November sees dozens of premiere titles coming to Hulu. Be it classic sci-fi films, wonderful comedies, killer anime, or Christmas spirit, there is something for everyone. Here is everything you can look forward to on Hulu in November 2024.
New on November 1, 2024
- Are You The One? Complete Seasons 2 and 6
- Naruto Shippuden Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
- A Christmas Carol (1984)
- Ad Astra (2019)
Aliens (1986)
Decades after surviving the Nostromo incident, Ellen Ripley is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony but finds herself battling the Alien Queen and her offspring.
- Release Date
- July 18, 1986
- Director
- James Cameron
- Cast
- Sigourney Weaver , Michael Biehn , William Hope , Jenette Goldstein , Carrie Henn , Paul Reiser , Lance Henriksen , Bill Paxton
- Runtime
- 137 minutes
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Writers
- James Cameron , David Giler , Walter Hill
- Studio
- 20th Century Fox
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Carpool (1996)
- Christmas on the Ranch (2021)
- Christmas With The Kranks (2004)
- Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
- Crazy Heart (2010)
- Deck the Halls (2006)
- Desierto (2015)
- Downhill (2020)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2012)
- Goodbye Lover (1999)
- Grown Up (2010)
- Grown Ups 2 (2013)
- Hanging Up (2000)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he may actually have a talent for playing an entirely different sport: golf. When his grandmother (Frances Bay) learns she is about to lose her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try and win enough money to buy it for her. With his powerful driving skills and foulmouthed attitude, Happy becomes an unlikely golf hero -- much to the chagrin of the well-mannered golf professionals.
- Hellboy (2019)
- Higher Learning (1995)
- Hitman (2007)
- Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)
- Hollow Man (2000)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
- Inherit the Viper (2020)
- Jingle All The Way (1996)
- Just Friends (2005)