Here’s What’s New on Hulu in September 2020

Hulu has unveiled the list of movies and TV shows that are being newly added to the streaming service in September 2020. Top of mind are the season premieres of Archer and Fargo, as the new “FX on Hulu” section of the streamer now makes episodes of these stellar FX shows available to stream the day after they air on TV. There’s also Season 2 of the Hulu original comedy series Pen15 and the first season of the Lamorne Morris-fronted comedy Woke.

On the film side of the things, the entire Twilight franchise will be available to stream starting September 1st if you’re in the mood for a marathon, as well as classics like Top Gun a, The Terminator, and Stargate. If it’s new releases you’re looking for, Trolls: World Tour hits Hulu on September 1st while Ang Lee’s actioner Gemini Man hits on September 18th followed by the Oscar-winning Judy on September 25th.

Check out the full list of new movies and shows coming to Hulu in September 2020 below.

Available September 1

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

Available September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

Available September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Available September 6

Awoken (2019)

Available September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Available September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

Available September 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available September 10

Prisoners (2013)

Available September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available September 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)



Available September 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Available September 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

Available September 20

The Haunted (2020)

Available September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

Available September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

Available September 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

Available September 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019)

Available September 25

Judy (2019)

Available September 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

Available September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

Available September 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

Available September 30

Southbound (2015)