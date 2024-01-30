Hulu has an exciting slate of movies and TV shows that will be available to stream in February.

After months of anticipation, some of your favorite network shows are returning, and many of them will be available to stream on Hulu, including Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, The Conners, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, and Will Trent. February will also bring in some exciting prestige television titles from FX, including Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, the second season of the popular anthology series from Ryan Murphy.

Arguably, one of the most anticipated series for 2024 is Shōgun, Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' limited series adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 novel, which combines history and fiction to tell a riveting and ambitious story of war, betrayal, and survival. Amy Schumer's Life and Beth will also return for Season 2 as the titular character adjusts to her new married life with John (Michael Cera).

Recent movies fresh from the big screen, such as Taika Waititi's sports comedy Next Goal Wins, the John Cena-led action-comedy Freelance, and the psychological romantic thriller Cat Person, will also be available to stream. Nico Parker, Woody Harrelson, and Laura Linney star in Suncoast, a new film from Searchlight Pictures that recently premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Other flicks that will be available on Hulu in February include The Cabin in the Woods, Judas and the Black Messiah, Jumanji, Knight and Day, The Twilight Saga, 500 Days of Summer, Nomadland, The Lost City, and Father Stu will be available to stream.

Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in February.

Available February 1:

FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3

Addicted | 2014

America's Sweethearts | 2001

Baby Boy | 2001

Big Momma's House | 2000

Black Knight | 2001

The Cabin in the Woods | 2012

Call Me By Your Name | 2017

Client 9 | 2010

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013

Date Movie | 2006

Dear John | 2010

The Descent | 2005

Eat Pray Love | 2010

The Eye | 2008

First Daughter | 2004

Force Majeure | 2014

Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004

Hitch | 2005

How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998

Jason Bourne | 2016

Jack And Jill | 2011

Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021

Jumanji | 1995

Just My Luck | 2006

Jumping the Broom | 2011

Knight And Day | 2010

Life or Something Like It | 2002

Love is Strange | 2014

Man on Fire | 1987

Men Of Honor | 2000

Monster In-Law | 2005

Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Night Catches Us | 2007

Notorious | 2009

Obsessed | 2009

Pretty Woman | 1990

Secrets of Eden | 2012

The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008

Sisters | 2006

Soul Food | 1997

Twilight | 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Valentine's Day | 2010

Warm Bodies | 2013

The Watch | 2012

What's Your Number? | 2011

12 Years A Slave | 2013

The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005

500 Days Of Summer | 2009

Available February 2:

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1

Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere

Freelance | 2023

Available February 4:

Alien Vs. Predator | 2004

Beloved | 1998

Hope Floats | 1998

Predator | 1987

Predator 2 | 1990

Available February 5:

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere

Antebellum | 2020

Available February 6:

Camp Hideout | 2023

Available February 7:

​​​​​​Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2

Available February 8:

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 6 Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere

10 Things I Hate About You | 1999

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1

After The First 48: Complete Season 8

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

The Last Song | 2010

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Romeo + Juliet | 1996

Available February 9:

Suncoast: Film Premiere

The Abyss | 1989

Cat Person | 2023

The Lost King | 2022

Available February 10:

The Lost City | 2022

Available February 11:

Father Stu | 2022

Available February 12:

Blended | 2014

Available February 13:

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Available February 14:

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere

Available February 15:

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3

Infinite Storm | 2022

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023

Next Goal Wins | 2023

Prometheus | 2012

2:22 | 2017

Available February 16:

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2

Pod Generation | 2023

Available February 17:

Amulet | 2020

Available February 19:

American Idol: Season 22 Premiere

Nomadland | 2021

Available February 20:

Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere

Available February 21:

The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere

Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Available February 22:

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2

Available February 23:

Mercy Road | 2021

Available February 24:

Dragonkeeper | 2022

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022

Available February 25:

Monica | 2023

Available February 27:

FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere

Available February 28:

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

Available February 29: