Here’s What’s New on Hulu and What’s Leaving in March 2020

Hulu has announced everything coming to and leaving their service in March 2020, aka the beginnings of FX on Hulu! The pairing between the two media companies begins in earnest this month, and you can tell with the glut of incoming original programming from FX to Hulu, including the series premiere of Breeders, season premiere of Better Things, and the first full-on partnership between the two, Devs (a fever dream we reviewed here). Hulu will also debut original titles like Hillary, a documentary about Mrs. Clinton, Into the Dark: Crawlers, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed horror flick, Little Fires Everywhere, with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and Big Time Adolescence, which of course stars Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.

Looking for library titles? You’ll now be able to watch the Free Willy franchise, Matt Damon making good in Good Will Hunting, the underrated Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg joint The Interview, the bonkersness of Natural Born Killers, perfect horror film The Descent, perfect comedy Wayne’s World, and complete seasons of comfort television like Love Island, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and many Real Housewives spin-off series.

As for what’s leaving Hulu in March? You better hurry up and watch Tim Burton‘s tear-jerker Big Fish, Stanley Kubrick‘s swan song Eyes Wide Shut, the “best car chase ever filmed” insanity of The French Connection, the “career-best Mariah Carey” Precious, the utterly perfect romcom When Harry Met Sally, and of course the utterly perfect family-action film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie.

Check out the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving below.

Available March 1

OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes!: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne’s World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Available March 3

Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

Available March 5

Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Dave: Series Premiere (FX)

Available March 6

Hillary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Knives and Skin (2019)

Available March 7

The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)

Available March 9

Monos (2019)

Available March 11

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 13

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Available March 14

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!)

Available March 15

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

Available March 17

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

Available March 18

Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available March 19

Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available March 20

Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Available March 23

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Available March 26

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

Available March 27

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available March 29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

Available March 30

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

Available March 31

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

21 Jump Street (2012) (3/31)

A Simple Plan (1998) (3/13)

American Heist (2014) (3/1)

Anger Management (2003) (3/1)

Beirut (2018) (3/13)

Chaos Theory (2008) (3/1)

Colors (1988) (3/1)

Conan the Barbarian (1982) (3/2)

Conan the Destroyer (1984) (3/2)

Coraline (2009) (3/16)

Daddy Day Care (2003) (3/13)

High Noon (1952) (3/1)

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) (3/1)

Imperium (2016) (3/31)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015) (3/1)

Land of the Lost (2009) (3/16)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006) (3/31)

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) (3/1)

Money Train (1995) (3/1)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) (3/27)

Primal Fear (1996) (3/13)

Rent (2005) (3/1)

Secretary (2002) (3/1)

Still Waiting… (2009) (3/23)

The Butterfly Effect (2004) (3/6)

The Cold Light of Day (2012) (3/6)

The Fly (1986) (3/1)

The Jackal (1997) (3/13)

The Spirit (2008) (3/13)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986) (3/1)

Uptown Girls (2003) (3/1)

Waiting (2005) (3/23)

Wayne’s World (1992) (3/13)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) (3/1)

Young Frankenstein (1974) (3/13)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

Westworld: Season 3 Premiere (3/15)

The Plot Against America: Series Premiere (3/16)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Black Monday: Season 2 Premiere (3/15)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in March:

March 31

Awakening the Zodiac (2017)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

Big Fish (2003)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bug (1975)

Captivity (2007)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Dancer (2016)

Downfall Racer (1969)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Fallen (2017)

Fathers and Daughters (2016)

The French Connection (1971)

The Ghoul (2016)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Gone (2012)

Grace Unplugged (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Habit (2017)

Jigsaw (2017)

Little Richard (2000)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

Music from another Room (1998)

Mystery Team (2009)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Pi (2007)

P2 (1998)

Precious (2009)

Project Eden (2017)

Renoir (2013)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Suburbicon (2017)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

Tangerines (2015)

Two Family House (2000)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)