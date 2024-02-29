This month, anime is taking over Hulu. Spy x Family Season 2 (Dubbed) is making its way to the streamer, while Jujutsu Kaisen's iconic Shibuya Incident Arc is finally being added as well. If you're looking for incredible films, Hulu is adding a surprising number of Oscar-nominated films to its library.
Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things is making its way to streaming as we reach the end of the award season. Emma Stone has garnered plenty of praise for her performance in the film, including a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards. Anatomy of a Fall is another Oscar contender joining the Hulu lineup this month. The Best Picture nominee is a film you don't want to miss. The complete list of everything coming to Hulu can be found below.
The Best Shows on Hulu Right NowCatch up on classics plus some of the best of Peak TV.
Read more about the best movies and shows on Hulu:
- The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now
- The Best Horror Movies on Hulu Right Now
- The Best Anime on Hulu Right Now
March 1, 2024
- Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
- Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
- Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
- Ali (2001)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Batman Begins (2005)
Batman Begins
After witnessing his parents' death, Bruce learns the art of fighting to confront injustice. When he returns to Gotham as Batman, he must stop a secret society that intends to destroy the city.
- Release Date
- June 15, 2005
- Director
- Christopher Nolan
- Cast
- Christian Bale , Michael Caine , Liam Neeson , Katie Holmes , Gary Oldman , Cillian Murphy
- Runtime
- 140 minutes
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Bob Kane , David S. Goyer , Christopher Nolan
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
- Tagline
- Fear Is Your Weapon.
- Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
- Belle (2014)
- Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- Dangerous Beauty (1998)
- The Descendants (2011)
- Dreamin' Wild (2022)
- Drive Angry 3D (2011)
- Dune (2021)
- Dunkirk (2017)
- Enough Said (2013)
- Failure to Launch (2006)
- The Favourite (2018)
- Firehouse Dog (2007)
- Foxcatcher (2014)
- Goodfellas (1990)
Goodfellas
The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito.
- Release Date
- September 12, 1990
- Director
- Martin Scorsese
- Cast
- Robert De Niro , Ray Liotta , Joe Pesci , Lorraine Bracco , Paul Sorvino , Frank Sivero
- Runtime
- 145
- Main Genre
- Biography
- Writers
- Nicholas Pileggi , Martin Scorsese
- Tagline
- "As far back as I can remember, I've always wanted to be a gangster." -- Henry Hill, Brooklyn, N.Y. 1955
- Goosebumps (2015)
- The Heat (2013)
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005
- The Hot Chick (2002)
- How I Live Now (2013)
- Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
- Inception (2010)
Inception
A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O., but his tragic past may doom the project and his team to disaster.
- Release Date
- July 15, 2010
- Director
- Christopher Nolan
- Cast
- Leonardo DiCaprio , Ken Watanabe , Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Marion Cotillard , elliot page , Tom Hardy
- Runtime
- 148
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Christopher Nolan
- Studio
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Tagline
- This summer, your mind is the scene of the crime.
- Kingdom Come (2001)
- L.A. Confidential (1997)
- Legends of the Fall (1994)
- Life of Pi (2012)
- My Cousin Vinny (1992)
My Cousin Vinny
- Release Date
- March 13, 1992
- Director
- Jonathan Lynn
- Cast
- Joe Pesci , Ralph Macchio , Marisa Tomei , Mitchell Whitfield , Fred Gwynne , Lane Smith
- Runtime
- 120
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Dale Launer
- Tagline
- A Comedy Of Trial And Error.
- No Good Deed (2014)
- Person To Person (2017)
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)
- Salt (2010)
- Scarface (1983)
- Sexy Beast (2001)
- Shark Tale (2004)
- Sisters (2015)
- The Spirit (2008)
- Stand by Me (1986)
Stand By Me
- Release Date
- August 8, 1986
- Director
- Rob Reiner
- Cast
- Wil Wheaton , River Phoenix , Corey Feldman , Jerry O'Connell , Kiefer Sutherland , Casey Siemaszko
- Runtime
- 89
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Writers
- Stephen King , Raynold Gideon , Bruce A. Evans
- Street Kings (2008)
- Surrogates (2009)
- Takers (2010)
- The Tree of Life (2011)
- Thank You for Smoking (2006)
- Thirteen (2003)
- Win Win (2011)
- The Wrestler (2008)
March 2, 2024
- Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
March 5, 2024
- Queens: Docuseries Premiere
- MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
- So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
- The Marsh King's Daughter (2023)
March 6, 2024
- Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
- The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
- Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
March 7, 2024
- The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
- Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
- 30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
- Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story (2023)
- Alone: Complete Season 10
- Hoarders: Complete Season 14
- My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
- Poor Things (2023)
March 8, 2024
- Cash Out (2023)
March 12, 2024
- Blackfish (2013)
March 14, 2024
- Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 23
- Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini (2023)
- The Stones and Brian Jones (2023)
March 15, 2024
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
- Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
- 9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
- Diggers (2006)
- Children of the Corn (2023)
- Life Partners (2014)
- Taken (2009)
- Taken 2 (2012)
- 360 (2011)
March 17, 2024
- St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream
March 19, 2024
- Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
March 20, 2024
- Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
March 21, 2024
- Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
- I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
- The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
- Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
- Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard (2023)
March 22, 2024
- Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
- Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
March 24, 2024
- One Shot (2021)
- Skyfire (2021)
March 25, 2024
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Charlie's Angels (2019)
March 26, 2024
- DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
- Montana Story (2022)
March 27, 2024
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
March 28, 2024
- We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
- Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Spy x Family
A spy on an undercover mission gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have secrets of their own, and all three must strive to keep together.
- Release Date
- April 9, 2022
- Creator
- Tatsuya Endo
- Cast
- Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Megan Shipman
- Main Genre
- Anime
- Seasons
- 2
- Studio
- WIT Studios
- Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
- Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
- Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
- To Kill a Stepfather (2023)
- $100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
- 24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
March 29, 2024
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
- Release Date
- December 14, 2018
- Director
- Tatsuya Nagamine
- Cast
- Sean Schemmel , Christopher Sabat , Vic Mignogna , Chris Ayres , Sonny Strait , Emily Neves
- Runtime
- 80
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Akira Toriyama
- Tagline
- A Saiyan has no limits
- Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
- Paint (2023)
March 30, 2024
- FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
- A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express (2023)
March 31, 2024
- Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
- Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009)