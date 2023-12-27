Hulu is kicking off its New Year with an impressive batch of titles coming in January.

Echo, the first-ever series under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner, will be debuting on both Hulu and Disney+ in January 2024. The series stars Alaqua Cox in the titular role, reprising her role from the 2021 miniseries Hawkeye, alongside Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and a special appearance from Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

The anthology series Feud returns for a second season with "Capote vs. the Swans." Telling the story of the author Truman Capote's multiple scandalous relationships with members of the New York high society, the new installment features a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.

Two and a half years after his Season 5 stint on The Good Fight, Mandy Patinkin is returning to the small screen with the new mystery series Death and Other Details. The new mystery series stars Patinkin as a world-renowned detective who must investigate a murder onboard a cruise liner.

Jake Johnson has made his directorial debut with the star-studded dark comedy Self Reliance. Produced by The Lonely Island, the new film follows a down-on-his-luck man who signs up to compete in a reality show on the dark web where he has the chance to win $1,000,000. Of course, that is if he can evade those who are trying to kill him. There is a catch; he can only be attacked when he's alone. Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Mary Holland, Christopher Lloyd, Natalie Morales, Wayne Brady, and GaTa co-star.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in January 2024.

Available January 1:

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9

After Earth | 2013

Arkansas | 2020

Astro Boy | 2009

Compliance | 2012

Dirty Dancing | 1987

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights | 2004

Empire Records | 1995

The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016

The Fight | 2020

Flawless | 2007

Frank | 2014

The Guard | 2011

Grandma | 2015

Godzilla vs Kong | 2021

Heat | 1995

Hero | 1992

Hook | 1991

Home Alone | 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992

How to Be a Latin Lover | 2017

I Think I Love My Wife | 2007

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser | 2015

The King Of Comedy | 1983

Little Manhattan | 2005

The Mummy | 1999

The Mummy Returns | 2001

The Mummy | 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993

Pineapple Express | 2008

Prince Avalanche | 2013

Shoplifters | 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me | 2018

Stomp the Yard | 2007

Straight Outta Compton | 2015

Stuart Little | 1999

Stuart Little 2 | 2002

Super Troopers | 2002

War of the Worlds | 2005

X-Men: First Class | 2011

Year One | 2009

21 Jump Street | 2012

22 Jump Street | 2014

Available January 2:

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019

Available January 4:

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

We Are Family: Series Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19

Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck |2023

Available January 5:

All Fun and Games | 2023

The System | 2022

Available January 7:

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere

Rare Objects | 2023

Available January 8:

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere

Grimsburg: Series Premiere

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere

Available January 9:

Echo: Complete Season 1

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia | 2023

Available January 11:

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

She Made Them Do It | 2013

Self Reliance: Film Premiere

Available January 12:

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere

Miranda's Victim | 2023

Available January 15:

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus | 2010

The Last Days On Mars | 2013

Uncharted | 2022

The Wave | 2015

Available January 16:

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

Umma | 2022

Available January 17:

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere

Available January 18:

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island | 2023

Invisible Beauty | 2023

Available January 19:

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere

The Baker | 2022

Dangerous Waters | 2023

Available January 22:

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1

Available January 23:

America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere

Available January 24:

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1

King Richard | 2021

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Available January 25:

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking | 2023

Available January 26:

The Good Mother | 2023

Deliver Us | 2023

Imitation Game | 2014

Available January 27:

Brian Banks | 2019

Available January 28:

R.M.N. | 2022

Available January 29:

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere

Available January 30:

First - Time Buyer: Complete Season 4