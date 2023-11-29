While December will be a major month for Warner Bros in theaters with the releases of Wonka, The Color Purple, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as of right now, things are looking a bit quieter for the Max streaming service. While it does seem likely that Greta Gerwig's mega-successful comedy Barbie will be making its debut on the streaming service sometime in December, a date has not yet been revealed. That being said, the DC superhero movie Blue Beetle, is currently available to stream on Max right now.

For those excited about The Color Purple, Steven Spielberg's 1985 film starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg will be available to stream starting at the top of the month. Later in the month, a new documentary titled Oprah and The Color Purple Journey will be available to stream exclusively on Max.

Other popular film titles that will make their way to Max in December include Mad Max: Fury Road, Skyfall, Jurassic World, the first five Paranormal Activity movies, and The Hunt for Red October.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Max in December.

Available December 1:

9 (2009)

Anna and the King (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Available December 3:

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)

Available December 4:

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)

Available December 5:

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

Available December 6:

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)

Available December 7:

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C

Available December 10:

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

Available December 11:

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)

Available December 12:

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)

Available December 15:

The Giver (2014)

On the Tee, Season 1B

Available December 16:

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

Available December 17:

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)

Available December 18:

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World's First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)

Available December 19:

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

Available December 20:

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)

Available December 21:

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)

Available December 23:

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)

Available December 24:

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

Available December 25:

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)

Available December 26:

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

Available December 28:

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)

Available December 29:

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Available December 30:

Amina's Way (OWN)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)