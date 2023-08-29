Max is getting into spooky season a little bit early this year with a festive batch of titles making their way to the streaming service this September.

Popular horror films and franchises such as Annabelle, Children of the Corn, Friday the 13th, It, Blade, Carrie, The Exorcist, and Doctor Sleep will all be available to stream on the service starting in September.

September will also bring new Max originals as well as new seasons of some of your favorite titles such as Starstruck Season 3, Tiny Toons Looniversity, and Young Love, which is based on the Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love.

Max will also be entering a partnership with AMC+ to stream some of their most popular series on the service for 60 days. These titles will include Anna Rices's Interview with the Vampire, Fear the Walking Dead, Killing Eve, A Discovery of Witches, Dark Winds, Gangs of London, and Ride with Norman Reedus.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Max in September.

Available September 1:

42 (2013)

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Anna (2019)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)

Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Bullet To The Head (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1942)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Class Action (1991)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Critters (1986)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Date Night (2010)

Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Dutch (1991)

The Exorcist (1973)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Firestorm (1998)

Friday (1995)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Georgia Rule (2007)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Heartburn (1986)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Juice (1992)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Mask (1994)

MI-5 (2015)

Millennium (1989)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Ordinary Love (2020)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Philomena (2013)

Post Grad (2009)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)

Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)

Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Sabrina (1995)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

She's Funny That Way (2015)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Snitch (2013)

Source Code (2011)

Spy (2015)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

Unfaithfully Yours (1984)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Available September 2:

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)

Available September 4:

Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)

Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV)

Available September 5:

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)

See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)

Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC)

Available September 6:

Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)

Max (2015)

Available September 7:

Devil's Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)

Does Murder Sleep? (ID)

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)

Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel)

Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)

Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)

Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)

Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)

Available September 8:

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Available September 9:

Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Available September 10:

FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)

Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)

Available September 11:

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)

The Faking Dead

Available September 13:

Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)

Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network)

Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Available September 14:

No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV)

Available September 15:

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)

WB 100th Behind The Shield

Available September 16:

Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel)

Available September 17:

Building Roots (HGTV)

Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network)

Available September 18:

Chico Virtual (2023)

Double Cultura (2023)

El Carrito (2023)

Keep/Delete (2023)

La Macana (2023)

Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023)

Un Pequeño Corte (2023)

Available September 20:

Naked Attraction

Available September 21:

American Sniper (2014)

Blippi Wonders, Season 3

Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel)

Young Love (Max Original)

Available September 22:

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel)

Guy's All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network)

Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)

Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)

Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW)

Available September 23:

Paris Can Wait (2017)

Available September 24:

Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network)

Available September 25:

American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS)

Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network)

Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network)

Available September 26:

Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network)

Savior Complex (HBO Original)

Available September 27:

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID)

Available September 28:

Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original)

The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

Available September 29:

Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN)

Available September 30:

Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)