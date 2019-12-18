Here’s What’s New on Hulu and What’s Leaving in January 2020

0

Hulu is kicking off the new decade by adding a veritable ton of films to their streaming library, as well as some classic TV series and new episodes of current shows. If you’re into classic Star Trek, you’ll be able to watch five of the six movies featuring the cast of the original series (Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is bizarrely omitted, which is the delightfully bonkers entry in which the crew of the Enterprise travels to 1980s San Francisco to save the whales).

You’ll also be able to watch the entirety of the hit FX drama series Justified, starring Timothy Olyphant as thoroughly-grizzled U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Horror fans can feast their eyes on the indie deathtrap films Cube, Cube 2, and Cube Zero. Fans of Donald Glover should check out the 2009 comedy Mystery Team. Other highlights include the action-comedy The Last Boy Scout, the Oscar-nominated Leonardo DiCaprio drama Blood Diamond, Darren Aronofsky’s debut film Pi, Stanley Kubrick’s final film Eyes Wide Shut, and Dracula 3000, which is about Dracula in space.

Meanwhile, December is your last chance to catch the 2005 Fantastic Four featuring a pre-Avengers Chris Evans, David O. Russell’s I Heart Huckabees, and the Chris Rock comedy Head of State. Check out the full list of what’s coming and what’s leaving Hulu below.

Available January 1

Bring It!: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)

Brockmire: Complete Season 3 (IFC)

Damages: Complete Series (FX)

Deputy: *Sneak Peek* Pre-Linear Series Premiere (FOX)

Divided States: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey: Special (FOX)

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hoarders: Complete Season 10 (A&E)

Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 8 (Lifetime)

Party of Five: *Sneak Peek* Pre-Linear Series Premiere (Freeform)

Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Rescue Me: Complete Series (FX)

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 10 (History)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Seasons 2, 3 & 6 (History)

American Buffalo (1996)

Arbitrage (2012)

Bachelor Party (1984)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

The Cookout (2004)

Crazy About Tiffany’s (2015)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Back (1998)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Fierce People (2007)

The Final Cut (2004)

The French Connection (1971)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

The Good Guy (2010)

Gone (2012)

Grace Unplugged (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Little Richard Story (2000)

MASH (1970)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Music from Another Room (1998)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Pi (1998)

The Patsy (1964)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Tenant (1976)

Two Family House (2000)

Unforgettable (1996)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Available January 2

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

Available January 3

Last Man Standing: Season 8 Premiere

Available January 5

Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

Available January 6

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Special (NBC)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

The Art of Self Defense (2019)

Available January 7

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

The Bachelor: Season 24 Premiere (ABC)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time: Special (ABC)

Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available January 8

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available January 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Available January 10

Homeland: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Showtime)

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2001)

Available January 11

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available January 12

Little Men (2016)

Available January 13

Lodge 49: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Available January 16

Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Available January 17

Endlings: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Originals)

Everything’s Gonna be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Available January 19

Justified: Complete Series (FX)

Life, Animated (2016)

Available January 20

9-1-1: Lone Star: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Detour: Complete Season 4 (TBS)

Love Island (UK): Season 6 Premiere (ITV)

Honeyland (2019)

Available January 22

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 32-35 (Food Network)

Cold Hearted: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10-12 (HGTV)

Good Eats: Reloaded: Complete Season 1 (Cook)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 111-117 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 113-115 (HGTV)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (IDTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 11-13 (Food Network)

Available January 23

The Prodigy (2019)

Available January 24

Shrill: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Outmatched: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3B (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Available January 27

Brian Banks (2019)

Luce (2019)

Available January 30

Fighting with My Family (2019)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Power: Season 6 Continues (1/5)

Basketball (1998) (1/1)

Beauty Shop (2005) (1/1)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) (1/1)

Fire with Fire (2012) (1/1)

Footloose (1984) (1/1)

Forrest Gump (1994) (1/1)

Hot Shots! (1991) (1/1)

House of the Dead (2003) (1/1)

Jackie Brown (1997) (1/1)

King Kong (2005) (1/1)

Lethal Weapon (1987) (1/1)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) (1/1)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) (1/1)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) (1/1)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) (1/1)

Night at the Museum (2006) (1/1)

No Country for Old Men (2007) (1/1)

Pulp Fiction (1994) (1/1)

Rocky Balboa (2006) (1/1)

Saint Judy (2019) (1/1)

Schindler’s List (1993) (1/1)

Spaceballs (1987) (1/1)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) (1/1)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) (1/1)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007) (1/1)

XXX (2002) (1/1)

An American Tail (1986) (1/10)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991) (1/10)

An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island (1998) (1/10)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999) (1/10)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) (1/10)

MacGruber (2010) (1/16)

13 Going on 30 (2004) (1/17)

Bruno (2009) (1/17)

Dazed and Confused (1993) (1/17)

End of Days (1999) (1/17)

Get a Job (2016) (1/17)

Hamlet 2 (2008) (1/17)

Meet the Blacks (2016) (1/107)

Nanny McPhee (2005) (1/17)

Peter Pan (2003) (1/17)

The Aviator (2004) (1/17)

Emanuel (2019) (1/20)

Love and a Bullet (2000) (1/23)

The Vow (2012) (1/23)

Underworld: Awakening (2012) (1/23)

Grandma (2015) (1/31)

Spider Man: Far from Home (2019) (1/31)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

The Outsider: Series Premiere (1/12)

The New Pope: Series Premiere (1/13)

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18 Premiere (1/17)

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 Premiere (1/19)

Avenue 5: Series Premiere (1/19)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

The Wedding Guest (2019) (1/3)

The Upside (2019) (1/4)

Harpoon (2019) (1/7)

Green Book (2018) (1/11)

Peppermint (2018) (1/15)

Second Act (2018) (1/25)

Five Feet Apart (2019) (1/27)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in January:

January 31

A Date for Mad Mary (2017)

A Dog and Pony Show (2018)

A Very Cool Christmas (2004)

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)

Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)

An Accidental Christmas (2007)

Chasing Christmas (2005)

Crazy for Christmas (2005)

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Freelancers (2012)

Gloria (2014)

Head of State (2003)

Home by Christmas (2006)

Home for the Holidays (2005)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)