Now that August is nearly over, that means it is almost time for an exciting collection of films and shows to be added to Hulu in the month of September.

American Horror Story will be returning with a new season titled Delicate; Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne are joining the ensemble alongside series veteran Emma Roberts. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's charming sports docu-series Welcome to Wrexham will also be returning for a second season. Zakiya Dalila Harris' best-selling novel The Other Black Girl is being adapted into an all-new Hulu original series featuring Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray.

Popular film titles being added to Hulu in September include Theater Camp, The Menu, The Banshees of Inisherin, Ready Player One, The Lego Movie, 27 Dresses, Chronicle, Love Simon, and Mad Max: Fury Road among many others. Brian Duffield, the writer and director behind the highly underrated 2020 film Spontaneous, is teaming up with Kaitlyn Dever for his latest film, No One Will Save You, which will be streaming exclusively on Hulu.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in September.

Available September 1:

Once Upon a Time: Complete Series

One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

A Knight's Tale | 2001

An Education | 2009

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Breaking Up | 1997

Chronicle | 2012

Conan the Barbarian | 2011

The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999

The Devil Wears Prada | 2006

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011

Double Platinum | 1999

Dragonball: Evolution | 2009

Easy Virtue | 2009

Evil Dead | 2013

The Experiment | 2010

The Good Son | 1993

The Grudge 2 | 2006

Hail Caesar! | 2016

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009

Johnson Family Vacation | 2004

Just Married | 2003

Killers | 2010

Larry Crowne | 2011

The Last King of Scotland | 2006

The Lego Movie | 2014

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019

The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017

Little Fockers | 2010

Meet the Fockers | 2004

Meet the Parents | 2000

Melancholia | 2011

Moving On | 2022

The Omen | 2006

The Possession | 2012

Raising Arizona | 1987

Robin Hood | 2018

Seven | 1995

Simulant | 2023

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006

The Transporter | 2002

Transporter 2 | 2002

Transporter 3 | 2008

True Lies | 1994

We Bought a Zoo | 2011

Wedding Crashers | 2005

Wild Hogs | 2007

Available September 3:

The Menu | 2022

Ready Player One | 2018

Available September 4:

The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022

Available September 6:

Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries

Available September 7:

The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction

9/11: Escape From the Towers

9/11: Four Flights

9/11: I Was There

9/11: Inside Air Force One

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1

My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4

Taurus | 2022

Available September 8:

97 Minutes | 2023

The Friendship Game | 2022

Available September 9:

Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015

Available September 10:

Corsage | 2022

Available September 11:

That's So Raven: Complete Series

Available September 13:

The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1

FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere

The Magic Flute | 2022

Available September 14:

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7

Court Cam: Complete Season 5

Girl in the Closet

Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1

Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1

Theater Camp | 2023

Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Available September 15:

The Burning Plain | 2008

Europa Report | 2013

Frontera | 2014

The Good Doctor | 2011

I Melt With You | 2011

Love, Simon | 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018

Robots | 2023

Two Lovers | 2008

The Wrecking Crew | 2008

World's Greatest Dad | 2009

Available September 16:

Buffaloed | 2019

Available September 18:

Bad Axe | 2022

Men in Black: International | 2019

Available September 20:

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Available September 21:

FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9

Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1

The Real SVU: Complete Season 1

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

Sanctuary | 2022

Available September 22:

No One Will Save You: Film Premiere

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream

Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24

Available September 23:

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream

The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022

What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022

Available September 25:

Krapopolis: Series Premiere

Available September 26:

Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere

Available September 27:

Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1

Available September 28:

The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere

Snake Oil: Series Premiere

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1

Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2

Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1

The Accountant | 2016

Available September 29:

Hell's Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 10

Sweetwater | 2023