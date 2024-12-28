Arriving on January 1, 2025

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere

Kids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together Season 1

Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts Season 1

After Earth

American Psycho

Close

In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as a gruesome serial killer by night. The cast is filled by the detective (Willem Dafoe), the fiance (Reese Witherspoon), the mistress (Samantha Mathis), the coworker (Jared Leto), and the secretary (Chloë Sevigny). This is a biting, wry comedy examining the elements that make a man a monster.

The Devil's Own

The Devil's Own En Español

Dirty Grandpa

Empire Records

Ender's Game

The Great Debaters

Heat

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español

Insidious: Chapter 3

Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español

The Intouchables

John Wick

Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden death leaves John in deep mourning. When sadistic mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his thugs steal John's prized car and kill the puppy that was a last gift from his wife, John unleashes the remorseless killing machine within and seeks vengeance. Meanwhile, Iosef's father (Michael Nyqvist) -- John's former colleague -- puts a huge bounty on John's head.

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

The King of Comedy

Little Manhattan

Man of the House

Man of the House En Español

Mr. Deeds

Pacific Rim

Paddington

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español

Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español

Shutter

Sorry to Bother You

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada En Español

Threesome

The Town

Your changes have been saved The Town Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, The Town is a crime thriller detailing a robber developing romantic feelings for one of his victims after a robbery takes place. As these complicated feelings develop, the team makes plans to Rob Fenway Park. Aside from Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, and Jeremy Renner also star in the movie. Release Date September 17, 2010 Director Ben Affleck Cast Rebecca Hall , Ben Affleck , Blake Lively , Chris Cooper , Jon Hamm , Jeremy Renner Runtime 125 minutes Writers Ben Affleck , Aaron Stockard , Peter Craig Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

To Rome with Love

The Walk

xXx

xXx En Español

xXx: State of the Union

xXx: State of the Union En Español

Arriving on January 2, 2025

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

American Pickers Season 25

Your changes have been saved American Pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz journey across America, scouring junkyards, basements, and barns for valuable antiques and collectibles. Their adventures involve uncovering rare finds, negotiating with quirky characters, and restoring forgotten treasures to their former glory, highlighting the hidden gems and rich histories across the country​. Release Date January 18, 2010 Cast Mike Wolfe , Frank Fritz , Danielle Colby Main Genre Documentary Seasons 22 Creator(s) Mike Wolfe Streaming Service(s) Amazon Freevee , Discovery Go , History , Hulu , MAX , Pluto TV Directors Anthony Mastanduno Expand

Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart Season 1

The Butcher Season 1

Dark Side of the 90s Season 3

My City's Just Not That Into Me Season 1

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd Season 1

Arriving on January 3, 2025

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition series premiere

Animal Control Season 3 Premiere

Going Dutch series premiere

Mother's Instinct

Arriving on January 7, 2025