This month, anime is taking over Hulu. Spy x Family Season 2 (Dubbed) is making its way to the streamer, while Jujutsu Kaisen's iconic Shibuya Incident Arc is finally being added as well. If you're looking for incredible films, Hulu is adding a surprising number of Oscar-nominated films to its library.

Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things is making its way to streaming as we reach the end of the award season. Emma Stone has garnered plenty of praise for her performance in the film, including a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards. Anatomy of a Fall is another Oscar contender joining the Hulu lineup this month. The Best Picture nominee is a film you don't want to miss. The complete list of everything coming to Hulu can be found below.

March 1, 2024

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
  • Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
  • Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
  • Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
  • Ali (2001)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Batman Begins (2005)
Batman Begins
PG-13
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama

After witnessing his parents' death, Bruce learns the art of fighting to confront injustice. When he returns to Gotham as Batman, he must stop a secret society that intends to destroy the city.

Release Date
June 15, 2005
Runtime
140 minutes
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Bob Kane , David S. Goyer , Christopher Nolan
Studio
Warner Bros.
Tagline
Fear Is Your Weapon.
  • Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
  • Belle (2014)
  • Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
  • Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
  • Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
  • Dangerous Beauty (1998)
  • The Descendants (2011)
  • Dreamin' Wild (2022)
  • Drive Angry 3D (2011)
  • Dune (2021)
  • Dunkirk (2017)
  • Enough Said (2013)
  • Failure to Launch (2006)
  • The Favourite (2018)
  • Firehouse Dog (2007)
  • Foxcatcher (2014)
  • Goodfellas (1990)
Goodfellas
R
Biography
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Thriller

The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito.

Release Date
September 12, 1990
Director
Martin Scorsese
Cast
Robert De Niro , Ray Liotta , Joe Pesci , Lorraine Bracco , Paul Sorvino , Frank Sivero
Runtime
145
Main Genre
Biography
Writers
Nicholas Pileggi , Martin Scorsese
Tagline
"As far back as I can remember, I've always wanted to be a gangster." -- Henry Hill, Brooklyn, N.Y. 1955
  • Goosebumps (2015)
  • The Heat (2013)
  • The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005
  • The Hot Chick (2002)
  • How I Live Now (2013)
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
  • Inception (2010)
Inception
PG-13
Action
Adventure
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller

A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O., but his tragic past may doom the project and his team to disaster.

Release Date
July 15, 2010
Runtime
148
Main Genre
Action
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures
Tagline
This summer, your mind is the scene of the crime.
  • Kingdom Come (2001)
  • L.A. Confidential (1997)
  • Legends of the Fall (1994)
  • Life of Pi (2012)
  • My Cousin Vinny (1992)
My Cousin Vinny
R
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Release Date
March 13, 1992
Director
Jonathan Lynn
Cast
Joe Pesci , Ralph Macchio , Marisa Tomei , Mitchell Whitfield , Fred Gwynne , Lane Smith
Runtime
120
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Dale Launer
Tagline
A Comedy Of Trial And Error.
  • No Good Deed (2014)
  • Person To Person (2017)
  • Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)
  • Salt (2010)
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Sexy Beast (2001)
  • Shark Tale (2004)
  • Sisters (2015)
  • The Spirit (2008)
  • Stand by Me (1986)
Stand By Me
R
Adventure
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Release Date
August 8, 1986
Director
Rob Reiner
Cast
Wil Wheaton , River Phoenix , Corey Feldman , Jerry O'Connell , Kiefer Sutherland , Casey Siemaszko
Runtime
89
Main Genre
Adventure
Writers
Stephen King , Raynold Gideon , Bruce A. Evans
  • Street Kings (2008)
  • Surrogates (2009)
  • Takers (2010)
  • The Tree of Life (2011)
  • Thank You for Smoking (2006)
  • Thirteen (2003)
  • Win Win (2011)
  • The Wrestler (2008)

March 2, 2024

  • Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

March 5, 2024

  • Queens: Docuseries Premiere
  • MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
  • So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
  • The Marsh King's Daughter (2023)

March 6, 2024

  • Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
  • Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
  • The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
  • Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7

March 7, 2024

  • The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
  • Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
  • 30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
  • Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story (2023)
  • Alone: Complete Season 10
  • Hoarders: Complete Season 14
  • My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
  • Poor Things (2023)

March 8, 2024

  • Cash Out (2023)

March 12, 2024

  • Blackfish (2013)

March 14, 2024

  • Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
  • The First 48: Complete Season 23
  • Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini (2023)
  • The Stones and Brian Jones (2023)

March 15, 2024

  • Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
  • Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
  • 9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
  • Diggers (2006)
  • Children of the Corn (2023)
  • Life Partners (2014)
  • Taken (2009)
  • Taken 2 (2012)
  • 360 (2011)

March 17, 2024

  • St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream

March 19, 2024

  • Photographer: Season 1 Premiere

March 20, 2024

  • Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22

March 21, 2024

  • Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
  • Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
  • I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
  • The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
  • Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
  • Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard (2023)

March 22, 2024

  • Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
  • Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1
  • My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)

March 24, 2024

  • One Shot (2021)
  • Skyfire (2021)

March 25, 2024

  • Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Charlie's Angels (2019)

March 26, 2024

  • DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
  • Montana Story (2022)

March 27, 2024

  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
  • The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

March 28, 2024

  • We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
  • Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Spy x Family
TV-14
Action
Comedy
Anime

A spy on an undercover mission gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have secrets of their own, and all three must strive to keep together.

Release Date
April 9, 2022
Creator
Tatsuya Endo
Cast
Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Megan Shipman
Main Genre
Anime
Seasons
2
Studio
WIT Studios
  • Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
  • Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
  • Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
  • Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
  • To Kill a Stepfather (2023)
  • $100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
  • 24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1

March 29, 2024

  • Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
PG
Animation
Release Date
December 14, 2018
Director
Tatsuya Nagamine
Cast
Sean Schemmel , Christopher Sabat , Vic Mignogna , Chris Ayres , Sonny Strait , Emily Neves
Runtime
80
Main Genre
Animation
Writers
Akira Toriyama
Tagline
A Saiyan has no limits
  • Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
  • Paint (2023)

March 30, 2024

  • FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
  • A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express (2023)

March 31, 2024

  • Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
  • Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009)