An eclectic mix of goodies to see you through February

Need something new to watch on Hulu? Well, you've come to the right place, because we've got the complete list of all the new movies, TV shows, and original series streaming on Hulu this month.

The shortest month of the year is here, but that doesn't mean that Hulu is short on content this month. From buzzy original series like Pam & Tommy to classics like the original Invasion of the Body Snatchers, to celebrations of Betty White, Hulu has a wide range of programming. Most of it comes in the beinning of the month - which means, it's already available. But then come the middle of the month, there is a big batch of reality TV dropping, and Guillermo del Toro's monster love story The Shape of Water, which unfortunately is coming the day after Valentine's Day. Luckily it's worth watching no matter what day it is.

Available February 1

Your Attention Please: Season 3 Premiere

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl: Special

Top Chef: Complete Season 18

1984

A Better Life

The Accused

Airplane!

Ali

Almost Famous

The Ambassador

Apartment Troubles

Arctic

Arthur Christmas

The Bank Job

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beautiful Creatures

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Black Swan

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Broken Arrow

The Bronze

Casualties of War

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Domestic Disturbance

The Doors

El Dorado

Fight Club

First Daughter

The Flintstones

The French Connection

The Glass Castle

Glory

Hamburger Hill

He Got Game

Hitch

House of the Dead

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Hustle and Heat

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

The January Man

Jingle All the Way

John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Liar

Life Or Something Like It

Lucky

Major League

Man on Fire

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Mclintock! (Producer's Cut)

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Narc

Nightmare Alley

The One

Oscar

The Other Guys

Patriot Games

Planet 51

The Proposal

Real Genius

The Ring Two

The Ring Two (Unrated)

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Rosemary's Baby

Roxanne

Safe

Seven Pounds

Small Soldiers

Snow Day

The Sons of Katie Elder

Step Up

The Stepfather

Stick It

Striking Distance

Summer Rental

Sweet Home Alabama

Swing Vote

Terms of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Turbulence

Universal Soldier: The Return

Water for Elephants

Whiplash

White Men Can't Jump

You Again

Available February 2

Pam & Tommy series premiere

Available February 3

Basketball (and Other Things): Complete Season 1

The Deep House

Available February 4

Beans

The Beta Test

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

Available February 5

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 5

Available February 8

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship

Available February 10

To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere

Peckham's Finest: Complete Season 1

Gully

Available February 11

Dollface: Complete Season 2

Available February 14

The Space Between

Available February 15

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4

America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 15

Encounter: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 2

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 10

Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2B

Cheer Squad Secrets

District B13

Fireheart

Hammer of the Gods

Oscar Peterson: Black + White

The Shape of Water

Venus as a Boy

Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?

Available February 16

Roman to the Rescue: Complete Season 1, Part 1

Available February 17

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6

A House on the Bayou

Available February 18

The Feast

Available February 19

Fate/stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works]: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Available February 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

How It Ends

Available February 24

Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere

The Last Rite

Available February 25

No Exit

Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere

Available February 27

Three Identical Strangers

Available February 28

American Idol: Season 20 Premiere

