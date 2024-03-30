Netflix has an exciting lineup of movies and shows arriving this April. From fan-favorite series such as Sex and the City and Killing Eve, to the thrilling conclusion to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon saga, and the romantic comedy mega-hit Anyone But You, here's a look at everything coming to Netflix this April.
Available April 1:
'Sex and the City': Seasons 1-6
Over the past year, HBO and Netflix have reached a deal that had the prestigious network license several of their shows to the streamer. Series such as Ballers, Insecure, Warrior, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, and The Pacific have already landed on the service, and now one of the premium channel's landmark series will be arriving this April: Sex and the City. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Davis star as Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda, four best friends who experience life, love, and heartbreak in New York City. All six seasons of the original series will be available to stream at the top of the month. Although there has been no word on whether the two feature films and the sequel series, And Just Like That, will be added anytime soon.
Sex and the City
- Release Date
- June 6, 1998
- Cast
- Sarah Jessica Parker , Kim Cattrall , Cynthia Nixon , Kristin Davis
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Seasons
- 6
Also available April 1:
- The Magic Prank Show With Justin Willman -- NETFLIX SERIES
- American Graffiti
- Baby Driver
- Battleship
- Black Clover
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Ender's Game
- Glass
- GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka
- Haikyu!! Movie 4: Battle of Concepts
- Happy Gilmore
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- How to Be Single
- Inside Man
- Inside Man: Most Wanted
- It's Kind of a Funny Story
- The Land Before Time
- The Little Things
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Engines
- Night Raiders
- One Piece Film: Red
- Role Models
- Skyscraper
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Split
- Step Up: Revolution
- Strawberry Shortcake's Spring Spectacular
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Theory of Everything
- Wild Things
- You've Got Mail
Available April 2:
- Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Together: Treble Winners
Available April 3:
- Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rodeio Rock (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available April 4:
'Ripley' -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fresh off his acclaimed turn in last year's All of Us Strangers, Emmy nominee and BAFTA winner Andrew Scott headlines the all-new limited series Ripley. The latest screen adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's revered novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, the series stars Scott as Tom Ripley, a grifter who is hired by a wealthy gentleman to bring his estranged son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), home to New York. Tom travels to Italy and becomes entrenched in a world of crime, lies, and murder. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Steve Zallian (Schindler's List) wrote and directed the series, which also stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Eliot Sumner (The Gentlemen), Maurizio Lombardi (The New Pope), Margherita Buy (The Ignorant Fairies), and Academy Award nominee John Malkovich (In the Line of Fire).
Ripley
- Cast
- Andrew Scott , Johnny Flynn , Dakota Fanning , Pasquale Esposito
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Seasons
- 1
Also available April 4:
- 100 Days to Indy: Season 1
- Blackfish
- Crooks (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Tearsmith (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available April 5:
'Scoop' -- NETFLIX FILM
Based on the memoir by Sam McAlister, Scoop tells the true story of Emily Maitlis' 2019 interview with Prince Andrew, where she questioned his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Philip Martin (The Crown) directed the film from a script by Peter Moffat (Your Honor). The movie stars two-time Emmy winner Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) as Maitlis, Emmy nominee Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) as Andrew, and Billie Piper (Doctor Who) as McAlister, along with supporting roles by Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Connor Swindells (Barbie), Romola Garai (Atonement), and Charity Wakefield (The Great).
Scoop (2024)
- Release Date
- April 5, 2024
- Director
- Philip Martin
- Cast
- Gillian Anderson , Rufus Sewell , Keeley Hawes , Romola Garai
- Main Genre
- Biography
- Writers
- Peter Moffat
Also available April 5:
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Parasyte: The Grey (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available April 8:
- Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available April 9:
- Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available April 10:
- Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES
- What Jennifer Did (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available April 11:
- As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Baby Reindeer (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Bricklayer
- Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Meekah: Season 2
- Midsummer Night (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available April 12:
'Strange Way of Life'
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (Talk to Her) teams up with Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke (The Before Trilogy) and Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) in the English-language short film Strange Way of Life. Pascal stars as Silva, a man who visits his old friend, Sheriff Jake (Hawke), after 25 years apart from one another. The two rekindle their old romance, but Jake soon starts to suspect that Silva's visit may not have been just to reminisce about old times.
