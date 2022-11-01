New series starring Kumail Nanjiani and Jesse Eisenberg are coming to Hulu this November.

Hulu has got the goods this November with some familiar favorites and exciting new series. Kumail Nanjiani will headline the true-crime miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, where he'll play Somen "Steve" Banerjee, opposite a cast that also includes Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Robin de Jesús, Dan Stevens, and Juliette Lewis. Jesse Eisenberg will star in the FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble which is also due to hit the service this November.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Hulu this November.

Available November 1:

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty

America's Next Top Model (S23)

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (S11, 12)

Girl Code (S1,S2)

My Super Sweet 16 (S4, S6)

Naruto Shippuden, S1, E366-377

Punk'd (S1, S2)

True Life (S11, S12)

Undercover Boss (S7, S11)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C

12 Dates of Christmas

28 Weeks Later

8 Mile

A Merry Friggin' Christmas

Adaptation.

Along Came Polly

Aquamarine

Baby Boy

Battle of the Year

Black Christmas

The Call

Can't Hardly Wait

Carpool

Cast Away

Catering Christmas

Christmas on the Farm

City of Angels

Dawn of the Dead

Deck the Halls

Devil in a Blue Dress

Fools Rush In

Goodbye Lover

Guess Who's Coming To Christmas

Hall Pass

Horses of McBride

The Hundred-Foot Journey

I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Number Four

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

It's Christmas Carol!

The Jane Austen Book Club

Julie & Julia

Kollek

The Last Song

Legends of the Fall

The Magic Crystal

Mama

Mama Mia!

Mas Negro Qua La Noche

Meet Joe Black

Mom and Dad

Mr. Popper's Penguins

My Bloody Valentine

My Scientology Movie

Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?

Nativity Rocks!

The Net

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Night Of The Living Dead

Norman

Not Another Teen Movie

Notting Hill

The Nutcracker

Oblivion

Office Space

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Open Season 3

The Patroit

The Perfect Storm

Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Poetic Justice

Punch-Drunk Love

The Raven

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa Who?

Say Anything

Second Best

Secret Window

The Sessions

Shanghai Knights

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Snakes On A Plane

Snowglobe

Sommersby

Spanglish

Still Alice

Stir Crazy

The Sweetest Thing

Talk To Her

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

This Means War

The Three Stooges

Tootsie

Ultraviolet

Underworld

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld Awakening

You Don't Mess With The Zohan

Available November 2:

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw 3D

Available November 3:

Dreaming Walls

Available November 4:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Dubbed)

All I Want For Christmas

Christmas Child

Christmas On Repeat

Funny Thing About Love

Good Neighbor

Menorah In The Middle

My Christmas Fiance

Noelle

The Passion of The Christ

Santa Games

Saving Christmas

Available November 7:

Nektronic

Available November 8:

War Dogs

Available November 9:

All Rise: Season 3A

Available November 10:

Warm Bodies

Available November 11:

Code Name Banshee

First Love

Fruitvale Station

Pil's Adventure

Available November 13:

A Merry Christmas Wish Catch the Fair One

Available November 15:

10.0 Earthquake

12 Pups For Christmas

2:22

A Christmas Movie Christmas

Christmas Crush

Christmas Perfection

Every Other Holiday

Ghost Team: Unrated

Mistletoe and Menorahs

The Dinner

Available November 16:

Where Is Private Dulaney?

Johnny English Strikes Again

Available November 17:

Dragons: The Nine Realms (S4)

FX's Fleishman is in Trouble

Country Christmas Album

My Old School

The Spruces and The Pines

Available November 18:

An En Vogue Christmas

The Forgiven

Merry Kissmas

Available November 20:

Dual

Available November 21:

Death in the Dorms

Available November 22:

Welcome To Chippendales

Available November 24:

A Christmas Winter Song

A Unicorn For Christmas

Merry Kiss Cam

Available November 25:

The Croods: Family Tree (S5)

A Snow White Christmas

Four Cousins and A Christmas

The Immaculate Room

Wrong Place

Available November 26:

A Banquet

Alone Together

How To Please A Woman

Available November 29:

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (S1)

Christmas At The Drive-In