13, 2024
- Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)
- Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)
- No Way Up (2024)
- Scarygirl (2023)
- A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024)
New on December 14, 2024
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Complete Seasons 45-49
- Disappeared Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12
- Expedition Unknown Complete Seasons 1-5
- Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Complete Seasons 1-2
- Gold Rush: South America Complete Season 1
- Gold Rush: White Water Complete Seasons 4-8
- Hoarding: Buried Alive Complete Seasons 1-2
- How It’s Made Complete Seasons 23-24
- I (Almost) Got Away With It Complete Seasons 1-2
- Kids Baking Championship Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11
- MILF Manor Complete Seasons 1-2
New on December 16, 2024
- Law & Order Complete Seasons 1-20
New on December 17, 2024
- Blink Special Premiere
Cuckoo (2024)
Seventeen-year-old Gretchen reluctantly leaves America to live with her father at a resort in the German Alps. Plagued by strange noises and bloody visions, she soon discovers a shocking secret that concerns her own family.
New on December 18, 2024
- The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher Complete Seasons 1-4
New on December 19, 2024
- America’s Top Dog Complete Season 1
- Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here? Complete Season 1
- The Proof Is Out There Complete Season 4
- Zombie House Flipping Complete Season 6A
- A Model Murder (2024)
New on December 20, 2024
- Lost Treasures of the Bible Series Premiere
- Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)
- Darkness of Man (2024)
- The Inheritance (2024)
New on December 24, 2024
- Arctic Convoy (2023)
New on December 26, 2024
- America’s 10 Most Hated Complete Season 1
- Court Cam Complete Season 7A
- Full Metal Jousting Complete Season 1
- 200% Wolf (2024)
New on December 27, 2024
- The Year: 2024 Special Premiere
- Breaking (2022)
- Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)
New on December 28, 2024
- Alice, Darling (2022)
- Amber Alert (2024)