If you’re looking for something new to watch on Hulu, you’ve come to the right place. New arrivals on the streaming service this month include the highly anticipated animated series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., which features a robust voice cast led by Patton Oswalt as the famous Marvel villain gets domesticated. May also sees the premiere of Season 3 of the Hulu original series Shrill starring Aidy Bryant, so that’s something else to mark on your calendars.

In terms of library titles being added, the A24 horror film Saint Maud – which was released in October 2020 – will be available to stream, as will the Chloe Grace Moretz World War II thriller Shadow in the Cloud. You’ll also have a chance to catch up with older gems like Blast from the Past, Dances with Wolves, and Reservoir Dogs. And the best Bond movie, Skyfall, hits Hulu this month as well.

Check out the full list of new movies and shows on Hulu in May 2021 below.

May 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4 & 6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

May 2

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

May 3

The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

May 4

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021)

May 5

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

May 6

The Unicorn (2018)

May 7

Shrill: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 10

Wander Darkly (2020)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

May 14

MLK/FBI (2021)

May 15

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

May 18

Supernova (2020)

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 22

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

May 25

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)

May 26

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

May 27

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)

May 28

PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Vigil (2021)

May 31

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)

