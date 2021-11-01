'The Great' and 'Animaniacs' are back for Season 2 and Hulu is stocking up on Christmas romance!

Need something new to watch on Hulu? Well, you've come to the right place, because we've got the complete list of all the new movies, TV shows, and original series streaming on Hulu this month, and November has a particularly robust lineup!

As usual, the month kicks off with a whole bunch of arriving library titles, and November is booked up with some of the biggest crowd-pleasers of all time, including Borat, The Fifth Element, Inception, the Rush Hour trilogy, That Thing You Do!, Minority Report, and the first three Matrix movies - just in time to get you caught up for The Matrix: Resurrections next month! Several other highlights filter onto the streaming service throughout the month, including Michael Bay's wild Pain & Gain on November 7 and the critically-celebrated Nicolas Cage thriller Pig, which arrived in theaters earlier this year and lands on Hulu on November 26.

However, unlike most months, Hulu also has a big second wave of movies coming in on November 15, and they're going all-in on the reason for the season: cheesy Christmas romances. So if you're in the mood for some Yuletide mood-boosters, Hulu has a whole lineup heading in, including A Cinderella Christmas, The Christmas Calendar, Married by Christmas, and Winter Wedding.

Hulu's new originals also include some holiday highlights with Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition and Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, but the big debuts this month are the return of the Animaniacs reboot, which debuts the full second season on November 5, followed by the return of the superb historical comedy The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicolas Hoult. The Great Season 2 debuts all episodes on November 19.

Check out the full list of all the new movies, shows, and originals arriving on Hulu in November below.

Available November 1

The Babysitter

The Beach

Beatriz at Dinner

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Dynamite

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Boys Don’t Cry

Boyz n the Hood

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and the Indians

China Moon

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The Comedians

Conspiracy Theory

Cutter’s Way

Dark Angel

Dark Shadows

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Elektra

Enter the Ninja

Eye for an Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

Flesh and Bone

The Fly

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

The Hunted

I Escaped From Devil’s Island

I, Tonya

In Secret

Inception

Killers

King Arthur

The Legend of Zorro

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

London Mitchell’s Christmas

Love Potion No. 9

Maggie

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Michael Clayton

Minority Report

The Mistle-Tones

Modern Girls

Moneyball

Monuments

Never Been Kissed

Once Upon a Time in the West

The Outsider

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

Real Man

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

The Shootist

Single White Female

Six Days, Seven Nights

Sleepless in Seattle

Soapdish

The Soloist

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

Troll 2

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX

XXX: State Of The Union

Yes Man

Available November 2

Prospect

Available November 3

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

Available November 4

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God

Available November 5

﻿Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

Available November 7

Pain & Gain

Available November 8

Emperor

Available November 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

Available November 14

Star Trek Into Darkness

Available November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Christmas Switch

A Christmas Tree Miracle

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Puppy for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Back to Christmas

The Boss Baby 2

Christmas Belle

The Christmas Calendar

Christmas in the Heartland

Christmas With the Andersons

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Holly’s Holiday

The March Sisters at Christmas

Married by Christmas

My Dad Is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Rodeo & Juliet

Second Chance Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

The Truth About Christmas

Winter Wedding

Available November 16

The Master

Available November 17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Available November 18

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Series (Hulu Original)

Mandibles

Available November 19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Available November 22

Beverly Hills Ninja

Available November 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star

Available November 25

Ride the Eagle

Available November 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)

Pig

Available November 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available November 29

All Light, Everywhere

Available November 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

