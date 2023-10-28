This November, Hulu will be the exclusive home of some of the hottest titles of the fall season.
Charmaine Wilkerson's best-selling novel Black Cake is being adapted into a new series with Oprah Winfrey executive producing. Mia Isaac stars as Covey, a bride who disappears on the beach, only for a flash drive to be discovered years later that might hold the key to what led to her disappearance.
Sandra Oh and Awkwafina join forces for the new comedy film Quiz Lady, which also features an ensemble cast that includes Will Ferrell, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale, and Jason Schwartzman. The film follows a game-show-obsessed woman who embarks on a road trip with her estranged older sister to compete on a game show that could repay their mother's gambling debts.
Noah Hawley's hit anthology series Fargo is returning for a fifth season, boasting a new ensemble led by Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Joe Keery. The new season finds Temple starring as a housewife whose sketchy past comes back to bite her as the police begin to close in on her.
The Crown's Emma Corrin will headline the new limited series A Murder at the End of the World, which follows an amateur detective who is invited by a mysterious billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote location, only for things to spiral out of control when one of the participants is found dead.
Baz Luhrmann's 2008 film Australia is getting a new extended cut as a six-part limited series on Hulu titled Faraway Downs.This new take on the film will contain additional unused footage from the original production, which starred Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman.
You can check out the list below to see what else will be coming to Hulu in November.
Available November 1:
Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
Black Cake: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights | 2002
Alien vs. Predator | 2004
Armageddon | 1998
Billy Madison | 1995
Blade | 1998
Blade 2 | 2002
Blade: Trinity | 2004
Carpool | 1996
Contagion | 2011
Damien: Omen II | 1978
Deck the Halls | 2006
Deep Blue Sea | 1999
Downhill | 2020
The Family Stone | 2005
The Final Conflict | 1981
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001
Flatliners | 1990
Friends With Money | 2006
Friendsgiving | 2020
Frozen River | 2008
Get Low | 2010
Geostorm | 2017
Garfield | 2004
Girl Interrupted | 1999
Goodbye Lover | 1999
The Holiday | 2006
Inferno | 2016
In Time | 2011
Kollek | 1995
Land Ho! | 2014
The Last Duel | 2021
Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011
Man on a Ledge | 2012
The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015
Men In Black | 1997
Men In Black II | 2002
Men In Black 3 | 2012
Miracle On 34th Street | 1947
Miracle on 34th Street | 1994
The Mistle-Tones | 2012
The Nutcracker | 1993
The Omen | 1976
Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991
The Other Woman | 2014
Outbreak | 1995
Pacific Rim | 2013
The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020
Poseidon | 2006
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot | 1993
Saving Silverman | 2001
Sea Fever | 2019
Second Best | 1994
Shallow Hal | 2001
Space Jam | 1996
Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021
Tigerland | 2000
Trance | 2011
Twister | 1996
The Waterboy | 1998
The Wedding Planner | 2001
The Wedding Singer | 2005
Available November 2:
Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1
The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2
A Christmas Frequency | 2023
A Country Christmas Story | 2013
Becoming Santa | 2011
Christmas Ever After | 2020
Christmas Love Letter | 2019
Every Day is Christmas | 2018
Magic Mike's Last Dance | 2023
Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020
Reporting For Christmas | 2023
Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5
Available November 3:
Quiz Lady: Film Premiere
L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8
Available November 4:
Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022
Available November 5:
God's Time | 2022
Available November 6:
JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries
Available November 7:
Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
Available November 8:
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)
Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1
Available November 9:
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8
The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
The League | 2023
Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023
Available November 10:
Fool's Paradise | 2023
One True Loves | 2023
Available November 11:
Central Intelligence | 2016
Available November 13:
The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere
Available November 14:
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Available November 15:
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6
The China Hustle | 2017
Journey To The West | 2013
Monsters | 2010
Nymphomaniac Volume II - Extended Director's Cut | 2013
Nymphomaniac Volume I - Extended Director's Cut | 2013
Red Cliff | 2008
What Just Happened | 2008
White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014
Available November 16:
Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries
Available November 17:
The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries
Black Ice | 2022
Available November 20:
Spellbound: Season 1B
Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)
The Last Rider | 2022
Available November 21:
Obituary: Complete Season 1
Available November 22:
FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere
Available November 23:
Elf | 2003
Four Christmases | 2008
Fred Claus | 2007
Jack Frost | 1998
Master Gardener | 2022
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | 1989
The Polar Express | 2004