Need something new to watch on Hulu? Well, you've come to the right place, because we've got the complete list of all the new movies, TV shows, and original series streaming on Hulu this month.
The shortest month of the year is here, but that doesn't mean that Hulu is short on content this month. From buzzy original series like Pam & Tommy to classics like the original Invasion of the Body Snatchers, to celebrations of Betty White, Hulu has a wide range of programming. Most of it comes in the beinning of the month - which means, it's already available. But then come the middle of the month, there is a big batch of reality TV dropping, and Guillermo del Toro's monster love story The Shape of Water, which unfortunately is coming the day after Valentine's Day. Luckily it's worth watching no matter what day it is.
Available February 1
Your Attention Please: Season 3 Premiere
Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl: Special
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better Life
The Accused
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Black Swan
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life Or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Mclintock! (Producer's Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
The Proposal
Real Genius
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Rosemary's Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Sweet Home Alabama
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can't Jump
You Again
Available February 2
Pam & Tommy series premiere
Available February 3
Basketball (and Other Things): Complete Season 1
The Deep House
Available February 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Available February 5
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 5
Available February 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
Available February 10
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Peckham's Finest: Complete Season 1
Gully
Available February 11
Dollface: Complete Season 2
Available February 14
The Space Between
Available February 15
America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 2
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
Oscar Peterson: Black + White
The Shape of Water
Venus as a Boy
Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?
Available February 16
Roman to the Rescue: Complete Season 1, Part 1
Available February 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou
Available February 18
The Feast
Available February 19
Fate/stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works]: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Available February 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
How It Ends
Available February 24
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
Available February 25
No Exit
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere
Available February 27
Three Identical Strangers
Available February 28
American Idol: Season 20 Premiere
