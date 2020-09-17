Here’s What’s New on Hulu in October 2020

Another month, another Great Reshuffling of the Content. Hulu just announced the slate of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming service in October, and as usual, there are certainly some gems buried in there. October 1 will see the premiere of Hulu original series Monsterland, while October 7 will bring Books of Blood, the film adaptation of Clive Barker‘s iconic horror short stories. This month will also bring some more Marvel into our lives, as Helstrom makes it long-awaited debut on October 16.

For anyone interested in getting their Spooky Season on, Hulu will soon play host to both Blade and Blade II, When a Stranger Calls, The Purge season 2, and the vastly underrated Scream 4.

Check out the full list below.

October 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

October 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 3

Ma Ma (2015)

October 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 premiere

October 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED) (Toei)

October 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Next: Series Premiere (Fox)

October 8

Scream 4 (2011)

October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

October 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

October 12

The Swing of Things (2012)

October 14

The Bachelor: Season 16 premiere (ABC)

October 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2 (USA)

Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Life After Basketball (2019)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

October 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Painted Bird (2019)

October 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)

October 18

Friend Request (2016)

October 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

October 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4 (Vice)

October 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

October 23

Bad Hair: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

October 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8 (Showtime)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

October 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bad Therapy (2020)