If you have the end-of-summer blues, Max has your back this August with over a hundred films being added to the service including all seven movies in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise as well as the 2010 remake starring Rooney Mara and Jackie Earle Haley. August will also bring Steven Soderbergh's entire Ocean's trilogy to Max as well as the 2018 spin-off Ocean's Eight.

Other popular film titles coming to Max this August include James Cameron's Avatar, the Miss Congeniality movies, Spaceballs, The Dirty Dozen, and The Iron Giant.

HBO's hit sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will premiere its second season on Max this August, putting the spotlight on the Los Angeles Lakers' rivalry with the Boston Celtics. The Max original series Rap Sh!t is also set to return for a second season in August.

The long-awaited Adventure Time spin-off Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will cap off Max's packed August, further expanding the alternate Land of Ooo.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Max in the month of August.

Related:The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Available August 1:

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Royal Affair (2012)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

Amsterdam (2022)

Angel of Mine (2019)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annie Hall (1977)

Antitrust (2001)

Before Midnight (2013)

Best Man Down (2013)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Blown Away (1994)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

De-Lovely (2004)

Deadfall (2012)

Death Wish II (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion (1991)

Fame (2009)

Fargo (1996)

Flash of Genius (2008)

Good News (1947)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ice Station Zebra (1968)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Kingpin (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Maggie's Plan (2016)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Night Catches Us (2010)

Night Moves (1975)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Our Family Wedding (2010)

Out of Time (2003)

Restless (2011)

Ronin (1998)

Rubber (2010)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Shattered (1991)

Soul Plane (2004)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spawn (1997)

Stage Fright (1950)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Star 80 (1983)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Assistant (2020)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Bronze (2015)

The Comedian (2016)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Exception (2017)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

The Getaway (1972)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

The Hollars (2016)

The Hunted (2003)

The Illusionist (2010)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Killer Elite (1975)

The Mean Season (1985)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Omega Man (1971)

The Phantom (1996)

The Prince & Me (2004)

The Seagull (2018)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Wash (2001)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)

They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

This Is Elvis (1981)

Till the End of Time (1946)

Torpedo Run (1958)

Transcendence (2014)

Travels with My Aunt (1972)

Twister (1996)

Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)

Whiteout (2009)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Available August 3:

House Hunters, Season 200 (HGTV)

House Hunters International, Season 172 (HGTV)

Vlad and Niki, Season 2B

Available August 4:

Khun Pan 3 (2023)

Available August 6:

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Evil Lives Here, Season 14 (ID)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 (HBO Original)

Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Season 26 (Food Network)

Available August 7:

Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce (Discovery Networks International)

Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, Season 4 (HGTV)

Available August 8:

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1F

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO Original)

Available August 9:

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 4 (TLC)

Get Hard (2015)

Available August 10:

Cookie Monster's Bakesale (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Available August 12:

Belle Collective, Season 2B (OWN)

I Survived Bear Grylls, Season 1 (TBS)

Available August 14:

Forensic Files II, Season 4A (ID)

Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (ID)

Available August 15:

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1 (TLC)

Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters International Season Volume 8: Season 188 (HGTV)

Scent of Time (Max Original)

What’s Wrong With That House?, Season 1 (HGTV)

Available August 16:

Battle of the Decades, Season 1 (Food Network)

Available August 17:

Avatar (2009)

I Love You, And It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele) (Max Original)

Available August 18:

American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light (2000)

MarkKim + Chef (Max Original)

Time of Essence, Season 1 (OWN)

Available August 20:

Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters (ID)

Sister Wives, Season 18 (TLC)

Stand Up to Cancer

Available August 22:

Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 2 (Food Network)

Available August 23:

BS High (HBO Original)

Why The Heck Did I Buy That House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

Available August 24:

Bargain Block, Season 3 (HGTV)

Save My Skin, Season 4 (TLC)

Available August 25:

Tracked, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

Available August 27:

Disappeared, Season 11 (ID)

We Baby Bears, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Available August 29:

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Available August 30:

Design Down Under, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

In With the Old, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Available August 31:

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1 (Max Original)