Strange Way of Life
- Release Date
- April 12, 2024
- Director
- Pedro Almodovar
- Cast
- Pedro Pascal , Ethan Hawke , José Condessa , Manu Rios
- Runtime
- 31 minutes
- Main Genre
- Western
- Streaming Service
- Netflix
Also available April 12:
- A Journey (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Love, Divided (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Stolen (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available April 15:
'Killing Eve': Seasons 1-4
All four seasons of the Emmy-winning hit series Killing Eve will be arriving on Netflix this month. Emmy nominee Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) stars as Eve, an MI5 analyst who becomes obsessed with the mysterious young assassin Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer). Eve is soon recruited for an off-the-books job for MI6 to track down the skilled killer, who soon becomes equally obsessed with her. Emmy nominee Fiona Shaw (Fleabag) also stars in the series as the head of MI6.
Killing Eve
- Release Date
- April 8, 2018
- Cast
- Sandra Oh , Fiona Shaw , Kim Bodnia
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Seasons
- 4
Also available April 15:
- The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
- Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
Available April 16:
- Knocked Up
- Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available April 17:
'Black Sails': Seasons 1-4
Joining an already impressive lineup of licensed series heading to Netflix in April are all four seasons of Black Sails. Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Robert Levine (The Old Man), this series serves as a prequel to the classic novel Treasure Island and chronicles the early adventures of Captain Flint (Toby Stephens). The series also stars Hannah New (Maleficent), Luke Arnold (The Pacific), Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Flash), and Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy).
Black Sails
- Release Date
- January 25, 2014
- Cast
- Toby Stephens , Luke Arnold , Hannah New , Jessica Parker Kennedy , Toby Schmitz , Tom Hopper , Clara Paget , Ray Stevenson
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Seasons
- 4
- Studio
- Starz
Also available April 17:
- The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Grimm Variations (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
- Our Living World (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available April 18:
- Bros (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available April 19:
'Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver' -- NETFLIX FILM
The action-packed conclusion to Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic is nearly here. Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver picks up directly after the events of Part One: A Child of Fire, and finds Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her group of warriors in an epic battle to defend their new home on the planet Veldt. However, in order to defeat the evil Motherworld forces, the heroes must reflect on their pasts and their true motivations. Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, E. Duffy, and two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins all reprise their roles from the first film.
Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
- Release Date
- April 19, 2024
- Director
- Zack Snyder
- Cast
- Sofia Boutella , Ed Skrein , Anthony Hopkins , Charlie Hunnam , Stuart Martin , Jena Malone , Cary Elwes , Djimon Hounsou
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Writers
- Shay Hatten , Kurt Johnstad , Zack Snyder
Available April 21:
- Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
Available April 22:
- Ahead of the Curve
- CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available April 23:
'Anyone But You'
The romantic-comedy hit of 2023 is heading to Netflix. Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) star as two lovers turned sworn rivals turned fake lovers in Anyone But You. After a romantic fling turns sour, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) can't stand the sight of one another, but when a destination wedding in Australia brings them back together, the two form a pact to stage a fake relationship to get their friends and family to shut up. Will Gluck (Easy A) directs the film which also stars Alexandra Shipp (Barbie), GaTa (Dave), Hadley Robinson (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Michelle Hurd (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend's Wedding), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Bryan Brown (The Thorn Birds), Rachel Griffiths (My Best Friend's Wedding), and Charlee Fraser.
Anyone But You
- Release Date
- December 22, 2023
- Director
- Will Gluck
- Cast
- Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet
- Runtime
- 103 minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Will Gluck , Ilana Wolpert
Also available April 23:
- Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available April 24:
- Deliver Me (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
- King Richard
- TLC Forever
Available April 25:
'Dead Boy Detectives' -- NETFLIX SERIES
From the creator of The Flight Attendant, Dead Boy Detectives is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's DC Vertigo series of the same name. The series follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two newly deceased young men who decide to skip entering the afterlife to remain on Earth and investigate supernatural crimes. Kassius Nelson (Hollyoaks), Briana Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Ruth Connell (Supernatural), Yuyu Kitamura, and Jenn Lyon (Justified) co-star in the series.
Dead Boy Detectives
- Release Date
- April 25, 2024
- Cast
- Lukas Gage , Briana Cuoco , Caitlin Reilly , Max Jenkins , Yuyu Kitamura
- Main Genre
- Superhero
- Seasons
- 1
- Studio
- HBO
Also available April 25:
- City Hunter (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available April 26:
- The Asunta Case (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available April 29:
- Boiling Point: Season 1
- Honeymoonish (KW) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available April 30:
- Fiasco (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)