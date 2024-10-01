Max is celebrating the spooky season in a big way this October, with plenty of genre-fueled titles arriving on the service throughout the month. From recent hits fresh from the big screen to new horror movies to scream at, you can check out the list below to find out what's coming to Max in October 2024.

Available October 1:

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

A Day in the Country (1950)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Return to Salem's Lot (1987)

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)

Altitude (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dune (1984)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Four Christmases (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Frost / Nixon (2008)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984)

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1992)

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1998)

Green Porno

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Invictus (2009)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)

Knife in the Water (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Major Barbara (1941)

Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA

Misery (1990)

Mississippi Masala (1992)

Monte Carlo (2011)

My Life as a Dog (1987)

Ondine (2010)

Open Your Eyes (1999)

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic (1998)

Red Dawn (2012)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Stephen King's It (1990)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Cranes are Flying (1960)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Life and Times of Farmer Al (2024)

The Naked Kiss (1964)

The Return of Godzilla (1985)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Traffik (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

Walkabout (1971)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Available October 2:

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery)

Available October 3:

'Salem's Lot'

The long-awaited film adaptation of Stephen King's celebrated vampire tale, Salem's Lot, is nearly here.

The film begins with Ben Mears, an author working on his next novel, who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot for inspiration. But Jerusalem's Lot is not the same town that Ben grew up in, at least not at night, as he discovers that a bloodthirsty vampire is preying upon the townsfolk after the sun sets.

The new movie adaptation stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Academy Award nominee Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbæk, William Sadler, John Benjamin Hickey, Jordan Preston Carter, and Spencer Treat Clark.

Also available October 3:

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)

Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)

Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! (Max Original)

Available October 4:

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)

Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV)

Available October 6:

'The Franchise'

Emmy-winner Armando Iannucci took us to the White House in Veep, the future in Avenue 5, and Soviet Russia in The Death of Stalin. Now, he's taking on the current state of Hollywood in the star-studded satirical series The Franchise. The new series follows assistant director Daniel Kumar as he and his co-workers navigate the constantly chaotic set of a big-budget superhero movie.

The series stars Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Cole Powell, Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl.

Also available October 6:

Have I Got News for You (CNN)

Available October 7:

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)

La Mente del Poder, Season 1

Available October 9:

1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)

Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV)

Available October 10:

'Caddo Lake'

Dylan O'Brien and Eliza Scanlen star in the new supernatural thriller by producer M. Night Shyamalan, Caddo Lake.

The movie kicks off when an eight-year-old girl suddenly vanishes, causing her family to scramble to find her. However, the past soon becomes the present as the family begins to learn that this disappearance may be connected to similar occurrences in the past.

Lauren Ambrose, Eric Lange, Sam Hennings, and Diana Hopper also star in the new movie.

Also available October 10:

Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)

Good Hair (2009)

Roller Jam (Max Original)

Available October 11:

'Tuesday'

Eleven-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus may be best known for her comedic roles in beloved series such as Seinfeld and Veep, but in Tuesday she dips her toes into much more dramatic territory. The fantastical drama follows Zora, a single mother who is living with her terminally ill daughter Tuesday. While Zora attempts to make herself believe that everything is normal, things take a turn when Death arrives at their house in the form of a macaw. Death ends up whisking the mother and daughter off on an emotional journey where they learn how to deal with grief, sorrow, and being able to let go.

Tuesday also stars Lola Petticrew, Leah Harvey, and Arinzé Kene.

Also available October 11:

The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)

The Disappearance (Chyłka - Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)

Available October 13:

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

Available October 14:

Barney's World, Season 1

Available October 15:

I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original)

Available October 17:

LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (OWN)

Available October 18:

'MaXXXine'

Ti West and Mia Goth reunite once more after X and Pearl, to complete their hit horror trilogy in MaXXXine.

Set in 1985, Maxine Minx is now an adult film star who has landed a role in the horror movie The Puritan II, which she hopes will take her career out of pornography and into the mainstream. Maxine is still haunted by the events that occurred in Texas six years prior that saw the death of her friends, and the news of the Night Stalker roaming the streets of Los Angeles only worsens her fears. When those close to her begin getting killed off, Maxine begins to get stalked by a slimy private detective, who believes that she may have some sort of connection to the string of murders.

MaXXXine also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Also available October 18:

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)

The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original)

Available October 19:

Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)

Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV)

Available October 21:

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three (2024)

Available October 22:

Residential Rage (ID)

Available October 23:

1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)

Breath of Fire (HBO Original)

Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery)

Available October 25:

'Trap'

Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan, the mind behind The Sixth Sense, Split, and Signs, returns with another thrilling tale: Trap.

Philadelphia firefighter Cooper Adams is trying his best to be a good dad to his teenage daughter Riley, who has recently had a falling out with her friends at school. As a reward for her good grade, Cooper takes Riley to a concert for the ultra-famous pop star Lady Raven. However, Cooper becomes increasingly on edge when he starts to notice an increased police presence at the concert venue, and the fact that they're questioning nearly every single adult male in attendance isn't helping his nerves either. After charming a vendor, Cooper is informed that the FBI received a tip that a notorious serial killer known as the Butcher is in attendance, and that the entire concert is being used as a trap to catch him. The catch: Cooper is the Butcher, and now he must figure out a way to escape without being caught.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Alison Pill.

Available October 26:

First-Time Buyer's Club, Season 2 (OWN)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)

Available October 27:

Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Available October 28:

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)

People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID)

Available October 30:

Skin Hunters (Max Original)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)

Available October 31: