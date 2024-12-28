Arriving on January 1, 2025
- Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere
- Kids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together Season 1
- Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts Season 1
- After Earth
American Psycho
In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as a gruesome serial killer by night. The cast is filled by the detective (Willem Dafoe), the fiance (Reese Witherspoon), the mistress (Samantha Mathis), the coworker (Jared Leto), and the secretary (Chloë Sevigny). This is a biting, wry comedy examining the elements that make a man a monster.
- The Devil's Own
- The Devil's Own En Español
- Dirty Grandpa
- Empire Records
- Ender's Game
- The Great Debaters
- Heat
Insidious
A family looks to prevent evil spirits from trapping their comatose child in a realm called The Further.
- Release Date
- April 1, 2011
- Director
- James Wan
- Cast
- Barbara Hershey , Lin Shaye , Rose Byrne , Ty Simpkins , Patrick Wilson
- Runtime
- 103 minutes
- Writers
- Leigh Whannell
- Tagline
-
- Website
-
- Budget
- $1.5 million
- Studio(s)
- Universal Pictures
- Distributor(s)
- Sony , Universal Pictures
- Sequel(s)
- Insidious: Chapter 2 , Insidious: Chapter 3 , Insidious: The Last Key , Insidious: The Red Door
- Franchise(s)
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español
- The Intouchables
John Wick
Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden death leaves John in deep mourning. When sadistic mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his thugs steal John's prized car and kill the puppy that was a last gift from his wife, John unleashes the remorseless killing machine within and seeks vengeance. Meanwhile, Iosef's father (Michael Nyqvist) -- John's former colleague -- puts a huge bounty on John's head.
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3
- The King of Comedy
- Little Manhattan
- Man of the House
- Man of the House En Español
- Mr. Deeds
- Pacific Rim
- Paddington
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español
- Shutter
- Sorry to Bother You
- The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
- The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada En Español
- Threesome
The Town
Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, The Town is a crime thriller detailing a robber developing romantic feelings for one of his victims after a robbery takes place. As these complicated feelings develop, the team makes plans to Rob Fenway Park. Aside from Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, and Jeremy Renner also star in the movie.
- Release Date
- September 17, 2010
- Director
- Ben Affleck
- Cast
- Rebecca Hall , Ben Affleck , Blake Lively , Chris Cooper , Jon Hamm , Jeremy Renner
- Runtime
- 125 minutes
- Writers
- Ben Affleck , Aaron Stockard , Peter Craig
- Studio(s)
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- To Rome with Love
- The Walk
- xXx
- xXx En Español
- xXx: State of the Union
- xXx: State of the Union En Español
Arriving on January 2, 2025
- 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
American Pickers Season 25
American Pickers
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz journey across America, scouring junkyards, basements, and barns for valuable antiques and collectibles. Their adventures involve uncovering rare finds, negotiating with quirky characters, and restoring forgotten treasures to their former glory, highlighting the hidden gems and rich histories across the country.
- Release Date
- January 18, 2010
- Cast
- Mike Wolfe , Frank Fritz , Danielle Colby
- Main Genre
- Documentary
- Seasons
- 22
- Creator(s)
- Mike Wolfe
- Streaming Service(s)
- Amazon Freevee , Discovery Go , History , Hulu , MAX , Pluto TV
- Directors
- Anthony Mastanduno
- Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart Season 1
- The Butcher Season 1
- Dark Side of the 90s Season 3
- My City's Just Not That Into Me Season 1
- The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd Season 1
Arriving on January 3, 2025
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition series premiere
- Animal Control Season 3 Premiere
- Going Dutch series premiere
- Mother's Instinct
Arriving on January 7, 2025
- Dead Pixels seasons 1-2