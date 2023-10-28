This November, Hulu will be the exclusive home of some of the hottest titles of the fall season.

Charmaine Wilkerson's best-selling novel Black Cake is being adapted into a new series with Oprah Winfrey executive producing. Mia Isaac stars as Covey, a bride who disappears on the beach, only for a flash drive to be discovered years later that might hold the key to what led to her disappearance.

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina join forces for the new comedy film Quiz Lady, which also features an ensemble cast that includes Will Ferrell, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale, and Jason Schwartzman. The film follows a game-show-obsessed woman who embarks on a road trip with her estranged older sister to compete on a game show that could repay their mother's gambling debts.

Noah Hawley's hit anthology series Fargo is returning for a fifth season, boasting a new ensemble led by Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Joe Keery. The new season finds Temple starring as a housewife whose sketchy past comes back to bite her as the police begin to close in on her.

The Crown's Emma Corrin will headline the new limited series A Murder at the End of the World, which follows an amateur detective who is invited by a mysterious billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote location, only for things to spiral out of control when one of the participants is found dead.

Baz Luhrmann's 2008 film Australia is getting a new extended cut as a six-part limited series on Hulu titled Faraway Downs.This new take on the film will contain additional unused footage from the original production, which starred Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman.

Available November 1:

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)

Black Cake: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere

Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights | 2002

Alien vs. Predator | 2004

Armageddon | 1998

Billy Madison | 1995

Blade | 1998

Blade 2 | 2002

Blade: Trinity | 2004

Carpool | 1996

Contagion | 2011

Damien: Omen II | 1978

Deck the Halls | 2006

Deep Blue Sea | 1999

Downhill | 2020

The Family Stone | 2005

The Final Conflict | 1981

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001

Flatliners | 1990

Friends With Money | 2006

Friendsgiving | 2020

Frozen River | 2008

Get Low | 2010

Geostorm | 2017

Garfield | 2004

Girl Interrupted | 1999

Goodbye Lover | 1999

The Holiday | 2006

Inferno | 2016

In Time | 2011

Kollek | 1995

Land Ho! | 2014

The Last Duel | 2021

Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011

Man on a Ledge | 2012

The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015

Men In Black | 1997

Men In Black II | 2002

Men In Black 3 | 2012

Miracle On 34th Street | 1947

Miracle on 34th Street | 1994

The Mistle-Tones | 2012

The Nutcracker | 1993

The Omen | 1976

Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991

The Other Woman | 2014

Outbreak | 1995

Pacific Rim | 2013

The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020

Poseidon | 2006

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot | 1993

Saving Silverman | 2001

Sea Fever | 2019

Second Best | 1994

Shallow Hal | 2001

Space Jam | 1996

Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021

Tigerland | 2000

Trance | 2011

Twister | 1996

The Waterboy | 1998

The Wedding Planner | 2001

The Wedding Singer | 2005

Available November 2:

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2

A Christmas Frequency | 2023

A Country Christmas Story | 2013

Becoming Santa | 2011

Christmas Ever After | 2020

Christmas Love Letter | 2019

Every Day is Christmas | 2018

Magic Mike's Last Dance | 2023

Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020

Reporting For Christmas | 2023

Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5

Available November 3:

Quiz Lady: Film Premiere

L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8

Available November 4:

Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022

Available November 5:

God's Time | 2022

Available November 6:

JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries

Available November 7:

Edge of Tomorrow | 2014

Available November 8:

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)

Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1

Available November 9:

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8

The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4

The League | 2023

Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023

Available November 10:

Fool's Paradise | 2023

One True Loves | 2023

Available November 11:

Central Intelligence | 2016

Available November 13:

The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere

Available November 14:

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Available November 15:

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6

The China Hustle | 2017

Journey To The West | 2013

Monsters | 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume II - Extended Director's Cut | 2013

Nymphomaniac Volume I - Extended Director's Cut | 2013

Red Cliff | 2008

What Just Happened | 2008

White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014

Available November 16:

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries

Available November 17:

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries

Black Ice | 2022

Available November 20:

Spellbound: Season 1B

Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Rider | 2022

Available November 21:

Obituary: Complete Season 1

Available November 22:

FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere

Available November 23:

Elf | 2003

Four Christmases | 2008

Fred Claus | 2007

Jack Frost | 1998

Master Gardener | 2022

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | 1989

The Polar Express | 2004