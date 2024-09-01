Summer may be over, but that isn't stopping Max from delivering a blockbuster month of new movies and shows that you'll be able to stream this month. From the next chapter in Matt Reeves' The Batman saga, the latest animated masterpiece from beloved filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, and two new acclaimed movies from A24. You can check out the list below to find out everything that'll be arriving on Max in September 2024.

Available September 1:

21 & OVER (2013)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Addicted (2014)

Anaconda (1997)

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!

Climax (2019)

Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11

Criminal (2016)

Disobedience (2018)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)

High-Rise (2016)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Inherent Vice (2014)

Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)

Knight and Day (2010)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on (2022)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Missing in Action (1984)

Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning (1985)

Need for Speed (2014)

Paranoia (2013)

Pulse (2005)

Role Models (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Sunset Song (2016)

Tell (2014)

Tiny Furniture (2010)

To Have and Have Not (1944)

The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Big Sleep (1946)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Boss (2016)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Martian (2015)

The Shining (1980)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Wolfpack (2015)

The Wrecking Crew! (2015)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Troll Hunter (2011)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Viva (2016)

Whose Streets? (2017)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Available September 2:

Bellator: Fight Week San Jose

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1 (ID)

Drive My Car (2021)

Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mini Beat Power Rockers (2023)

Available September 4:

Bargain Block, Season 4 (HGTV)

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1 (ID)

Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024

Unsellable Houses, Season 5 (HGTV)

Available September 5:

Coming From America (Max Original)

Available September 6:

'The Boy and the Heron'

Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning masterpiece The Boy and the Heron is finally arriving on Max, over a year after its North American premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Set amid World War II, the movie follows Mahito, a young boy who has recently lost his mother. His father quickly remarries his mother's sister and relocates his family to a rural estate. While at his new home, Mahito finds a stubborn talking grey heron who leads him to a mysterious and abandoned tower which leads him to a fantastical world full of people who hold a connection to his loved ones.

Also available September 6:

Restoring Galveston, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

Available September 7:

'WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos'

Long before the days of Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and Euphoria, one of the Home Box Office Network's most beloved and popular series was The Sopranos. Even 17 years after the finale's infamous cut-to-credits, the series has maintained a high spot in the pop culture lexicon, even earning a prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, in 2021. This new two-part documentary hails from Academy Award-winning documentarian Alex Gibney (Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief) as he dives deep into series mastermind David Chase's life and career while replicating Tony Soprano's vulnerable conversations with his therapist Dr. Melfi.

Also available September 7:

Family Empire: Houston (OWN)

Available September 8:

Triple 9 (2016)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)

Available September 9:

'My Brilliant Friend' Season 4

My Brilliant Friend returns for its fourth and final season this month on Max. The new season, which is titled "Story of the Lost Child", dives deep into the adult lives of Elena and Lila as they navigate the political violence, social unrest, and turmoil that plagued the streets of Italy in the late 80s.

Also available September 9:

Bellator: Fight Week London

Cabin in the Woods, Season 1 (ID)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1 (ID)

Available September 10:

Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1

Available September 13:

'Civil War'

Academy Award nominee Alex Garland (Ex Machina) delivers his most controversial and thought-provoking film to date in the dystopian thriller Civil War. Set in the not too far off future, the United States has found itself in a second civil war after the embattled president ordered drone strikes on his civilians. The film chronicles a group of journalists as they travel across the war-torn streets of America to get an exclusive interview with the president himself before he is assassinated by the so-called "Western forces of Texas and California."

Also available September 13:

In With the Old, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

Available September 14:

Aloha! Scooby-Doo (2005)

A Pup Named Scooby Doo

Baby Looney Tunes

Jonny Quest

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)

Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost (1999)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo

The New Scooby-Doo Movies

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries

The Tom & Jerry Show

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)

Tom & Jerry Tales

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)

Available September 15:

Have I Got News for You, Season 1 (CNN)

Sister Wives, Season 19 (TLC)

Available September 16:

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2 (Discovery)

Truck U

Available September 17:

Body Cam, Season 9 (ID)

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 2 (ID)

Available September 18:

Graveyard Carz

Available September 19:

'The Penguin'

Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell reprises his role as one of Batman's most infamous foes in The Penguin. Set directly after the events of Matt Reeves' The Batman, the new limited series finds Oz Cobb navigating the crime-riddled streets of Gotham City with his sole goal being to rise to the top of the city's criminal food chain. Along the way, Oz butts heads with Sofia Falcone, the daughter of the late Carmine Falcone, who will stop at nothing to maintain her family's sense of power.

Available September 20:

'I Saw The TV Glow'

Jane Schoenbrun (We're All Going to the World's Fair) delivers one of the most acclaimed films of the year in the psychological horror/coming-of-age movie I Saw the TV Glow. Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) star as Owen and Maddy, two troubled teenagers who bond over their shared love of the young adult television series "The Pink Opaque." But as their obsession with the series grows, the two begin to lose their grip on reality.

Also available September 20:

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Building Off the Grid, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)

Prisoners (2013)

Available September 21:

Batwheels, Season 2

Available September 22:

Halloween Wars, Season 14 (Food Network)

Available September 23:

Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5 (Animal Planet)

Available September 24:

Windy City Rehab, Season 5 (HGTV)

Available September 25:

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2

Available September 28:

Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024

Available September 29:

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5 (Food Network)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network)

Uzumaki (Adult Swim)

Available September 30: