November sees dozens of premiere titles coming to Hulu. Be it classic sci-fi films, wonderful comedies, killer anime, or Christmas spirit, there is something for everyone. Here is everything you can look forward to on Hulu in November 2024.

New on November 1, 2024

Are You The One? Complete Seasons 2 and 6

Naruto Shippuden Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra (2019)

Aliens (1986)

8 10 Aliens Decades after surviving the Nostromo incident, Ellen Ripley is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony but finds herself battling the Alien Queen and her offspring. Release Date July 18, 1986 Director James Cameron Cast Sigourney Weaver , Lance Henriksen , Bill Paxton Michael Biehn , William Hope , Jenette Goldstein , Carrie Henn , Paul Reiser Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers James Cameron , David Giler , Walter Hill Studio 20th Century Fox Expand

Billy Madison (1995)

Carpool (1996)

Christmas on the Ranch (2021)

Christmas With The Kranks (2004)

Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Desierto (2015)

Downhill (2020)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Grown Up (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hanging Up (2000)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he may actually have a talent for playing an entirely different sport: golf. When his grandmother (Frances Bay) learns she is about to lose her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try and win enough money to buy it for her. With his powerful driving skills and foulmouthed attitude, Happy becomes an unlikely golf hero -- much to the chagrin of the well-mannered golf professionals.

Hellboy (2019)

Higher Learning (1995)

Hitman (2007)

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Friends (2005)

La La Land (2016)