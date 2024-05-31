Get ready to return to King's Landing as one of the most highly anticipated seasons of television is heading to Max this June, among a collection of other great movies and shows. You can check out the list below to see everything coming to Max in the month of June.

Available June 1, 2024:

50/50 (2011)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Heist (2014)

Bandits (2015)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Demolition (2015)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Generation Por Que? (2021)

Hope Springs (2012)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D

Krampus (2015)

Life After (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marmaduke (2010)

Minari (2020)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Open Water (2003)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

The Other Guys (2010)

Overlord (1975)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Shadows (2020)

Shining Through (1992)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Splice (2009)

Sugar (2008)

The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1

Uncut Gems (2019)

Urban Legend (1998)

User Zero (2020)

Wanted (2008)

Available June 2, 2024:

'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse'

Chip and Joanna Gaines return with their latest project: renovating a deteriorating lakehouse built in the 1960s. Together the two will overcome different obstacles to turn the old house by the lake into something much more desirable. The new series also marks the tenth anniversary of the Fixer Upper franchise.

Also available June 2:

Craig of the Creek, Season 6A

Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1

Ren Faire

Total Drama Island, Season 1

Available June 3, 2024:

Battle on the Beach, Season 4

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1

Keanu (2016)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers

Unexpected, Season 6

Available June 4, 2024:

Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1

Available June 5, 2024:

Backed by the Bros, Season 1

Available June 6, 2024:

'Am I OK?'

Over two years after it first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the Dakota Johnson-led dramedy Am I OK? is finally releasing on Max. The feature directorial debut of Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne follows lifelong best friends Lucy and Jane who have been inseparable since the day they met. When Jane announces that she is moving to London, Lucy decides to finally come out as gay, opening her up to a whole new world of dating. The movie also stars Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon), Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You), Kiersey Clemons (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), and Molly Gordon (Theater Camp).

Available June 7, 2024:

'Fantasmas' Season 1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

From Julio Torres, the co-creator of Los Espookys comes his latest surrealist "comedy experience," Fantasmas. In the six-part series, Torres plays a fictionalized version of himself as he embarks on a bizarre odyssey through the streets of New York City to find a lost gold oyster earring. The series will feature a vast number of special guest stars including Steve Buscemi (Fargo), Paul Dano (The Batman), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), two-time Academy Award winner Emma Stone (Poor Things), Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), singer-songwriter Kim Petras, and comedian Ziwe.

Available June 10, 2024:

Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7

Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1

Available June 11, 2024:

Deadliest Catch, Season 20

Motel Rescue, Season 2

Available June 13, 2024:

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go

Available June 16, 2024:

'House of the Dragon' Season 2

HBO's Emmy-winning Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon returns for its much anticipated second season. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon chronicles the mighty fall of House Targaryen. After the death of King Viserys, the new season will depict an all-out war in King's Landing for the Iron Throne, between the supporters of King Aegon (and Alicent Hightower) and those who support Queen Rhaenyra. Returning for the new season are Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke as Queen Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent, as well as Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II, and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

Also available June 16:

American Monster, Season 12

Available June 17, 2024:

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2

Available June 18, 2024:

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1

Here To Climb

How It Really Happened, Season 8

Available June 19, 2024:

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5

Available June 20, 2024:

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play.

Available June 21, 2024:

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood

Available June 22, 2024:

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Available June 23, 2024:

Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8

Available June 24, 2024:

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1

Available June 25, 2024:

One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

High Speed Chase, Season 2

Available June 27, 2024:

Breaking New Ground

Available June 28, 2024:

'Problemista' (2024)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fantasmas isn't the only title from Julio Torres arriving on Max this June. Torres' feature directorial debut Problemista will be arriving on Max this month as part of the streaming service's overall deal with the indie giant A24. The film follows Alejandro, a struggling toy designer from El Salvador living in New York City. In order to stay in the US, Alejandro begins to work for the erratic and demanding art critic Elizabeth, despite all of his loved ones pleading with him to stay away from the woman who may just be the literal devil. Torres leads an ensemble cast that also includes Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton), Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, Greta Lee (Past Lives), Catalina Saavedra (The Maid), James Scully (You), and Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet).

Also available June 28:

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4

Available June 30, 2024: