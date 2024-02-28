March 2024 is looking to be another blockbuster month for the Max streaming service. Viewers can expect popular film titles from last year, such as Wonka and Dream Scenario, an absurdist limited series starring Kate Winslet, new comedy specials by top-notch talent, and so much more.

Available in March:

'Ramy Youssef: More Feelings' (2024)

In recent years, Ramy Youssef has become one of the biggest names in comedy, with his award-winning Hulu series Ramy and his supporting turn in Yorgos Lanthimos' Oscar-nominated Poor Things, have cleared the path to helping him become a household name. Youssef's latest, More Feelings, will mark his second comedy special on HBO after Feelings in 2019. The Bear creator Christopher Storer will direct and executive produce the special, which was produced by A24 and was taped in Jersey City earlier in February 2024.

Available March 1:

'Godzilla' (2014)

Ahead of the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Max subscribers will be able to go back to the beginning of the MonsterVerse with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla. Academy Award nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) star as a father and son who travel to Japan where they witness the awakening of a pair of creatures known as MUTOs. Their only hope is the 354-foot kaiju known as Godzilla.

The monster movie also stars Academy Award nominee Ken Watanabe (Inception), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche (The English Patient), Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Academy Award nominee David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck).

Also available March 1:

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She's Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

Available March 3:

'The Regime' (2024)

After her Emmy-Winning roles in Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet is reuniting with HBO for her third limited series, The Regime. The political satire follows Elena Vernham (Winslet), the chancellor of a fictional European country, whose position of power is threatened by her fracturing country.

Emmy-winner Will Tracy (Succession) created the series with Emmy-winners Stephen Frears (The Queen) and Jessica Hobbs (The Crown) directing the seven episodes. The Regime also stars Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard), Academy Award nominee Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Emmy-winner Martha Plimpton (Mass), and Emmy nominee Hugh Grant (Paddington 2).

Also available March 3:

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett

Small Town Potential

Available March 4:

Rock the Block, Season 5

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10

Wardens of the North, Season 2

Available March 5:

A Revolution on Canvas

Available March 6:

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27

Available March 7:

The Dog House: UK, Season 5

Available March 8:

'Wonka' (2024)

Paul King, the filmmaker behind the beloved Paddington movies, puts a new spin on Roald Dahl's beloved literary character in Wonka. Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet (Dune) stars as a young Willy Wonka, who arrives in the big city in hopes of starting a magical chocolate shop. Unfortunately, Willy is quickly swindled by Mrs. Scrubitt (Academy Award winner Olivia Colman) and Bleacher (Tom Davis).

To make matters even worse, the sinister Chocolate Cartel, led by the corrupt Arthur Slugworth (Paterson Joseph), plots to take him down. With the help of new friends, including the young orphan Noodle (Calah Lane), Willy perseveres in making his dreams come true. Wonka also stars Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Matt Lucas (Bridesmaids), Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), and Hugh Grant as Lofty the Oompa-Loompa.

Also available March 8:

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Available March 11:

Lakefront Empire (HGTV)

Available March 12:

'The Lionheart' (2023)

Laura Brownson's powerful documentary The Lionheart tells the story of two-time Indy 500 champion Dan Wheldon. In 2011, Wheldon was killed in a crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The documentary picks up a decade later as Dan's widow, Susie Behm, helps her two sons, Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon, fulfill their dreams of competing on the racetrack.

Also available March 12:

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)

Available March 13:

Vacation (2015)

Available March 14:

'The Girls on the Bus' (2024)

Based on Amy Chozick's 2018 memoir Chasing Hilary, The Girls on the Bus charts the journey of four female journalists (Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, Carla Gugino) as they travel across the country covering presidential candidates. Despite their varying circumstances and political beliefs, the four women begin to form a strong bond with one another. Greg Berlanti (The Flight Attendant) executive produces the series.

Also available March 14:

Justice, USA (Max Original)

Available March 15:

'Dream Scenario' (2023)

In Dream Scenario, Academy Award winner and icon Nicolas Cage stars as Paul Matthews, a hapless college professor who becomes an overnight celebrity after millions of people all around the world begin seeing him in their dreams, seemingly doing nothing. Paul takes full advantage of his new status, but his newfound happiness soon begins to crumble when the dreams he appears in turn into nightmares.

Ari Aster (Hereditary) produced the film, which was written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself). Dream Scenario also stars Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Dylan Baker (Spider-Man 2).

Also available March 15:

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A

Available March 16:

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36

Available March 17:

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

Available March 19:

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3

Available March 21:

Down Home Fab, Season 2

House Hunters: All Stars

Available March 23:

Design Goals

Available March 25:

Lethally Blonde

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2

Available March 26:

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A

Available March 28:

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3

Available March 29:

'Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show' (2024)

Emmy-winner and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael returns to HBO after his acclaimed 2022 special Rothaniel, with a new docuseries aptly titled Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show. The series charts Carmichael's life both on and off the stage, his relationships with his friends and family, and his love life.

Also available March 29:

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47

Available March 30: