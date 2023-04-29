May is the beginning of the summer blockbuster season with titles like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, The Little Mermaid, and Fast X hitting the big screen, but Hulu will also have plenty of great titles that will be available to stream from the comfort of your living room. The Emmy-Award-winning comedy The Great will be returning for a third season with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Catherine the Great and Peter III. FX will also present the exciting new miniseries Class of '09 starring recent Academy Award Nominee Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara as FBI agents who are reunited after the death of their friend. Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls will be stepping into the shoes of Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in Calmatic's remake of White Men Can't Jump which features a cast that also includes Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, and the late Lance Reddick. Popular film titles such as It, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Beetlejuice, Twilight, and all four Hunger Games films will also all be available to stream on Hulu in May.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in May.
Read More About What To Watch on Hulu:
Available May 1:
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
After Earth | 2013
Annabelle | 2014
Atonement | 2007
Beetlejuice | 1988
Best in Show | 2000
Black Dynamite | 2009
Billionaire Boys Club | 2018
Bless MeUltima | 2013
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004
Blue Thunder | 1983
The Book Of Eli | 2010
Bottle Rocket | 1996
Boogie Nights | 1997
Clash Of The Titans | 2010
The Comedian | 2017
Crazy Stupid Love. | 2011
Cyrus | 2010
The Darkest Hour | 2011
Eat Pray Love | 2010
El Condorito | 2018
The First Monday In May | 2016
Frank | 2014
The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
Horrible Bosses | 2011
The Hunger Games | 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014
Identity | 2003
IT | 2017
Joshua | 2007
Johnny Mnemonic | 1995
The Joy Luck Club | 1993
Last Action Hero | 1993
The Last Exorcism | 2010
Little Man | 2006
The Little Things | 2021
The Mask | 1994
The Meddler | 2016
Meet the Spartans | 2008
Once | 2007
Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
Out of the Furnace | 2013
Patriots Day | 2016
Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
The Power Of One | 1992
Premium Rush | 2012
Rampage | 2018
Selena | 1997
Sex Drive | 2008
Speed | 1994
Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997
Stan & Ollie | 2018
Stuck On You | 2003
Taken 2 | 2012
Twilight | 2008
Available May 2:
A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire
Lucky | 2017
Available May 4:
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Complete Season 1
Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Apollo 18 | 2011
A Walk to Remember | 2002
Both Sides of the Blade | 2022
The Libertine | 2004
Available May 5:
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
Alone at Night | 2022
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022
Bloods | 2022
Manifest West | 2022
Available May 8:
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
To The End | 2022
Available May 9:
Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
The Last Warrior | 2022
Available May 10:
FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
Available May 11:
Bar Fight! | 2022
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023
Available May 12:
The Great: Complete Season 3
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022
The Last Unicorn | 1982
Saint Omer | 2022
Available May 13:
The Locksmith | 2023
Available May 15:
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
District B13 | 2004
Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
Point Break | 2015
Available May 16:
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
The Break-Up | 2006
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016
Available May 17:
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)
Available May 18:
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
Slash/Back | 2022
Available May 19:
White Men Can't Jump (2023)
American Murderer | 2022
Sliding Doors | 1998
Sophie’s Choice | 1982
Available May 20:
The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
Available May 23:
How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Paris Can Wait | 2017
Available May 24:
The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
Don't Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
Broker | 2022
Available May 25:
The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Series Premiere
MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere
Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
Prank Panel: Series Premiere
I Still Believe | 2020
Available May 26:
Mummies | 2023
The Old Way | 2022
Available May 30:
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
Available May 31:
The Square | 2017