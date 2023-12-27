Hulu is kicking off its New Year with an impressive batch of titles coming in January.
Echo, the first-ever series under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner, will be debuting on both Hulu and Disney+ in January 2024. The series stars Alaqua Cox in the titular role, reprising her role from the 2021 miniseries Hawkeye, alongside Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and a special appearance from Charlie Cox's Daredevil.
The anthology series Feud returns for a second season with "Capote vs. the Swans." Telling the story of the author Truman Capote's multiple scandalous relationships with members of the New York high society, the new installment features a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.
Two and a half years after his Season 5 stint on The Good Fight, Mandy Patinkin is returning to the small screen with the new mystery series Death and Other Details. The new mystery series stars Patinkin as a world-renowned detective who must investigate a murder onboard a cruise liner.
Jake Johnson has made his directorial debut with the star-studded dark comedy Self Reliance. Produced by The Lonely Island, the new film follows a down-on-his-luck man who signs up to compete in a reality show on the dark web where he has the chance to win $1,000,000. Of course, that is if he can evade those who are trying to kill him. There is a catch; he can only be attacked when he's alone. Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Mary Holland, Christopher Lloyd, Natalie Morales, Wayne Brady, and GaTa co-star.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in January 2024.
Available January 1:
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
After Earth | 2013
Arkansas | 2020
Astro Boy | 2009
Compliance | 2012
Dirty Dancing | 1987
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights | 2004
Empire Records | 1995
The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016
The Fight | 2020
Flawless | 2007
Frank | 2014
The Guard | 2011
Grandma | 2015
Godzilla vs Kong | 2021
Heat | 1995
Hero | 1992
Hook | 1991
Home Alone | 1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992
How to Be a Latin Lover | 2017
I Think I Love My Wife | 2007
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser | 2015
The King Of Comedy | 1983
Little Manhattan | 2005
The Mummy | 1999
The Mummy Returns | 2001
The Mummy | 2017
The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993
Pineapple Express | 2008
Prince Avalanche | 2013
Shoplifters | 2018
The Spy Who Dumped Me | 2018
Stomp the Yard | 2007
Straight Outta Compton | 2015
Stuart Little | 1999
Stuart Little 2 | 2002
Super Troopers | 2002
War of the Worlds | 2005
X-Men: First Class | 2011
Year One | 2009
21 Jump Street | 2012
22 Jump Street | 2014
Available January 2:
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019
Available January 4:
Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
We Are Family: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1
Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
Danger Below Deck |2023
Available January 5:
All Fun and Games | 2023
The System | 2022
Available January 7:
The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
Rare Objects | 2023
Available January 8:
The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
Grimsburg: Series Premiere
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
Available January 9:
Echo: Complete Season 1
Safe Home: Complete Season 1
Beyond Utopia | 2023
Available January 11:
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
She Made Them Do It | 2013
Self Reliance: Film Premiere
Available January 12:
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
Miranda's Victim | 2023
Available January 15:
Heartland: Complete Season 15
The Last Circus | 2010
The Last Days On Mars | 2013
Uncharted | 2022
The Wave | 2015
Available January 16:
Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Umma | 2022
Available January 17:
A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere
Available January 18:
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 22
Hidden Murder Island | 2023
Invisible Beauty | 2023
Available January 19:
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
The Baker | 2022
Dangerous Waters | 2023
Available January 22:
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1
Available January 23:
America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
Available January 24:
Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
King Richard | 2021
Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Available January 25:
Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
Look Who is Stalking | 2023
Available January 26:
The Good Mother | 2023
Deliver Us | 2023
Imitation Game | 2014
Available January 27:
Brian Banks | 2019
Available January 28:
R.M.N. | 2022
Available January 29:
Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere
Available January 30:
First - Time Buyer: Complete Season 4