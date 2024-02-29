This month, anime is taking over Hulu. Spy x Family Season 2 (Dubbed) is making its way to the streamer, while Jujutsu Kaisen's iconic Shibuya Incident Arc is finally being added as well. If you're looking for incredible films, Hulu is adding a surprising number of Oscar-nominated films to its library.

Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things is making its way to streaming as we reach the end of the award season. Emma Stone has garnered plenty of praise for her performance in the film, including a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards. Anatomy of a Fall is another Oscar contender joining the Hulu lineup this month. The Best Picture nominee is a film you don't want to miss. The complete list of everything coming to Hulu can be found below.

Related The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now Catch up on classics plus some of the best of Peak TV.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Hulu:

March 1, 2024

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Ali (2001)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Batman Begins (2005)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Belle (2014)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Descendants (2011)

Dreamin' Wild (2022)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

Dune (2021)

Close

Dunkirk (2017)

Enough Said (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

The Favourite (2018)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Foxcatcher (2014)

Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito. Release Date September 12, 1990 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Ray Liotta , Joe Pesci , Lorraine Bracco , Paul Sorvino , Frank Sivero Runtime 145 Main Genre Biography Writers Nicholas Pileggi , Martin Scorsese Tagline "As far back as I can remember, I've always wanted to be a gangster." -- Henry Hill, Brooklyn, N.Y. 1955

Goosebumps (2015)

The Heat (2013)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005

The Hot Chick (2002)

How I Live Now (2013)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Inception (2010)

Kingdom Come (2001)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Life of Pi (2012)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

My Cousin Vinny Release Date March 13, 1992 Director Jonathan Lynn Cast Joe Pesci , Ralph Macchio , Marisa Tomei , Mitchell Whitfield , Fred Gwynne , Lane Smith Runtime 120 Main Genre Comedy Writers Dale Launer Tagline A Comedy Of Trial And Error.

No Good Deed (2014)

Person To Person (2017)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Salt (2010)

Scarface (1983)

Sexy Beast (2001)

Shark Tale (2004)

Sisters (2015)

The Spirit (2008)

Stand by Me (1986)

Street Kings (2008)

Surrogates (2009)

Takers (2010)

The Tree of Life (2011)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

Thirteen (2003)

Win Win (2011)

The Wrestler (2008)

March 2, 2024

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

March 5, 2024

Queens: Docuseries Premiere

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere

The Marsh King's Daughter (2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

March 6, 2024

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7

March 7, 2024

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere

Image via Fox

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story (2023)

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1

Poor Things (2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

March 8, 2024

Cash Out (2023)

March 12, 2024

Blackfish (2013)

March 14, 2024

Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 23

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini (2023)

The Stones and Brian Jones (2023)

March 15, 2024

Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere

Image via ABC

Station 19: Season 7 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere

Diggers (2006)

Children of the Corn (2023)

Life Partners (2014)

Taken (2009)

Taken 2 (2012)

360 (2011)

March 17, 2024

St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream

March 19, 2024

Photographer: Season 1 Premiere

March 20, 2024

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22

March 21, 2024

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard (2023)

March 22, 2024

Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)

March 24, 2024

One Shot (2021)

Skyfire (2021)

March 25, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Close

Charlie's Angels (2019)

March 26, 2024

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Montana Story (2022)

March 27, 2024

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

March 28, 2024

We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Spy x Family A spy on an undercover mission gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have secrets of their own, and all three must strive to keep together. Release Date April 9, 2022 Creator Tatsuya Endo Cast Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Megan Shipman Main Genre Anime Seasons 2 Studio WIT Studios

Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Cult Justice: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1

To Kill a Stepfather (2023)

$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1

24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1

March 29, 2024

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Release Date December 14, 2018 Director Tatsuya Nagamine Cast Sean Schemmel , Christopher Sabat , Vic Mignogna , Chris Ayres , Sonny Strait , Emily Neves Runtime 80 Main Genre Animation Writers Akira Toriyama Tagline A Saiyan has no limits

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2

Paint (2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

March 30, 2024

FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere

A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express (2023)

March 31, 2024

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Image via Crunchyroll