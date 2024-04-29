From acclaimed dramas to the return of some fan-favorite comedies, you'll want to stay subscribed to Max this coming May. You can check out the list below for all the exciting movies and shows arriving on Max this month.

Available May 1:

All About My Mother (1999)

Black Christmas (2019)

Crank (2006)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

The Dead Don't Die (2019)

Don Jon (2013)

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

The Edge (1997)

The Florida Project (2017)

Genius (2016)

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 35

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Jack and the Beanstalk (1952)

Jersey Boys (2014)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Lighthouse (2019)

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?

Poltergeist (2015)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Poltergeist III (1988)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Sisters (2015)

The Upside of Anger (2005)

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Wonderland (2003)

Available May 2:

'Hacks' (Season 3)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Five-time Emmy Award winner Jean Smart (Watchmen) reprises her role as the legendary Deborah Vance in Season 3 of Hacks. The series opens with Deborah Vance's career having become more successful than ever before in the wake of her latest stand-up special. Her path takes her to reconnect with her former assistant Ava (Hannah Einbinder), whom she fired in the Season 2 finale. Guest stars for this season include Academy Award winner Helen Hunt (As Good as It Gets), Emmy nominee Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Emmy Award winner Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal), and Tony Goldwyn (Ghost).

Hacks Hacks is an HBO-created comedy-drama series that follows two women, Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels, a comedian and a writer, who team up to revitalize their careers. When Deborah Vance realizes she's about to lose her Las Vegas residency for her comedy act, she is sent a new writer named Ava, who has been essentially blacklisted from career opportunities due to a tweet sent out in poor taste. Both desperate to make things work, the two partner up, filling the gaps in each other's lives professionally and personally. Release Date May 13, 2021 Creator Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky Cast Jean Smart , Hannah Einbinder , Carl Clemons-Hopkins , Mark Indelicato Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

'Turtles All the Way Down' (2024)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Based on the best-selling novel by John Green, the author behind The Fault in Our Stars and Looking for Alaska, Turtles All the Way Down tells the story of a teenage girl struggling with mental illness. Isabela Merced (Superman) stars as Aza, a brilliant 17-year-old whose crippling anxiety and OCD have made her more of an introvert. When her childhood crush, Davis (Felix Mallard), re-enters her life, she decides to open herself up to more people. The Max original movie also stars Cree (And Just Like That...), Maliq Johnson (The Many Saints of Newark), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), and J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).

Turtles All The Way Down A teenager tries to solve a mystery surrounding a fugitive billionaire. Director Hannah Marks Cast Isabela Merced , J. Smith-Cameron , Judy Reyes , Hannah Marks Main Genre Drama Writers Elizabeth Berger , Isaac Aptaker , John Green

Also available May 2:

Selena + Restaurant, Season 1

Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1

Available May 3:

'Stop Making Sense' (2023 Remaster)

Close

Last year, indie giant A24 released a remastered version of Jonathan Demme and Talking Heads' iconic concert movie Stop Making Sense in IMAX. Now, those who missed a chance to see the newly restored version of the flick are able to watch it from the comfort of their own home. David Byrne and his beloved band headline the concert film that also includes performances from Tom Tom Club.

Stop Making Sense Considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time, the live performance was shot over the course of three nights at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December of 1983 and features Talking Heads' most memorable songs. Run Time 88 minutes Director Jonathan Demme Release Date October 19, 1984 Actors Talking Heads

Also available May 3:

Batwheels, Season 2B

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1

Available May 4:

America's Backyard Gold, Season 1

Available May 5:

People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1

Available May 6:

Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B

Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4

Available May 7:

Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024

Outdaughtered, Season 10

Available May 8:

In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5

Available May 9:

'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Max's reboot/spin-off of the Pretty Little Liars franchise returns for a new season titled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Set directly after the events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the new season finds the five liars being forced to attend summer school. Their summer plans are further tarnished when a new masked killer enters the fray, one who may hold a connection to A. Bailee Madison (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon), Zaria (Two Distant Strangers), Malia Pyles (Baskets), and Maia Reficco (Do Revenge) return as Imogen, Tabby, Faran, Mouse, and Noa.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart; now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls, a brand-new set of Little Liars, find themselves tormented by an unknown 'A'ssailant. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, & Lindsay Calhoon Bring Cast Bailee Madison , Mallory Bechtel , Sharon Leal Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Sequel Pretty Little Liars Network HBO Max Streaming Service(s) Max

Available May 10:

'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sean Durkin's critically acclaimed wrestling drama, The Iron Claw, is a must-watch. Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), and newcomer Stanley Simons star as the Von Erich brothers, a family of wrestlers who have been pushed to the edge by their domineering patriarch, ultimately resulting in tragedy. Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Maura Tierney (Twisters), and Lily James (Baby Driver) also star in the film.

Available May 11:

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Available May 12:

Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes

Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10

Available May 13:

'Smiling Friends' (Season 2)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pim and Charlie return in Season 2 of the popular Adult Swim animated series Smiling Friends. The surreal and zany comedy follows the daily lives of the employees of a company that is dedicated to bringing happiness and joy to those who need it most. At the same time, most of their clientele are exactly the kinds of people you'd want to work with. The series was created by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, who also voice the series' two pain characters, Pim and Charlie.

Smiling Friends This animated series follows a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to their clients, no matter how bizarre the request. The mismatched duo of optimistic and pessimistic employees face absurd and darkly comedic scenarios, navigating the surreal challenges of their job with a unique blend of humor and chaos. Release Date April 1, 2020 Cast Michael Cusack , Zach Hadel , Marc M. , Joshua Tomar , Mick Lauer , Erica Lindbeck , David Dore , Lyle Rath Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Creator(s) Michael Cusack , Zach Hadel

Also available May 13:

Summer Baking Championship, Season 2

Available May 14:

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5

Available May 15:

Botched Bariatrics, Season 1

Ghost Adventures, Season 28

Home Sweet Rome (2023)

Sleepless (2017)

Available May 16:

Murder in the Heartland

Available May 17:

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15

Available May 18:

Design Down Under, Season 2

Available May 19:

Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network)

Available May 20:

Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A

Available May 21:

Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh

Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego)

Available May 22:

Moonshiners: Master Distiller

Available May 23:

Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)

Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)

Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original)

Available May 24:

Caught: Wild and Weird America

Diary of an Old Home, Season 4

Available May 25:

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America

Available May 26:

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

Available May 27:

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3

Two Guys Garage, Season 23

Available May 29:

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4

MoviePass, MovieCrash

Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor)

Available May 30:

Outchef'd, Season 3

Available May 31: