Plenty of great movies and TV shows will be making their way to the Max streaming service this February.

Larry David returns for the twelfth and final season of HBO's popular comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. The series stars David as a fictionalized version of himself, as he tries to navigate his endlessly chaotic life. The series also stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is returning for its eleventh season, as the Emmy-winning series will continue to tackle hot-button issues in the world of politics and popular culture. The Max originals Clone High and Tokyo Vice will also be returning for their respective second seasons.

Movies being added to the Max library include Dicks: The Musical, Midsommar, The Bling Ring, and A Ghost Story from A24; as well as popular films such as Citizen Kane, The Lego Movie, Brooklyn, Full Metal Jacket, The Notebook, Se7en, Wedding Crashers, The Visit, and Up in the Air.

Check out the list below to see what else is coming to Max in February.

Available February 1:

Bad Education (2004)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

The Bling Ring (2013)

Brooklyn (2015)

Chasing Flavor (Max Original)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Citizen Kane (1941)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)

Dying of the Light (2014)

Everest (2015)

The Family (2013)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

A Ghost Story (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Leviathan (1989)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Menashe (2017)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Music From Another Room (1998)

My Sister's Keeper (2009)

The Notebook (2004)

Only The Strong (1993)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)

Save Yourselves! (2020)

Se7en (1995)

Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)

Shorts (2009)

Son of Batman (2014)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stone (2010)

The Trust (2016)

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Up In the Air (2009)

The Visit (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Available February 2:

Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone

Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)

Serving the Hamptons, Season 2

Available February 3:

Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

Available February 4:

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

Available February 5:

Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)

Available February 6:

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)

Available February 7:

The Deep Three

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

Available February 8:

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)

Available February 10:

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

Available February 11:

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

Available February 12:

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)

Available February 13:

Trial By Fire

Available February 14:

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)

Available February 15:

Bea's Block (Max Original)

Bleed For This (2016)

The Truth About Jim (Max Original)

Available February 16:

Underdogs United, Season 1

Available February 17:

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)

Available February 18:

Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)

Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)

Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)

Available February 20:

Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV)

Available February 22:

Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)

San Andreas (2015)

Available February 23:

Machete Kills (2014)

Available February 26:

The Man Who Played with Fire

Available February 27:

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)

Available February 29: