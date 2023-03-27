Spring is officially here and April is just around the corner and Netflix has you covered if you are in the need of something to stream in the first full month of the season. The hit series Sweet Tooth, based on the acclaimed comic series from DC's Vertigo label, is returning for its second season and the tear-jerker drama Firefly Lane will release its final episodes this month. The historical epic series The Last Kingdom will also be concluding in April with the movie finale Seven Kings Must Die. Speaking of finales, the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will be available to stream on Netflix as well. As for new series, Netflix has teamed up with the indie titan A24 for the dark comedy series Beef starring Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun and Emmy Nominee Ali Wong. Also, look out for the limited series Florida Man starring Edgar Ramirez as an ex-cop who is forced to return home to Florida to solve a case involving a mobster's missing girlfriend. Netflix will also be hosting a super reunion for 90s kids with the reunion special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always featuring the return of franchise veterans Walter Jones, David Yost, Catherine Sutherland, and Steve Cardenas. Last but not least is the family adventure film Chupa, which looks to be in the vein of E.T. as a young boy forms an unlikely friendship with a real-life Chupacabra.
Check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to Netflix this April.
Coming Soon:
Ex-Addicts Club -- Netflix Series
Welcomes to Eden: Seasons 2 --Netflix Series
Available April 1:
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson's War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Zombieland
Weathering -- Netflix Film
Available April 2:
War Sailor: Limited Series -- Netflix Series
Available April 3:
Magic Mixies: Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
Available April 4:
My Name is Mo'Nique -- Netflix Comedy
The Signing -- Netflix Series
Available April 5:
Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now -- Netflix Documentary
Available April 6:
BEEF -- Netflix Series
The Last Stand
Available April 7:
Chupa -- Netflix Film
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign -- Netflix Film
Oh Belinda -- Netflix Film
Thicker Than Water -- Netflix Series
Transatlantic -- Netflix Series
Available April 8:
Hunger -- Netflix Film
Available April 10:
CoComelon: Season 8 -- Netflix Family
Available April 11:
All American: Homecoming Season 2
Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman -- Netflix Comedy
Available April 12:
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing -- Netflix Documentary
CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks -- Netflix Comedy
Operation: Nation -- Netflix Film
Smother-in-Law: Season 2 -- Netflix Series
Available April 13:
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 -- Netflix Family
Florida Man -- Netflix Series
Obsession -- Netflix Series
Available April 14:
Phenomena -- Netflix Film
Queenmaker -- Netflix Series
Queens on the Run -- Netflix Film
Seven Kings Must Die -- Netflix Film
Available April 15:
Doctor Cha -- Netflix Series
Time Trap
Available April 16:
The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
The Nutty Boy Part 2 -- Netflix Family
Available April 17:
Oggy Oggy: Season 2 -- Netflix Family
Available April 18:
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich -- Netflix Series
Longest Third Date -- Netflix Documentary
Available April 19:
Chimp Empire -- Netflix Documentary
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always -- Netflix Film
Available April 20:
The Diplomat -- Netflix Series
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites -- Netflix Series
Available April 21:
A Tourist's Guide to Love -- Netflix Film
Chokehold -- Netflix Film
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 -- Netflix Series
One More Time -- Netflix Film
Rough Diamonds -- Netflix Series
Available April 22:
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 -- Netflix Family
Available April 25:
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
John Mulaney: Baby J -- Netflix Comedy
Available April 26:
The Good Bad Mother -- Netflix Series
Kiss, Kiss! -- Netflix Film
Love After Music -- Netflix Series
Workin' Moms: Season 7 -- Netflix Series
Available April 27:
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 -- Netflix Series
The Matchmaker -- Netflix Film
The Nurse -- Netflix Series
Sharkdog: Season 3 -- Netflix Family
Sweet Tooth: Season 2 -- Netflix Series
Available April 28:
AKA -- Netflix Film
InuYasha: Season 6
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch -- Netflix Series