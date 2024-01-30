Hulu has an exciting slate of movies and TV shows that will be available to stream in February.
After months of anticipation, some of your favorite network shows are returning, and many of them will be available to stream on Hulu, including Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, The Conners, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, and Will Trent. February will also bring in some exciting prestige television titles from FX, including Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, the second season of the popular anthology series from Ryan Murphy.
Arguably, one of the most anticipated series for 2024 is Shōgun, Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' limited series adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 novel, which combines history and fiction to tell a riveting and ambitious story of war, betrayal, and survival. Amy Schumer's Life and Beth will also return for Season 2 as the titular character adjusts to her new married life with John (Michael Cera).
Recent movies fresh from the big screen, such as Taika Waititi's sports comedy Next Goal Wins, the John Cena-led action-comedy Freelance, and the psychological romantic thriller Cat Person, will also be available to stream. Nico Parker, Woody Harrelson, and Laura Linney star in Suncoast, a new film from Searchlight Pictures that recently premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Other flicks that will be available on Hulu in February include The Cabin in the Woods, Judas and the Black Messiah, Jumanji, Knight and Day, The Twilight Saga, 500 Days of Summer, Nomadland, The Lost City, and Father Stu will be available to stream.
Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in February.
Available February 1:
- FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
- Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
- Addicted | 2014
- America's Sweethearts | 2001
- Baby Boy | 2001
- Big Momma's House | 2000
- Black Knight | 2001
- The Cabin in the Woods | 2012
- Call Me By Your Name | 2017
- Client 9 | 2010
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013
- Date Movie | 2006
- Dear John | 2010
- The Descent | 2005
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- The Eye | 2008
- First Daughter | 2004
- Force Majeure | 2014
- Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011
- Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004
- Hitch | 2005
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
- Jason Bourne | 2016
- Jack And Jill | 2011
- Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
- Jumanji | 1995
- Just My Luck | 2006
- Jumping the Broom | 2011
- Knight And Day | 2010
- Life or Something Like It | 2002
- Love is Strange | 2014
- Man on Fire | 1987
- Men Of Honor | 2000
- Monster In-Law | 2005
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- Night Catches Us | 2007
- Notorious | 2009
- Obsessed | 2009
- Pretty Woman | 1990
- Secrets of Eden | 2012
- The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008
- Sisters | 2006
- Soul Food | 1997
- Twilight | 2008
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
- Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
- Valentine's Day | 2010
- Warm Bodies | 2013
- The Watch | 2012
- What's Your Number? | 2011
- 12 Years A Slave | 2013
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005
- 500 Days Of Summer | 2009
Available February 2:
- Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
- Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
- Freelance | 2023
Available February 4:
- Alien Vs. Predator | 2004
- Beloved | 1998
- Hope Floats | 1998
- Predator | 1987
- Predator 2 | 1990
Available February 5:
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
- Antebellum | 2020
Available February 6:
- Camp Hideout | 2023
Available February 7:
- Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
- 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
Available February 8:
- Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
- The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
- Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
- 10 Things I Hate About You | 1999
- True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
- After The First 48: Complete Season 8
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- The Last Song | 2010
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Romeo + Juliet | 1996
Available February 9:
- Suncoast: Film Premiere
- The Abyss | 1989
- Cat Person | 2023
- The Lost King | 2022
Available February 10:
- The Lost City | 2022
Available February 11:
- Father Stu | 2022
Available February 12:
- Blended | 2014
Available February 13:
- The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
- Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Available February 14:
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
Available February 15:
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
- Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
- Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
- Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
- Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
- Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
- 1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
- Infinite Storm | 2022
- Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023
- Next Goal Wins | 2023
- Prometheus | 2012
- 2:22 | 2017
Available February 16:
- Life + Beth: Complete Season 2
- Pod Generation | 2023
Available February 17:
- Amulet | 2020
Available February 19:
- American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
- Nomadland | 2021
Available February 20:
- Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
Available February 21:
- The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
- The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
- Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
- Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Available February 22:
- Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
Available February 23:
- Mercy Road | 2021
Available February 24:
- Dragonkeeper | 2022
- Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022
Available February 25:
- Monica | 2023
Available February 27:
- FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
Available February 28:
- Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
Available February 29:
- Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
- St. Vincent | 2014
- The Shack | 2017