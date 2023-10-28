November is nearly here and that means Christmas is right around the corner, well at least that's how it is on Max. With over 100 film titles being added to the service, new Christmas-themed reality shows courtesy of OWN, HGTV, and Food Network, and new seasons of Max originals, viewers will want to stay tuned.

Rap Sh!t, the hip-hop comedy series from Issa Rae, will finally be streaming its second season after initially being delayed. The new season will find Shawna and Mia continuing their rise to fame but also navigating the most difficult decision of their career yet, will they stay true to their art or conform to the mainstream?

Julia, which chronicles the career of the famous chef Julia Child, will also be returning for its second season and will follow Julia and her husband Paul after they return home from France and go on new adventures, including one to the White House.

Stand-up comedy sensation Sebastian Maniscalco is teaming up with Chuck Lorre for the Max original series Bookie, which finds Maniscalco playing a bookie trying to grapple with the potential legalization of sports gambling in California, which would run him out of business. The series also stars Omar J. Dorsey, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, and Charlie Sheen.

Other exciting titles making their way to Max in November include Little Richard: I Am Everything, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, and fan-favorite holiday films such as A Christmas Story, Elf, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

You can check out the list below to see what else will be available to stream on Max in November.

Available November 1:

Act of Valor (2012)

After the Thin Man (1936)

Aliens (1986)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Bells Are Ringing (1960)

Black Beauty (1994)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Brigadoon (1954)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Diner (1982)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dune (1984)

Elf (2003)

The Fantastic Four (2015)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Free Fire (2017)

Funny Farm (1988)

Get Carter (1971)

Get Smart (2008)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Gran Torino (2008)

Great Expectations (1998)

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Head of State (2003)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

High Life (2019)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Inkheart (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jack Frost (1998)

John Dies at the End (2013)

Kart Racer (2003)

Killing Me Softly (2003)

Kin (2018)

The King's Speech (2010)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009)

The Lovely Bones (2010)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Misery (1990)

Mistress America (2015)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paycheck (2003)

The Pirate (1948)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

The Polar Express (2004)

Predators (2010)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Road House (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Room for One More (1952)

Running on Empty (1988)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 (Food Network)

Traffik (2018)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Welcome To Marwen (2018)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

Winter's Bone (2010)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Available November 2:

Caught in the Net, Season 2 (ID)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 (Discovery Channel)

Available November 3:

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original)

Available November 4:

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 (OWN)

Available November 5:

Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1 (OWN)

The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1 (ID)

The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Available November 6:

Gumbo Coalition (2022)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Family Chantel, Season 5 (TLC)

Available November 7:

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)

Building Roots, Season 1B (HGTV)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5 (HGTV)

Operation Undercover (ID)

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) (HBO Original)

Available November 8:

A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)

A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)

A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)

A Christmas Open House (HGTV)

A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)

A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)

The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)

A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials(HGTV)

Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)

Carole's Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Designing Christmas (HGTV)

Feds, Season 1 (ID)

First Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network)

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)

One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Our OWN Christmas (OWN)

Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)

Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)

Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

You Were My First Boyfriend (2023) (HBO Original)

Available November 9:

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)

Available November 11:

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023) (HBO Original)

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat (Magnolia Network)

Available November 12:

American Monster, Season 9A (ID)

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith (OWN)

Available November 13:

Love Has Won (HBO Original)

Available November 14:

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A (ID)

How We Get Free (2023) (HBO Original)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special (Cartoon Network)

Available November 15:

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)

Expedition Unknown, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)

White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)

Available November 16:

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)

Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)

Available November 17:

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1 (Science Channel)

Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land (2022)

Available November 19:

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)

Available November 20:

Ice Age America, Season 1 (Science Channel)

Available November 21:

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 1 (ID)

Available November 22:

The Intern (2015)