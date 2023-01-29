The 'Animaniacs' are back on Hulu this February!

With January quickly coming to a close it's time to look ahead to February and Hulu has plenty of great titles that will be available to stream next month. Two fan-favorite Hulu series will be concluding with Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Animaniacs both premiering their third and final seasons in February, while the FX Original series Snowfall will be debuting its sixth and final season. Another stand-out title coming to Hulu is the buzzy new true-crime docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence which comes from the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker behind Cutie and the Boxer. Barry Jenkins' highly underrated James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk will also be coming to Hulu in February, the film landed Regina King the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2019. Other titles coming to Hulu in February include the 2022 Sundance horror hit Piggy, the Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen dramedy 50/50, and the teen comedy staple Superbad.

You can check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Hulu in February 2023.

Available February 1:

Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1

Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3

Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)

Sherman's Showcase: Season 2B

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King's Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It's Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

Available February 2:

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere

I'm Totally Fine (2022)

Available February 3:

Killing County: Complete Docuseries

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

Available February 4:

Project Legion (2022)

Available February 7:

Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere

Available February 8:

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Available February 9:

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries

A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska's Oil: Special Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere

Piggy (2022)

Available February 10:

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

Available February 13:

Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere

Available February 14:

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne: Season 1

Available February 15:

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere

Craig of the Creek: Season 4C

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Available February 16:

The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere

Available February 17:

Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control: Series Premiere

Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

Available February 18:

Hold Your Fire (2021)

Available February 19:

Slayers (2022)

Available February 20:

American Idol: Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep: Series Premiere

Available February 23:

National Geographic Investigates: Peru's Grave Mystery: Special Premiere

Snowfall: Final Season Premiere

Available February 24:

Bruiser (2023)

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

Available February 26:

Iron Mask (2019)

Available February 28:

The Book Thief (2013)