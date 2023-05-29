As of May 23, 2023, HBO Max is officially Max and June will be the newly rebranded streaming service's first full month live with that comes a plethora of exciting titles, both old and new that will be available to stream during the early days of summer. Sam Levinson, the creator of the smash hit Euphoria, is back with the HBO original series The Idol, which stars Grammy winner Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in a toxic love story that takes aim at celebrity culture. Danny McBride's critically acclaimed comedy series The Righteous Gemstones is returning for Season 3 as the greedy Televangelist family gets involved in even more chaos. The martial arts series Warrior is also returning for Season 3, and will now be a Max original series after airing its first two seasons on HBO's sister network Cinemax. One of the biggest blockbuster hits of last year, Avatar: The Way of Water, will also be available to stream on Max starting in June. Channing Tatum's curtain call as the male stripper Michael Lane in Magic Mike's Last Dance will be making its streaming debut on Max as well.

You can check out the list below to see what else will be available to stream on Max in June.

Available June 1:

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun's Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director's Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You're Next (2013)

Available June 2:

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

Available June 4:

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Available June 5:

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

Available June 6:

Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

Available June 7:

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

Available June 8:

A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

Available June 9:

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

Available June 10:

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Season 3

Available June 12:

Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV)

Available June 13:

Vacation (2015)

Available June 14:

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

Available June 15:

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef'd (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)

Available June 16:

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Available June 17:

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

Available June 18:

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Available June 19:

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

Available June 21:

7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

Available June 22:

And Just Like That…, Season 2 (Max Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey's Dream Cars (Max Original)

Available June 23:

Rich & Shameless, Season 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8B (Cartoon Network)

Available June 25:

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

Available June 26:

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

Available June 27:

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

Available June 28:

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

Available June 29:

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original)

Available June 30:

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)