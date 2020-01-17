Here’s What’s New on Hulu and What’s Leaving in February 2020

Hulu has dropped their list of titles coming to the streaming platform next month, and it is a doozy. My personal pick of the litter is the 1993 thriller The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford as Dr. Richard Kimble, a man falsely imprisoned for the murder of his wife. He goes on the run after his prison bus is involved in a pretty spectacular accident involving a speeding train, and now he will stop at nothing until he finds the real killer. Tommy Lee Jones won his first (and to date only) Academy Award playing U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard. I am easily going to watch this at least five times as soon as it becomes available on Hulu.

Other notable additions include the Zack Snyder pseudo-historical action film 300, the first two Bridget Jones movies, the supernatural drama Ghost, the Hughes Brothers debut film Menace II Society, and the subversive horror comedy The Cabin in the Woods. There’s also the classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally, the better-than-it-had-any-right-to-be drama Warrior, and the premiere of the Hulu original series High Fidelity, starring Zoë Kravitz. And if you’re really struggling for something to watch, you can check out the embarrassing Chris Farley comedy Beverly Hills Ninja, which somehow manages to get worse every time I see it.

Of course, with every new batch of titles comes a list of movies that will be going away. Here’s your last chance to catch the excellent Cameron Crowe drama Almost Famous; the truly delightful comedy Airheads featuring the unlikely teaming of Brendan Fraser, Adam Sandler and Steve Buscemi as a hard rock band holding a radio station hostage; and the Patrick Swayze action bonanza Road House, otherwise known as the greatest film ever made. Check out the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving below.

Available February 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2005)

Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jone’s Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys with Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

Available February 2

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Available February 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Available February 5

Warrior (2011)

Available February 6

Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Available February 7

Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available February 9

Alive (2019)

Available February 10

The Oscars: Special (ABC)

Available February 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Available February 13

Mister America (2019)

Available February 14

High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

Available February 15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Available February 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available February 18

Super 8 (2011)

Available February 19

Getaway (2013)

Available February 22

The Prince (2014)

Available February 25

The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Run the Race (2019)

Available February 28

After the Wedding (2019)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Wrong Man: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

America’s Sweethearts (2001) (2/1)

American Psycho (2000) (2/1)

American Psycho 2 (2002) (2/1)

Are We There Yet? (2005) (2/1)

Being John Malkovich (1999) (2/1)

Cesar Chavez (2014) (2/1)

Chinatown (1974) (2/1)

Damien: Omen II (1978) (2/1)

Double Jeopardy (1999) (2/1)

Fallen (1998) (2/1)

Hotel Rwanda (2004) (2/1)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) (2/1)

Shane (1953) (2/1)

Showgirls (1995) (2/1)

Sideways (2004) (2/1)

Unthinkable (2010) (2/1)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) (2/1)

About a Boy (2002) (2/14)

Garfield: The Movie (2004) (2/14)

Identity (2003) (2/14)

In the Line of Fire (1993) (2/14)

Joe (2013) (2/14)

The Final Conflict (1981) (2/14)

The Game (1997) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) (2/14)

The Omen (1976) (2/14)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) (2/14)

Vertical Limit (2000) (2/14)

American Gangster (2007) (2/16)

Milk (2008) (2/16)

Repo Men (2010) (2/16)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2011) (2/27)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) (2/29)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

McMillions: Series Premiere (2/3)

High Maintenance: Season 4 Premiere (2/7)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Homeland: Season 8 Premiere (2/9)

Kidding: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

*The following are available with the CINEMAX premium add-on:

Strike Back: Season 7 Premiere (2/14)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in February:

February 29

A Better Life (2011)

A Stork’s Journey (2017)

Airheads (1994)

Almost Famous (2000)

Blast from the Past (1999)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Again (1998)

Exposed (2016)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Hamlet (1990)

Harry Brown (2009)

Heartbreakers (2001)

In Secret (2014)

Just Married (2003)

Knowing (2009)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Nobody’s Fool (1995)

Ouija House (2018)

Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)

Road House (1989)

Secretary (2002)

Set Up (2011)

Sorority Row (2009)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Wall Street (1987)