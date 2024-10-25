November sees dozens of premiere titles coming to Hulu. Be it classic sci-fi films, wonderful comedies, killer anime, or Christmas spirit, there is something for everyone. Here is everything you can look forward to on Hulu in November 2024.

New on November 1, 2024

  • Are You The One? Complete Seasons 2 and 6
  • Naruto Shippuden Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
  • A Christmas Carol (1984)
  • Ad Astra (2019)

Aliens (1986)

  • Billy Madison (1995)
  • Carpool (1996)
  • Christmas on the Ranch (2021)
  • Christmas With The Kranks (2004)
  • Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)
  • The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
  • Crazy Heart (2010)
  • Deck the Halls (2006)
  • Desierto (2015)
  • Downhill (2020)
  • Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
  • Ghost Rider (2007)
  • Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)
  • Goodbye Lover (1999)
  • Grown Up (2010)
  • Grown Ups 2 (2013)
  • Hanging Up (2000)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he may actually have a talent for playing an entirely different sport: golf. When his grandmother (Frances Bay) learns she is about to lose her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try and win enough money to buy it for her. With his powerful driving skills and foulmouthed attitude, Happy becomes an unlikely golf hero -- much to the chagrin of the well-mannered golf professionals.

  • Hellboy (2019)
  • Higher Learning (1995)
  • Hitman (2007)
  • Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)
  • Hollow Man (2000)
  • Hotel Transylvania (2012)
  • Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
  • I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
  • Inherit the Viper (2020)
  • Jingle All The Way (1996)
  • Just Friends (2005)

La La Land (2016)