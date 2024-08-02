It looks like it will be another exciting month for Max subscribers. From an all-new anime based on one of the service's most popular titles to a new season of one of HBO's most acclaimed series. You can check out the list below to find out what will be streaming on Max this August.

Available August 1:

'Beetlejuice'

Just in time for the theatrical release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice next month, the original movie is being added back to Max this August. Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton stars as the titular trickster demon as he is summoned by a recently deceased couple to scare off their old house's new residents. The movie also stars Academy Award nominee Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Geena Davis.

Also available August 1:

3 Days to Kill (2014)

A Bigger Splash (2016)

Amelie (2001)

Arthur (2011)

Blackthorn (2011)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Down Terrace (2010)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Frontera (2014)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hercules (2014)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

No Place on Earth (2013)

Pathology (2008)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Rio (2011)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Taken (2009)

The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4 (2022)

The Good Doctor (2012)

The Perfect Host (2010)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Two Lovers (2009)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Available August 3:

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)

The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)

Available August 5:

Love Off the Grid, Season 2 (2024)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School (2024)

Available August 6:

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)

House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)

Available August 7:

See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)

Finding Amelia (Discovery)

Available August 8:

Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)

Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)

Available August 9:

Caught!, Season 2 (Discovery)

Available August 10:

Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 (Discovery)

Available August 11:

'Industry' Season 3

Industry, one of HBO's most underrated and best shows, is finally returning for Season 3, and it's adding Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington and Barry's Sarah Goldberg to its cast. In the new season, international bank Pierpoint & Co attempts to bet big on ethical investing, while Yasmin, Robert, and Eric become immersed in the IPO of a green tech company led by Sir Henry Muck. In the meantime, Harper is trying to get back into finance after leaving Pierpoint and finds a new ally. Marisa Abela, Myha'la, Harry Lawtey, and Ken Leung are all returning for the new season.

Available August 12:

Celebrity IOU, Season 8 (HGTV)

Available August 13:

100 Day Hotel Challenge, Season 1 (HGTV)

Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024 (2024)

Available August 15:

Hop, Season 1B (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)

Available August 16:

'Rick and Morty: The Anime'

The ever-popular Adult Swim series Rick and Morty is getting its very own anime with the appropriately titled new series Rick and Morty: The Anime. The new series maintains relatively the same premise as the flagship series. However, in this anime, Rick is no longer just a dimension-hopping, alcoholic mad scientist, he's also a skilled samurai.

Also available August 16:

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan, Season 4 (Discovery)

Where We Call Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Available August 18:

BBQ High, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)

Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (2024)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

Available August 19:

The Official DC Podcast (2024)

Available August 20:

Divided by Design, Season 1 (HGTV)

Available August 22:

Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)

Available August 23:

The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)

Available August 24:

The Kitchen, Season 36 (Food Network)

Available August 25:

City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Evil Lives Here, Season 16 (ID)

Married to Evil, Season 2 (ID)

Serengeti III (2024)

Available August 26:

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special (2024)

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose (2024)

Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special (2024)

The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special (2024)

Available August 28:

Late Night Lockup, Season 2 (ID)

Available August 29:

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 35 (Food Network)

Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Back to School (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 219 (HGTV)

Available August 30:

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Available August 31: