Hulu has got the goods this November with some familiar favorites and exciting new series. Kumail Nanjiani will headline the true-crime miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, where he'll play Somen "Steve" Banerjee, opposite a cast that also includes Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Robin de Jesús, Dan Stevens, and Juliette Lewis. Jesse Eisenberg will star in the FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble which is also due to hit the service this November.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Hulu this November.
Available November 1:
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty
America's Next Top Model (S23)
Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (S11, 12)
Girl Code (S1,S2)
My Super Sweet 16 (S4, S6)
Naruto Shippuden, S1, E366-377
Punk'd (S1, S2)
True Life (S11, S12)
Undercover Boss (S7, S11)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C
12 Dates of Christmas
28 Weeks Later
8 Mile
A Merry Friggin' Christmas
Adaptation.
Along Came Polly
Aquamarine
Baby Boy
Battle of the Year
Black Christmas
The Call
Can't Hardly Wait
Carpool
Cast Away
Catering Christmas
Christmas on the Farm
City of Angels
Dawn of the Dead
Deck the Halls
Devil in a Blue Dress
Fools Rush In
Goodbye Lover
Guess Who's Coming To Christmas
Hall Pass
Horses of McBride
The Hundred-Foot Journey
I Am Not Your Negro
I Am Number Four
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
It's Christmas Carol!
The Jane Austen Book Club
Julie & Julia
Kollek
The Last Song
Legends of the Fall
The Magic Crystal
Mama
Mama Mia!
Mas Negro Qua La Noche
Meet Joe Black
Mom and Dad
Mr. Popper's Penguins
My Bloody Valentine
My Scientology Movie
Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?
Nativity Rocks!
The Net
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Night Of The Living Dead
Norman
Not Another Teen Movie
Notting Hill
The Nutcracker
Oblivion
Office Space
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Open Season 3
The Patroit
The Perfect Storm
Perks Of Being A Wallflower
Poetic Justice
Punch-Drunk Love
The Raven
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa Who?
Say Anything
Second Best
Secret Window
The Sessions
Shanghai Knights
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Snakes On A Plane
Snowglobe
Sommersby
Spanglish
Still Alice
Stir Crazy
The Sweetest Thing
Talk To Her
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
This Means War
The Three Stooges
Tootsie
Ultraviolet
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld Awakening
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
Available November 2:
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw 3D
Available November 3:
Dreaming Walls
Available November 4:
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Dubbed)
All I Want For Christmas
Christmas Child
Christmas On Repeat
Funny Thing About Love
Good Neighbor
Menorah In The Middle
My Christmas Fiance
Noelle
The Passion of The Christ
Santa Games
Saving Christmas
Available November 7:
Nektronic
Available November 8:
War Dogs
Available November 9:
All Rise: Season 3A
Available November 10:
Warm Bodies
Available November 11:
Code Name Banshee
First Love
Fruitvale Station
Pil's Adventure
Available November 13:
A Merry Christmas Wish Catch the Fair One
Available November 15:
10.0 Earthquake
12 Pups For Christmas
2:22
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas Crush
Christmas Perfection
Every Other Holiday
Ghost Team: Unrated
Mistletoe and Menorahs
The Dinner
Available November 16:
Where Is Private Dulaney?
Johnny English Strikes Again
Available November 17:
Dragons: The Nine Realms (S4)
FX's Fleishman is in Trouble
Country Christmas Album
My Old School
The Spruces and The Pines
Available November 18:
An En Vogue Christmas
The Forgiven
Merry Kissmas
Available November 20:
Dual
Available November 21:
Death in the Dorms
Available November 22:
Welcome To Chippendales
Available November 24:
A Christmas Winter Song
A Unicorn For Christmas
Merry Kiss Cam
Available November 25:
The Croods: Family Tree (S5)
A Snow White Christmas
Four Cousins and A Christmas
The Immaculate Room
Wrong Place
Available November 26:
A Banquet
Alone Together
How To Please A Woman
Available November 29:
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (S1)
Christmas At The Drive-In