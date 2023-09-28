Exciting titles are going to be making their way to Max this October, from new seasons of popular shows, movies fresh from the big screen, and plenty of content from across all of Warner Bros Discovery.

Hot off the big screen is Meg 2: The Trench, featuring Jason Statham reprising his role as Jonas Taylor as he teams up with his brother-in-law (Wu Jing) to take on a new swarm of Megalodons after a mining operation goes awry.

David Jenkins and Taika Waititi's smash-hit pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death is returning for a second season, featuring the return of Rhys Darby as the so-called gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet. Another show launching its second season in October is Julian Fellowes' historical drama The Gilded Age, with Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski returning as Bertha Russell and Agnes van Rhijn.

The DC superhero series Doom Patrol will be streaming its final episodes this October, as fans get ready to say goodbye to their favorite misfit superhero team.

For those looking to get their spooky on in the spirit of the season, films such as Beetlejuice, Trick 'r Treat, Final Destination (and its sequels), Scream 1-3, Poltergeist, The Lost Boys, and more will all be available starting at the top of the month.

Check out the list below to see what else is heading to Max in October.

Available October 1:

3 Godfathers (1948)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Answer Man (2009)

Anthropoid (2016)

Appaloosa (2008)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Be Cool (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blindspotting (2018)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Control Room (2004)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)

Father Figures (2017)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

Flashdance (1983)

FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5

Flight (2012)

Focus (2015)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

French Connection II (1975)

The French Connection (1971)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7 (2015)

Get Shorty (1995)

Gloria Bell (2019)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Grey (2011)

Hackers (1995)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

House of Sand and Fog (2004)

The House (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ismael's Ghosts (2018)

Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Wright (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Last Stand (2013)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Love Jones (1997)

Meet Dave (2008)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29

Men at Work (1990)

The Mod Squad (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Oracle (2023)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pootie Tang (2001)

The Pyramid (2014)

Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Running Scared (2006)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Skin (2019)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spartan (2004)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)

Teen Spirit (2019)

Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Upgrade (2018)

Valerie's Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Weekend (2019)

What's Up, Doc? (1972)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Available October 3:

Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)

Available October 4:

Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)

Available October 5:

BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)

Oscar's Handmade Halloween (Max Original)

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

Available October 6:

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)

Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)

Available October 7:

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)

Available October 8:

90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)

Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)

Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Available October 9:

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)

Available October 10:

No Accident (2023) (HBO)

Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)

Available October 11:

Crimefeed (ID)

Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)

Available October 12:

Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)

Frankelda's Book of Spooks (Max Original)

Available October 14:

Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)

Available October 15:

Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)

Available October 16:

Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)

Available October 18:

Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

Available October 19:

Candy Cruz (Max Original)

Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)

Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

Available October 20:

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)

Cuquin

First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Available October 22:

aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)

Available October 23:

30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)

Justice League: Warworld (2023)

Available October 24:

Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Silent House (2012)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)