Hulu has plenty of hot titles that will be available to stream this June. The Bear was one of the biggest break-out hits of 2022 and Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri both reprising their roles. Eva Longoria will be making her feature directorial debut about the creation of an iconic spicy snack food in Flamin' Hot starring Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Tony Shalhoub. Popular series such as Cruel Summer and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will also be available to stream on Hulu in the month of June. If you're in need of some spooky flicks to watch for a summer scare, titles like Barbarian, Infinity Pool, and Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil will also be streaming.

You can check out the list below to see what else will be coming to Hulu in the month of June.

Available June 1:

One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)

Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season

Vida: Complete Third and Final Season

3:10 to Yuma | 2007

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter | 2011

Attack The Block | 2011

Best Night Ever | 2013

Bewitched | 2005

Borat | 2006

Brigsby Bear | 2017

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000

Bronson | 2008

Brother | 2001

Carnage | 2011

Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012

Center Stage | 2000

Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008

Chasing Mavericks | 2011

The Comebacks | 2006

The Cookout | 2004

The Day After Tomorrow | 2004

The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008

Delivery Man | 2013

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman | 2005

Due Date | 2010

Freddy Got Fingered | 2001

From Paris with Love | 2010

The Girl Next Door | 2004

The Good Shepherd | 2006

Goon | 2011

The Goonies | 1985

Gridiron Gang | 2006

Grown Ups | 2010

Grown Ups 2 | 2013

Hall Pass | 2011

Hoffa | 1992

Idiocracy | 2006

The International | 2009

Knight And Day | 2010

Life Before Her Eyes | 2007

The Little Hours | 2017

Man On Wire | 2008

The Marine | 2006

The Marine 2 | 2009

Monster House | 2006

The Monuments Men | 2014

Mr. Deeds | 2002

Mr. Nobody | 2009

The Newton Boys | 1998

Notorious | 2009

One Hour Photo | 2002

The Oxford Murders | 2008

Pompeii | 2014

Predators | 2010

The Quarry | 2020

The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013

The Ringer | 2005

Rio | 2011

Role Models | 2008

Semi-Pro | 2008

Slackers | 2002

The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron | 2002

St. Elmo's Fire | 1985

This Means War | 2010

Three Identical Strangers | 2018

Tim's Vermeer | 2014

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil | 2010

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie | 1997

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009

The Upside | 2017

Vice | 2018

What to Expect When You're Expecting | 2012

Win Win | 2010

The Wolfpack | 2015

The X-Files: I Want to Believe | 2008

Available June 2:

Searching for Soul Food: Complete Season 1

Christmas with the Campbells | 2022

The Devil Conspiracy | 2022

Rubikon | 2022

Available June 3:

Baby Ruby | 2022

Keanu | 2016

Available June 5:

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1

Available June 6:

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere

Stars on Mars: Series Premiere

The Secret Garden | 2020

Available June 7:

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs: Complete Season 1

Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1

Available June 8:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere

The Amazing Maurice | 2022

Available June 9:

Flamin' Hot | 2023

Murder at Yellowstone City | 2022

Available June 10:

Dune | 2021

Available June 11:

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream

Available June 13:

Hazlo Como Hombre | 2017

The Little Alien | 2022

Available June 14:

FX's The Full Monty: Complete Season 1

Available June 15:

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6

Jagged Mind | 2023

The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere

6 Days | 2017

All Good Things | 2010

Drinking Buddies | 2013

Nature Calls | 2012

Please Stand By | 2017

Available June 16:

The Apology | 2022

Chevalier | 2023

Ender's Game | 2013

Maybe I Do | 2023

Available June 22:

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 2

Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Available June 23:

By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Infinity Pool | 2023

Wildflower | 2022

Available June 24:

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream

Available June 25:

Pride Across America: Livestream

Barbarian | 2022

Available June 27:

The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere

Available June 28:

Guns Akimbo | 2020

Available June 29:

Secret Chef: Complete Season 1

Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere

Available June 30:

The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere

Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere

Burial | 2022

The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014

Linoleum | 2022