May is the beginning of the summer blockbuster season with titles like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, The Little Mermaid, and Fast X hitting the big screen, but Hulu will also have plenty of great titles that will be available to stream from the comfort of your living room. The Emmy-Award-winning comedy The Great will be returning for a third season with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Catherine the Great and Peter III. FX will also present the exciting new miniseries Class of '09 starring recent Academy Award Nominee Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara as FBI agents who are reunited after the death of their friend. Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls will be stepping into the shoes of Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in Calmatic's remake of White Men Can't Jump which features a cast that also includes Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, and the late Lance Reddick. Popular film titles such as It, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Beetlejuice, Twilight, and all four Hunger Games films will also all be available to stream on Hulu in May.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in May.

Available May 1:

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)

After Earth | 2013

Annabelle | 2014

Atonement | 2007

Beetlejuice | 1988

Best in Show | 2000

Black Dynamite | 2009

Billionaire Boys Club | 2018

Bless MeUltima | 2013

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004

Blue Thunder | 1983

The Book Of Eli | 2010

Bottle Rocket | 1996

Boogie Nights | 1997

Clash Of The Titans | 2010

The Comedian | 2017

Crazy Stupid Love. | 2011

Cyrus | 2010

The Darkest Hour | 2011

Eat Pray Love | 2010

El Condorito | 2018

The First Monday In May | 2016

Frank | 2014

The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009

Horrible Bosses | 2011

The Hunger Games | 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014

Identity | 2003

IT | 2017

Joshua | 2007

Johnny Mnemonic | 1995

The Joy Luck Club | 1993

Last Action Hero | 1993

The Last Exorcism | 2010

Little Man | 2006

The Little Things | 2021

The Mask | 1994

The Meddler | 2016

Meet the Spartans | 2008

Once | 2007

Once Upon a Time in America | 1984

Out of the Furnace | 2013

Patriots Day | 2016

Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019

The Power Of One | 1992

Premium Rush | 2012

Rampage | 2018

Selena | 1997

Sex Drive | 2008

Speed | 1994

Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997

Stan & Ollie | 2018

Stuck On You | 2003

Taken 2 | 2012

Twilight | 2008

Available May 2:

A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire

Lucky | 2017

Available May 4:

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9

The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Complete Season 1

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Apollo 18 | 2011

A Walk to Remember | 2002

Both Sides of the Blade | 2022

The Libertine | 2004

Available May 5:

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2

Alone at Night | 2022

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022

Bloods | 2022

Manifest West | 2022

Available May 8:

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A

To The End | 2022

Available May 9:

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere

The Last Warrior | 2022

Available May 10:

FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere

Available May 11:

Bar Fight! | 2022

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023

Available May 12:

The Great: Complete Season 3

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022

The Last Unicorn | 1982

Saint Omer | 2022

Available May 13:

The Locksmith | 2023

Available May 15:

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

District B13 | 2004

Hammer Of The Gods | 2013

Point Break | 2015

Available May 16:

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1

The Break-Up | 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016

Available May 17:

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)

Available May 18:

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2

Slash/Back | 2022

Available May 19:

White Men Can't Jump (2023)

American Murderer | 2022

Sliding Doors | 1998

Sophie’s Choice | 1982

Available May 20:

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

Available May 23:

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Paris Can Wait | 2017

Available May 24:

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere

Don't Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere

Broker | 2022

Available May 25:

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Series Premiere

MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere

Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere

Prank Panel: Series Premiere

I Still Believe | 2020

Available May 26:

Mummies | 2023

The Old Way | 2022

Available May 30:

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

Available May 31:

The Square | 2017