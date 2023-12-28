For the last several years, HBO has been known to start the New Year strong. 2022 brought the Season 2 premieres of Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones, and 2023 brought the series premiere of the mega-hit The Last of Us. January 2024 looks to be no different with the premiere of True Detective: Night Country.

The fourth season of the hit anthology series comes four years after the premiere of Season 3 and has Academy Award winner Jodie Foster and professional boxer Kali Reis taking over the reins as the central detectives this season. Issa López serves as this new season's showrunner, writer, and director, with Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins coming on board as an executive producer.

Rick & Morty Season 7 is set to make its streaming debut on Max in January. The new episode has Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden taking on the roles of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his anxious grandson Morty Smith.

Jason Momoa will host a new documentary series titled On The Roam, which has the Aquaman star traveling across the US in search of "art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship."

The Max original series Sort Of returns for its third and final season as Sabi (Bilal Baig) tries to come to terms with the death of their father. January will also bring the new HBO Original documentary Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, which finds the revered American poet getting personal.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Max in January 2024.

Available January 1:

90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way (TLC)

The A-Team (2010)

After Earth (2013)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Aniara (2019)

Austenland (2013)

Bachelorette (2012)

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

Booty Call (1997)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Brothers (2001)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

Celebrity IOU, Season 7 (HGTV)

Collision Course (1989)

Cyborg (1989)

Dance With Me (1998)

Dark Skies (2013)

Date and Switch (2013)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Empire State (2013)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Free Birds (2013)

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

Greta (2019)

Hail Satan? (2019)

Hang Em' High (1968)

Head Office (1986)

HGTV Dream Home 2024 (HGTV)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

It Comes At Night (2017)

Jodorowsky's Dune (2013)

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. (1996)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials (Food Network)

The Kill Team (2019)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Lawless (2012)

Machete (2010)

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

Odd Jobs (1986)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Quarantine (2008)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Ricochet (1991)

Road Trip (2000)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocket Science (2007)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Switch (1991)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)

Tracers (2015)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White House Down (2013)

Available January 2:

Jessica's Big Little World (Cartoon Network)

Moonshiners Season 13A (Discovery Channel)

Available January 4:

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

Available January 5:

Creator League Series, Season 5

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14 (HGTV)

OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple (OWN)

Available January 6:

Ready to Love: Make a Move (OWN)

Tricky Dick (CNN Original)

Available January 7:

Carnival Eats, Season 11 (Cooking Channel)

Diana (CNN Original)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B (ID)

Home Town, Season 8 (HGTV)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 (Food Network)

Available January 8:

90 Day Diaries, Season 5 (TLC)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)

Available January 10:

See No Evil, Season 9B (ID)

Available January 11:

Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)

Available January 12:

Batwheels, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Convict (Skazana)

The Disappearance (Chyłka - Zaginięcie)

Available January 13:

The Kitchen, Season 34 (Food Network)

What's Wrong with That House? (HGTV)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)

Available January 14:

Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek (Cartoon Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)

Available January 15:

Snowden (2016)

Available January 16:

Seduced to Slay (ID)

Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 (ID)

Available January 18:

On The Roam (Max Original)

Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)

Available January 19:

Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 (CNN)

Available January 20:

Belle Collective, Season 2C (OWN)

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)

Available January 21:

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B (OWN)

Love & Translation (TLC)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

Available January 22:

Battle on the Mountain (HGTV)

Death by Fame, Season 2 (ID)

Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)

The Playboy Murders, Season 2 (ID)

Available January 24:

Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 (HGTV)

Available January 25:

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 (Food Network)

Available January 26:

Border Control: Spain, Season 3

Available January 27:

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

Available January 28:

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)

Available January 31:

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 34 (Food Network)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)