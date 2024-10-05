This month on Hulu, we return to Akira Toriyama's world of Dragon Ball, as Daima is the first piece of media since the legendary mangaka's passing. Continuing with the anime side of things, Dan Da Dan and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War also hit Hulu this month. We also have a slew of terrific films, reality shows hitting the streamer, and the newest season of Abbott Elementary. Here is everything coming to Hulu this October.

Streaming on October 1, 2024

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33, and 34

  • America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11 – 15
  • CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6 – 10
  • Survivor: Complete Seasons 14 – 19
  • Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8
  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
  • All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
  • An American Citizen (1992)
  • Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
  • Barbarian (2022)
  • Beyond JFK: The Question of Conspiracy (1991)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

  • Blood In, Blood Out (1993)
  • Bogus (1996)
  • Cadillac Records (2008)
  • Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
  • Chasing Papi (2003)
  • Coco (En Español) (2017)
  • The Dancer Upstairs (2003)
  • Dashcam (2021)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

  • Don’t Say a Word (2001)
  • Edward Scissorhands (1990)
  • El Crimen Del Cácaro Gumaro (2014)
  • The Empty Man (2020)
  • Evita (1996)
  • The Fly (1986)
  • From Hell (2001)
  • The Happening (2008)
  • The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
  • The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
  • The Hitmans Bodyguard (2017)
  • The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)
  • Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)
  • It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023)
  • Joy Ride (2001)
  • Just Wright (2010)
  • La Cara Oculta (aka: The Hidden Face) (2011)
  • La Misma Luna (aka: Under the Same Moon) (2008)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

  • The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)
  • Long Shot (2019)
  • Ma (2019)
  • Miami Rhapsody (1995)
  • Miss Bala (2012)
  • Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
  • Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
  • The New Age (1994)
  • Nightmare Alley (2021)
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
  • Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Princess Bride (1987)

  • The Purge (2013)
  • The Purge: Election Year (2016)
  • Q&A (1990)
  • Ready or Not (2019)
  • The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile (2022)
  • Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
  • Sideways (2004)
  • Signs (2002)
  • Silkwood (1983)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

  • Stripper (1986)
  • Sunchaser (1996)
  • Swimfan (2002)
  • That Night (1993)
  • The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
  • The Warrior’s Way (2010)
  • Todo Cambia (2000)
  • Turtle Beach (1992)
  • Unbreakable (2000)
  • Underwater (2020)
  • We Bought a Zoo (2011)
  • X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Streaming on October 2, 2024

  • Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1
  • #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 1
  • 101 Fast Foods That Changed the World: Complete Season 1
  • After the First 48: Complete Season 9
  • Ax Men: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
  • Campus Nightmares: Complete Season 1
  • Designing Blind: Complete Season 1
  • Double Divas: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • The Eleven: Complete Season 1
  • Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1
  • Flippin’ Sisters!: Complete Season 1
  • The Haunting of: Complete Seasons 4 and 5
  • The Haunting of… Specials: Complete Season 1
  • House vs. House: Complete Season 1
  • Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force: Complete Season 1
  • Lost U-Boats of WWI: Complete Season 1
  • My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed: Complete Season 1
  • My Life as a Gangster Girl: Complete Season 1
  • Pawnography: Complete Season 1
  • Scraps: Parts Uneaten: Complete Season 1
  • Secrets of Polygamy: Complete Season 1
  • Stalked by a Ghost: Complete Season 1
  • Supernatural Sisters: Complete Season 1
  • The Real Wolfman: Complete Season 1
  • The UnXplained: Complete Season 6
  • Tiny House Nation: Family Edition: Complete Season 1
  • Tiny House Nation: Unpacked: Complete Season 1
  • UFO Files: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • Undercover: Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
  • Abracadaver (2024)

Streaming on October 3, 2024

  • Hold Your Breath (2024): Film Premiere
  • Witches: Truth Behind the Trials: Series Premiere

Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (Subbed and Dubbed)

  • Killer Cases: Complete Season 5

Streaming on October 4, 2024

  • Blood for Dust (2023)

Streaming on October 5, 2024

  • American Justice: Complete Seasons 15 and 16
  • American Murder House: Complete Season 1
  • American Restoration: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
  • The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters: Complete Season 2
  • Billy the Exterminator: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 3 Premiere (Subbed)

Bleach Anime Poster
Bleach
TV-14
Animation
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Release Date
September 9, 2006
Cast
Masakazu Morita , Fumiko Orikasa , Hiroki Yasumoto , Yuki Matsuoka , Noriaki Sugiyama , Kentarô Itô , Shinichirô Miki , Hisayoshi Suganuma
Main Genre
Anime
Seasons
16
  • Cajun Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
  • Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak: Complete Season 1
  • Demon Lord, Retry! R: Season Premiere (Subbed)
  • Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
  • First Blood: Complete Season 1
  • Get Swank’d: Complete Season 1
  • Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America: Complete Season 1
  • Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 2
  • Wahlburgers: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

Streaming on October 7, 2024

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special

Streaming on October 8, 2024

  • What Would You Do?: Season 17 Premiere
  • Black Out: Complete Season 1B (Dubbed)
  • Coroner: Complete Series

Streaming on October 9, 2024

  • La Máquina: Complete Limited Series
  • Scamanda: Series Premiere
  • Accused: Season 2 Premiere

Streaming on October 10, 2024

Abbott Elementary: Season 4 Premiere

Abbott Elementary TV Show Poster
Abbott Elementary
TV-PG
Comedy

A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Release Date
December 7, 2021
Cast
Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor
Main Genre
Comedy
Seasons
3
  • Expedition Amazon
  • American Hoggers: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • American Pickers: Complete Seasons 22 and 23
  • Ancient MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1
  • Appalachian Outlaws: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier: Complete Season 1
  • The Family That Slays Together: Complete Season 1
  • Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 2
  • Griselda: The Godmother: Complete Season 1
  • Growing Up Gotti: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • Haunted Encounters: Face to Face: Complete Season 1
  • I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Season 3
  • I Love You… But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
  • I Solved a Murder: Complete Season 1
  • I Survived: Complete Seasons 6 – 9
  • I’ll Haunt You When I’m Dead: Complete Season 1
  • Long Island Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
  • Mobsters: Complete Seasons 3 – 5
  • MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot: Complete Season 1
  • MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1
  • Ms. Murder: Complete Season 1
  • Murder at the Country Club: Complete Season 1
  • Swamp People: Complete Season 15
  • Triple Digit Flip: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • The Grab (2022)

Streaming on October 11, 2024

  • Mr. Crocket (2024)

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (Subbed)

dragon-ball-daima
Image via TOEI ANIMATION
  • Aliens in the Attic (2009)
  • Fright Night (2011)
  • Sting (2024)

Streaming on October 12, 2024

  • Celebrity Close Calls: Complete Season 1
  • Celebrity Ghost Stories: Classics: Complete Seasons 3 and 4
  • Celebrity House Hunting: Complete Season 1
  • The First 48: Complete Seasons 4, 18 – 19, 21, and 24
  • Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2
  • My Haunted House: Complete Season 3
  • My Haunted Vacation: Complete Season 1
  • Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1 – 3
  • Taking the Stand: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
  • The Definitive Guide to the Mob: Complete Season 1

Streaming on October 13, 2024

  • Tracker: Complete Season 1
  • Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1

Streaming on October 14, 2024

Family Guy: Halloween Special

  • Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 3 Premiere (Subbed)

Streaming on October 15, 2024

  • FX’s American Horror Stories: Huluween Event
  • The Three Musketeers – Part I: D’Artagnan (2023)
  • The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady (2023)

Streaming on October 16, 2024

  • Nemesis: Complete Season 1

Streaming on October 17, 2024

  • Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 5
  • Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2
  • Butterfly Tale (2023)

Streaming on October 18, 2024

  • Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere
  • Rivals: Complete Season 1
  • The Devil’s Climb
  • Mayhem! (2023)

Streaming on October 19, 2024

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

  • Late Night with the Devil (2023)

Streaming on October 21, 2024

  • Carved (2024)
  • Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A

Streaming on October 22, 2024

What We Do in the Shadows: Sixth and Final Season Premiere

Streaming on October 24, 2024

  • Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
  • The Speedway Murders (2023)

Streaming on October 25, 2024

  • Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Film Premiere
  • The Beast Within (2024)

Streaming on October 29, 2024

  • Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1

Streaming on October 31, 2024

  • 60 Seconds to Sell: Complete Season 1
  • The Best and Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1
  • Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1
  • Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
  • Living in Secret: Complete Season 1
  • Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1
  • MysteryQuest: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 19

Pawn Stars
History
Release Date
July 19, 2009
Main Genre
History
Seasons
19
  • Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1
  • Washington The Warrior: Complete Season 1