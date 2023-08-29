Now that August is nearly over, that means it is almost time for an exciting collection of films and shows to be added to Hulu in the month of September.
American Horror Story will be returning with a new season titled Delicate; Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne are joining the ensemble alongside series veteran Emma Roberts. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's charming sports docu-series Welcome to Wrexham will also be returning for a second season. Zakiya Dalila Harris' best-selling novel The Other Black Girl is being adapted into an all-new Hulu original series featuring Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray.
Popular film titles being added to Hulu in September include Theater Camp, The Menu, The Banshees of Inisherin, Ready Player One, The Lego Movie, 27 Dresses, Chronicle, Love Simon, and Mad Max: Fury Road among many others. Brian Duffield, the writer and director behind the highly underrated 2020 film Spontaneous, is teaming up with Kaitlyn Dever for his latest film, No One Will Save You, which will be streaming exclusively on Hulu.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Hulu in September.
Available September 1:
Once Upon a Time: Complete Series
One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)
27 Dresses
A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
A Knight's Tale | 2001
An Education | 2009
Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
Breaking Up | 1997
Chronicle | 2012
Conan the Barbarian | 2011
The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999
The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
Double Platinum | 1999
Dragonball: Evolution | 2009
Easy Virtue | 2009
Evil Dead | 2013
The Experiment | 2010
The Good Son | 1993
The Grudge 2 | 2006
Hail Caesar! | 2016
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009
Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
Just Married | 2003
Killers | 2010
Larry Crowne | 2011
The Last King of Scotland | 2006
The Lego Movie | 2014
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019
The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017
Little Fockers | 2010
Meet the Fockers | 2004
Meet the Parents | 2000
Melancholia | 2011
Moving On | 2022
The Omen | 2006
The Possession | 2012
Raising Arizona | 1987
Robin Hood | 2018
Seven | 1995
Simulant | 2023
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
The Transporter | 2002
Transporter 2 | 2002
Transporter 3 | 2008
True Lies | 1994
We Bought a Zoo | 2011
Wedding Crashers | 2005
Wild Hogs | 2007
Available September 3:
The Menu | 2022
Ready Player One | 2018
Available September 4:
The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022
Available September 6:
Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries
Available September 7:
The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
9/11: Escape From the Towers
9/11: Four Flights
9/11: I Was There
9/11: Inside Air Force One
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1
My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4
Taurus | 2022
Available September 8:
97 Minutes | 2023
The Friendship Game | 2022
Available September 9:
Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015
Available September 10:
Corsage | 2022
Available September 11:
That's So Raven: Complete Series
Available September 13:
The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1
FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere
The Magic Flute | 2022
Available September 14:
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7
Court Cam: Complete Season 5
Girl in the Closet
Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1
Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1
Theater Camp | 2023
Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2
Available September 15:
The Burning Plain | 2008
Europa Report | 2013
Frontera | 2014
The Good Doctor | 2011
I Melt With You | 2011
Love, Simon | 2018
Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018
Robots | 2023
Two Lovers | 2008
The Wrecking Crew | 2008
World's Greatest Dad | 2009
Available September 16:
Buffaloed | 2019
Available September 18:
Bad Axe | 2022
Men in Black: International | 2019
Available September 20:
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Available September 21:
FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9
Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1
The Real SVU: Complete Season 1
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
UFOs: The White House Files
UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
Sanctuary | 2022
Available September 22:
No One Will Save You: Film Premiere
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24
Available September 23:
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022
What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022
Available September 25:
Krapopolis: Series Premiere
Available September 26:
Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere
Available September 27:
Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1
Available September 28:
The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere
Snake Oil: Series Premiere
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1
Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2
Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1
They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1
The Accountant | 2016
Available September 29:
Hell's Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere
Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 10
Sweetwater | 2023