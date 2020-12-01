'The Hardy Boys', 'Letterkenny', and more!

If you're looking for something to stream this end of year, and prefer your services as green as your Christmas trees, Hulu has just announced what's new to the service for December 2020. And we've got plenty of goodies to stuff your stockings.

In the movie space, we've got excellent library titles like Black Dynamite, Con Air, Goldeneye, Sleeping with the Enemy, Hulk, the entire dang Lord of the Rings trilogy, and more. And when it comes to television, you can binge through the new grim-and-gritty Hardy Boys take, the newest season of Canadian comedy import Letterkenny (your next Schitt's Creek?), and anime like My Hero Academia.

Check out everything coming to Hulu December 2020 below.

Available December 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2018)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Available December 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Available December 5

Black Ops (2020)

God's Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

Available December 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

Available December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

Available December 8

Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

Available December 10

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

Available December 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

Available December 12

Endless (2020)

Available December 15

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Available December 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

Available December 18

The Hero (2017)

Available December 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Available December 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

Available December 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

Available December 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Available December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

Available December 27

The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

American Animals (2018)

Available December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Available December 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

