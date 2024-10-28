It's hard to believe that November is nearly here. So, if you're one of the many who are finishing up your horror movie marathon in the leadup to Halloween, you may be looking for some other non-spooky fare to watch once November comes along. Max has an exciting lineup of titles making their way to the service next month, including Dune: Prophecy, a new prequel series to the hit movie franchise by Denis Villeneuve.

To find out what else is arriving on Max in November, you can check out the list below.

Available November 1:

'Janet Planet'

In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet and her spellbinding nature. In her solitary moments, Lacy inhabits an inner world so extraordinarily detailed that it begins to seep into the outside world. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker captures a child's experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime film debut.

Also Available November 1:

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story (1983)

Another Earth (2011)

Big Miracle (2012)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Elf (2003)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Goodfellas (1990)

He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Extra Man (2010)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Hangover (2009)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Other Side of the Door (2016)

The Polar Express (2004)

Unforgiven (1992)

Unstoppable (2010)

Available November 2:

Cleats & Convos, Episode 104

Available November 3:

'Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate)' Season 1

The series explores the idea that sometimes traditions can become a prison, an obstacle for love. Tita de la Garza and Pedro Múzquiz are two souls deeply in love, yet unable to be together due to entrenched family customs. The protagonists navigate a world of magical realism and rich flavors as Tita struggles between the destiny imposed on her by her family and her fight for love. Along the way, the audience will witness her greatest refuge: the kitchen. For Tita, her magical connection to cooking becomes an active resistance against oppression, allowing her to channel her deepest desires and passions into her recipes, transforming those who taste them.

Also available November 3:

Before They Kill Again, Season 1 (ID)

Invincible Fight Girl, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Available November 4:

Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Available November 5:

Game Changers, Season 1 (Discovery)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Available November 6:

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 201 – 204

Feuds Turned Fatal, Season 1 (ID)

Available November 7:

Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro - O Rei Da Jogada) (Max Original)

Available November 8:

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Available November 9:

Cleats & Convos, Episode 106

Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)

Available November 10:

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

Available November 11:

Bellator: Fight Week Paris, Season 7

Available November 12:

Christina in the Country, Season 2 (HGTV)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Operation Undercover, Season 1 (ID)

TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, Season 1 (CNN Original Series)

Available November 13:

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Call Me Ted

Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 1 (HGTV)

Available November 14:

'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' Season 1

Nine teams of pastry chefs and cake artists are tasked with crafting spellbinding edible showpieces inspired by moments and themes from the Harry Potter saga. James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) bring exceptional charm and behind-the-scenes anecdotes as hosts of this magical series, joined by culinary judges, Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef and more iconic Harry Potter stars.

Also available November 14:

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log

Calcifer Yule Log

Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (CNN Films)

Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)

Lost Monster Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 Christmas Special (Max Original)

Available November 15:

Casi el Paraíso (2024)

The Last Woodsmen, Season 1 (Discovery)

Available November 16:

Cleats & Convos, Episode 107

Available November 17:

'Dune: Prophecy' Season 1

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Also available November 17:

Dynasties II, Season 1 (discovery+)

First-Time Buyer's Club, Season 2 (OWN)

Available November 18:

Available November 19:

Night Is Not Eternal (HBO Original)

Available November 20:

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 205

Surveilled (HBO Original)

Available November 21:

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer and producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows a group of college students at New England’s prestigious Essex College.

Also available November 21:

Human vs. Hamster (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 4 (Discovery)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

Available November 25:

'Get Millie Black'

Ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black returns to Kingston to work missing persons cases, soon finding herself on a quest to save a sibling who won’t be saved, to find a child who can’t be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart and prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black.

Available November 26:

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

Chopped: Volume 3, Season 59 (Food Network)

Available November 27:

Barnwood Builders, Season 19 (Magnolia Network)

Good Bones, Season 9 (HGTV)

Available November 28:

'Sweethearts'

Image via Max

Two college freshmen make a pact to break up with their high school sweethearts over Thanksgiving break, leading them on a chaotic night out in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test.

Also available November 28:

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Available November 29:

Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original)

Available November 30: