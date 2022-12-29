January is the month of Koala Man and Hilary Duff on Hulu.

What's New on Hulu in January 2023

2023 is nearly here and Hulu has got you covered with plenty of new content to kick off the New Year with. The hit series How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff is returning for its second season as Sophie continues to navigate love in the city. From executive producers Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, and Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, the writers of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is the brand-new animated comedy Koala Man featuring the voices of Michael Cusack, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, and Hugh Jackman. The series follows a family man who lives a double life as Koala Man, a superhero who takes on the petty crime that plagues his neighborhood. Other titles coming to Hulu in the month of January include The Mummy trilogy, starring Oscar front-runner Brendan Fraser as Rick O'Connell, The 40 Year Old Virgin, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, The Breakfast Club, Zombieland, and The Proposal.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Hulu in January.

Available January 1:

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Truth (2015)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

Available January 3:

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

Available January 4:

Will Trent: Series Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

Available January 5:

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Series Premiere

Available January 6:

Bromates (2022)

Available January 7:

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere

House of Darkness (2022)

Available January 8:

True Things (2021)

Available January 9:

Koala Man: Complete Season 1

Image via Princess Pictures

Alert: Series Premiere

Available January 11:

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere

Available January 12:

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Riotsville, USA (2022)

Available January 13:

The Drop (2022)

Available January 15:

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)

Available January 18:

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere

Available January 19:

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling: Special Premiere

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere

Available January 20:

One Way (2022)

Available January 21:

Dig (2022)

Available January 22:

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)

Available January 23:

Accused: Series Premiere

Available January 24:

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere

Image via Hulu

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A

Available January 25:

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1

Available January 26:

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Killing County: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere

Available January 27:

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)

Available January 31:

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere

Love, Gilda (2018)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Voyagers (2020)