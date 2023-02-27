Kerry Washington, Nick Kroll, and Olivia Colman are all starring in new shows this March on Hulu.

What's New on Hulu in March 2023

March looks to be a major month for Hulu with some exciting new shows and movies to stream as we head into the start of the spring season. March will bring in several new shows including UnPrisoned starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, Up Here starring Mae Whitman, FX's Great Expectations starring Olivia Colman, and History of the World Part II featuring an extensive all-star cast including Josh Gad, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, and Wanda Sykes. March will also bring the release of several exciting new movies including 20th Century Studios' Boston Strangler starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon as the two journalists who sought to bring down the notorious serial killer in the 60s and the British romantic comedy Rye Lane which received critical acclaim when it premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival back in January. Ruben Östlund's Best Picture-nominated satire Triangle of Sadness will be making its streaming debut exclusively on Hulu in the month of March.

Check the list below to see what else will be streaming on Hulu this March.

Related:The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Available March 1:

Wreck: Complete Season 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Anonymous (2011)

Another Earth (2011)

Armored (2009)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

At Any Price (2013)

Baby's Day Out (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Commando (1985)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Glory (1989)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

The Ides Of March (2011)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rio (2011)

The Shack (2017)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

Siberia (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Third Person (2014)

The Town (2010)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

The Wife (2018)

Available March 2:

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere

Bobby Flay: Special

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

Next Exit (2022)

Available March 3:

Gulmohar (2023)

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Waiting... (2005)

Available March 6:

History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Available March 7:

Rabbit Academy (2022)

Available March 8:

Among the Shadows (2019)

Available March 9:

Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

The Inhabitant (2022)

Available March 10:

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1

FX's New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary

Watcher (2022)

Available March 12:

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream

Available March 13:

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream

On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream

The Oscars

Available March 15:

My Family: Series Premiere

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Love, Diana: Complete Season 1

Ryan's World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11

Bad Therapy (2020)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Changeland (2019)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

In The Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Wetlands (2017)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

Available March 16:

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2

Intervention: Complete Season 3

The Killing: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

Official Competition (2021)

There There (2022)

Available March 17:

Boston Strangler (2023)

Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere

Rubikon (2022)

Summit Fever (2022)

Available March 20:

Inu-Oh (2021)

Available March 22:

Rūrangi: Complete Season 2

Available March 23:

The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries

Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1

Call Jane (2022)

Available March 24:

Up Here: Complete Season 1

The Estate (2022)

Philomena (2013)

Available March 26:

FX's Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Available March 28:

Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)

Available March 29:

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

Available March 30:

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6

RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6

Hunt (2022)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Rye Lane (2023)