Here’s What’s New on Hulu and What’s Leaving in May 2020

Hulu has announced what’s coming to their service in May. In terms of big new releases, you definitely want to keep an eye out for The Great, a satire about the rise of Catherine the Great starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Houltfrom the writer of The Favourite. Other noteworthy additions include the documentary Spaceship Earth, the new Justin Roiland animated comedy series Solar Opposites, the horror film The Lodge, and the terrific Elton John biopic Rocketman.

As for older titles, there’s plenty of good stuff that’s making it’s way to Hulu in May including Batman Begins, Demolition Man, Goodfellas, The Dark Knight, and The Graduate. However, you’re running out of time to rewatch movies like 50/50, Good Will Hunting, Misery, Spider-Man, and Zombieland, which are all leaving Hulu on May 31st.

Check out the full list of new and leaving titles below.

Available May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

Available May 5

Vikings: Season 6A (MGM)

Available May 8

Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Available May 12

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

Available May 15

The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 ( Food Network)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It’s Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It’s a Disaster (2012)

Available May 19

Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

Available May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

Available May 22

Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

Available May 25

The Tracker (2019)

Available May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

Available May 28

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Available May 29

Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

Here’s what is leaving Hulu in May:

Leaving May 31

50/50 (2011)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Gator (1976)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kinsey (2004)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Misery (1990)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Notes On a Scandal (2005)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Up in the Air (2009)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Zombieland (2009)