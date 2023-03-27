Spring is officially here and April is just around the corner and Netflix has you covered if you are in the need of something to stream in the first full month of the season. The hit series Sweet Tooth, based on the acclaimed comic series from DC's Vertigo label, is returning for its second season and the tear-jerker drama Firefly Lane will release its final episodes this month. The historical epic series The Last Kingdom will also be concluding in April with the movie finale Seven Kings Must Die. Speaking of finales, the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will be available to stream on Netflix as well. As for new series, Netflix has teamed up with the indie titan A24 for the dark comedy series Beef starring Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun and Emmy Nominee Ali Wong. Also, look out for the limited series Florida Man starring Edgar Ramirez as an ex-cop who is forced to return home to Florida to solve a case involving a mobster's missing girlfriend. Netflix will also be hosting a super reunion for 90s kids with the reunion special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always featuring the return of franchise veterans Walter Jones, David Yost, Catherine Sutherland, and Steve Cardenas. Last but not least is the family adventure film Chupa, which looks to be in the vein of E.T. as a young boy forms an unlikely friendship with a real-life Chupacabra.

Check out the list below to see what other titles are coming to Netflix this April.

Release:'Sweet Tooth' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Coming Soon:

Ex-Addicts Club -- Netflix Series

Welcomes to Eden: Seasons 2 --Netflix Series

Available April 1:

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson's War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

Weathering -- Netflix Film

Available April 2:

War Sailor: Limited Series -- Netflix Series

Available April 3:

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

Available April 4:

My Name is Mo'Nique -- Netflix Comedy

The Signing -- Netflix Series

Available April 5:

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now -- Netflix Documentary

Available April 6:

BEEF -- Netflix Series

The Last Stand

Available April 7:

Chupa -- Netflix Film

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign -- Netflix Film

Oh Belinda -- Netflix Film

Thicker Than Water -- Netflix Series

Transatlantic -- Netflix Series

Available April 8:

Hunger -- Netflix Film

Available April 10:

CoComelon: Season 8 -- Netflix Family

Available April 11:

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman -- Netflix Comedy

Available April 12:

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing -- Netflix Documentary

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks -- Netflix Comedy

Operation: Nation -- Netflix Film

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 -- Netflix Series

Available April 13:

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 -- Netflix Family

Florida Man -- Netflix Series

Obsession -- Netflix Series

Available April 14:

Phenomena -- Netflix Film

Queenmaker -- Netflix Series

Queens on the Run -- Netflix Film

Seven Kings Must Die -- Netflix Film

Available April 15:

Doctor Cha -- Netflix Series

Time Trap

Available April 16:

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2 -- Netflix Family

Available April 17:

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 -- Netflix Family

Available April 18:

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich -- Netflix Series

Longest Third Date -- Netflix Documentary

Available April 19:

Chimp Empire -- Netflix Documentary

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always -- Netflix Film

Available April 20:

The Diplomat -- Netflix Series

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites -- Netflix Series

Available April 21:

A Tourist's Guide to Love -- Netflix Film

Chokehold -- Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 -- Netflix Series

One More Time -- Netflix Film

Rough Diamonds -- Netflix Series

Available April 22:

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 -- Netflix Family

Available April 25:

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J -- Netflix Comedy

Available April 26:

The Good Bad Mother -- Netflix Series

Kiss, Kiss! -- Netflix Film

Love After Music -- Netflix Series

Workin' Moms: Season 7 -- Netflix Series

Available April 27:

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 -- Netflix Series

The Matchmaker -- Netflix Film

The Nurse -- Netflix Series

Sharkdog: Season 3 -- Netflix Family

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 -- Netflix Series

Available April 28:

AKA -- Netflix Film

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch -- Netflix Series