Arriving on January 1, 2025

  • Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere
  • Kids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together Season 1
  • Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts Season 1
  • After Earth

American Psycho

In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as a gruesome serial killer by night. The cast is filled by the detective (Willem Dafoe), the fiance (Reese Witherspoon), the mistress (Samantha Mathis), the coworker (Jared Leto), and the secretary (Chloë Sevigny). This is a biting, wry comedy examining the elements that make a man a monster.

  • The Devil's Own
  • The Devil's Own En Español
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Empire Records
  • Ender's Game
  • The Great Debaters
  • Heat

Insidious

  • Insidious: Chapter 2
  • Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español
  • Insidious: Chapter 3
  • Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español
  • The Intouchables

John Wick

Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden death leaves John in deep mourning. When sadistic mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his thugs steal John's prized car and kill the puppy that was a last gift from his wife, John unleashes the remorseless killing machine within and seeks vengeance. Meanwhile, Iosef's father (Michael Nyqvist) -- John's former colleague -- puts a huge bounty on John's head.

  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 3
  • The King of Comedy
  • Little Manhattan
  • Man of the House
  • Man of the House En Español
  • Mr. Deeds
  • Pacific Rim
  • Paddington
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español
  • Shutter
  • Sorry to Bother You
  • The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
  • The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada En Español
  • Threesome

The Town

  • To Rome with Love
  • The Walk
  • xXx
  • xXx En Español
  • xXx: State of the Union
  • xXx: State of the Union En Español

Arriving on January 2, 2025

  • 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

American Pickers Season 25

  • Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart Season 1
  • The Butcher Season 1
  • Dark Side of the 90s Season 3
  • My City's Just Not That Into Me Season 1
  • The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd Season 1

Arriving on January 3, 2025

  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition series premiere
  • Animal Control Season 3 Premiere
  • Going Dutch series premiere
  • Mother's Instinct

Arriving on January 7, 2025

  • Dead Pixels seasons 1-2