After an exciting March, the Max streaming service is ready to excite once more with an impressive lineup of titles heading to the streaming service in April. Viewers can expect recent award-winning movies such as The Zone of Interest to be added to the service, as well as the highly-anticipated limited series The Sympathizer.

Available April 1:

All 8 'Harry Potter' Movies (2001-2011)

All eight of the original Harry Potter movies will be returning to Max in April. From The Sorcerer's Stone all the way to the thrilling finale Deathly Hallows — Part 2, there is always a good opportunity to revisit Hogwarts and the Wizarding World. The films star Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The movies also includes a vast ensemble that includes Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, and Tom Felton.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Adaptation of the first of J.K. Rowling's popular children's novels about Harry Potter, a boy who learns on his eleventh birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. He is summoned from his life as an unwanted child to become a student at Hogwarts, an English boarding school for wizards. There, he meets several friends who become his closest allies and help him discover the truth about his parents' mysterious deaths. Release Date November 16, 2001 Director Chris Columbus Cast Richard Harris , Maggie Smith Robbie Coltrane , Saunders Triplets , Daniel Radcliffe , Fiona Shaw Runtime 152 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers J.K. Rowling , Steve Kloves Tagline Let the magic begin Website http://www.wbmovies.com/harrypotter/index.html

Winner of the Academy Awards for Best International Feature and Best Sound, Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest is a chilling depiction of a family living a blissfully ignorant life in their home next to the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. Christian Friedel (Babylon Berlin) stars as Rudolf Höss, the commandant of the camp, who lives with his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) and their five children. The film is an emotionally draining experience but is also a necessary and important one. The Zone of Interest also received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Zone of Interest 8 10 The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Martin Amis , Jonathan Glazer

'The Sympathizer' (2024)

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer is easily one of the most highly anticipated series this year. Created by legendary Korean director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and Don McKellar (Closet Monster), the series stars Hoa Xuande (Cowboy Bebop) as the Captain, a North Vietnamese plant in the South Vietnamese army. After the fall of Saigon, the Captain is forced to flee to America with his childhood best friend Bon (Fred Nguyen Khan), where he continues to report to the Viet Cong about South Vietnamese activities in the US. The series also stars Emmy nominee Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer).

The Sympathizer

Near the end of the Vietnam War, a plant who was embedded in the South Vietnam army flees to the United States and takes up residence in a refugee community, where he continues to secretly spy and report back to the Viet Cong. Release Date April 14, 2024 Cast Robert Downey Jr. , Kieu Chinh , VyVy Nguyen , Kayli Tran , Evan Shafran , Sandra Oh Seasons 1 Characters By Viet Thanh Nguyen Distributor HBO, HBOMax Producer Karen Wacker Production Company A24, Rhombus Media, Team Downey, Moho Film, Cinetic Media Story By Viet Thanh Nguyen Writers Don McKellar , Viet Thanh Nguyen

'Conan O’Brien Must Go' (2024)

After bidding farewell to his late-night talk show in 2021, Conan O'Brien is returning to the small screen with the all-new travel series Conan O'Brien Must Go. Serving as a successor to his Conan Without Borders travel specials and a spin-off to his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the series will find the former talk show host traveling across the globe to countries like Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland while encountering some new friends along the way.

Conan O'Brien Must Go (2024) Follows Conan O'Brien as he visits new friends he made through his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend (2018), and engages in in-depth discussions with viewers from all around the nation and the globe. Cast Conan O'Brien Seasons 1

'The Jinx – Part Two' (2024)

Exactly nine years after the Emmy-winning true-crime docuseries gripped the world, The Jinx is returning with a new season. The new episodes will take place after Robert Durst's confession and incarceration. For those who may not know, Durst was arrested on first-degree murder charges for the death of Susan Berman, mere hours before the Season 1 finale. Part 2 will chronicle the fallout of the arrest as well as the first season's impact on Durst.

The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst (2015) Release Date February 18, 2015 Cast Andrew Jarecki , Robert Durst Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Writers Andrew Jarecki , Marc Smerling , Zac Stuart-Pontier Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Directors Andrew Jarecki

