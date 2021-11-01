Need something new to watch on Hulu? Well, you've come to the right place, because we've got the complete list of all the new movies, TV shows, and original series streaming on Hulu this month, and November has a particularly robust lineup!
As usual, the month kicks off with a whole bunch of arriving library titles, and November is booked up with some of the biggest crowd-pleasers of all time, including Borat, The Fifth Element, Inception, the Rush Hour trilogy, That Thing You Do!, Minority Report, and the first three Matrix movies - just in time to get you caught up for The Matrix: Resurrections next month! Several other highlights filter onto the streaming service throughout the month, including Michael Bay's wild Pain & Gain on November 7 and the critically-celebrated Nicolas Cage thriller Pig, which arrived in theaters earlier this year and lands on Hulu on November 26.
However, unlike most months, Hulu also has a big second wave of movies coming in on November 15, and they're going all-in on the reason for the season: cheesy Christmas romances. So if you're in the mood for some Yuletide mood-boosters, Hulu has a whole lineup heading in, including A Cinderella Christmas, The Christmas Calendar, Married by Christmas, and Winter Wedding.
Hulu's new originals also include some holiday highlights with Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition and Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, but the big debuts this month are the return of the Animaniacs reboot, which debuts the full second season on November 5, followed by the return of the superb historical comedy The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicolas Hoult. The Great Season 2 debuts all episodes on November 19.
Check out the full list of all the new movies, shows, and originals arriving on Hulu in November below.
Available November 1
The Babysitter
The Beach
Beatriz at Dinner
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Dynamite
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Boys Don’t Cry
Boyz n the Hood
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and the Indians
China Moon
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Comedians
Conspiracy Theory
Cutter’s Way
Dark Angel
Dark Shadows
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Elektra
Enter the Ninja
Eye for an Eye
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
Flesh and Bone
The Fly
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
The Hunted
I Escaped From Devil’s Island
I, Tonya
In Secret
Inception
Killers
King Arthur
The Legend of Zorro
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
London Mitchell’s Christmas
Love Potion No. 9
Maggie
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Michael Clayton
Minority Report
The Mistle-Tones
Modern Girls
Moneyball
Monuments
Never Been Kissed
Once Upon a Time in the West
The Outsider
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
The Prestige
The Quiet Man
Real Man
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
The Shootist
Single White Female
Six Days, Seven Nights
Sleepless in Seattle
Soapdish
The Soloist
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
Troll 2
True Grit (1969)
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
The War of the Worlds (1953)
XXX
XXX: State Of The Union
Yes Man
Available November 2
Prospect
Available November 3
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)
Available November 4
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)
Playing God
Available November 5
Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)
Available November 7
Pain & Gain
Available November 8
Emperor
Available November 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)
Available November 14
Star Trek Into Darkness
Available November 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Switch
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Puppy for Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
The Boss Baby 2
Christmas Belle
The Christmas Calendar
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas With the Andersons
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Holly’s Holiday
The March Sisters at Christmas
Married by Christmas
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Rodeo & Juliet
Second Chance Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
The Truth About Christmas
Winter Wedding
Available November 16
The Master
Available November 17
Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Available November 18
The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Series (Hulu Original)
Mandibles
Available November 19
The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Available November 22
Beverly Hills Ninja
Available November 23
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Ape Star
Available November 25
Ride the Eagle
Available November 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)
Pig
Available November 28
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)
Available November 29
All Light, Everywhere
Available November 30
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
