Netflix has an exciting lineup of movies and shows arriving this April. From fan-favorite series such as Sex and the City and Killing Eve, to the thrilling conclusion to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon saga, and the romantic comedy mega-hit Anyone But You, here's a look at everything coming to Netflix this April.

Available April 1:

'Sex and the City': Seasons 1-6

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Over the past year, HBO and Netflix have reached a deal that had the prestigious network license several of their shows to the streamer. Series such as Ballers, Insecure, Warrior, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, and The Pacific have already landed on the service, and now one of the premium channel's landmark series will be arriving this April: Sex and the City. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Davis star as Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda, four best friends who experience life, love, and heartbreak in New York City. All six seasons of the original series will be available to stream at the top of the month. Although there has been no word on whether the two feature films and the sequel series, And Just Like That, will be added anytime soon.

Also available April 1:

The Magic Prank Show With Justin Willman -- NETFLIX SERIES

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Black Clover

Born on the Fourth of July

Ender's Game

Glass

GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka

Haikyu!! Movie 4: Battle of Concepts

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly's Game

Mortal Engines

Night Raiders

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Skyscraper

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Strawberry Shortcake's Spring Spectacular

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You've Got Mail

Available April 2:

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Together: Treble Winners

Available April 3:

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodeio Rock (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available April 4:

'Ripley' -- NETFLIX SERIES

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fresh off his acclaimed turn in last year's All of Us Strangers, Emmy nominee and BAFTA winner Andrew Scott headlines the all-new limited series Ripley. The latest screen adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's revered novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, the series stars Scott as Tom Ripley, a grifter who is hired by a wealthy gentleman to bring his estranged son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), home to New York. Tom travels to Italy and becomes entrenched in a world of crime, lies, and murder. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Steve Zallian (Schindler's List) wrote and directed the series, which also stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Eliot Sumner (The Gentlemen), Maurizio Lombardi (The New Pope), Margherita Buy (The Ignorant Fairies), and Academy Award nominee John Malkovich (In the Line of Fire).

Also available April 4:

100 Days to Indy: Season 1

Blackfish

Crooks (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Tearsmith (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available April 5:

'Scoop' -- NETFLIX FILM

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Based on the memoir by Sam McAlister, Scoop tells the true story of Emily Maitlis' 2019 interview with Prince Andrew, where she questioned his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Philip Martin (The Crown) directed the film from a script by Peter Moffat (Your Honor). The movie stars two-time Emmy winner Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) as Maitlis, Emmy nominee Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) as Andrew, and Billie Piper (Doctor Who) as McAlister, along with supporting roles by Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Connor Swindells (Barbie), Romola Garai (Atonement), and Charity Wakefield (The Great).

Scoop (2024) Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Philip Martin Cast Gillian Anderson , Rufus Sewell , Keeley Hawes , Romola Garai Main Genre Biography Writers Peter Moffat

Also available April 5:

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parasyte: The Grey (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available April 8:

Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 9:

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available April 10:

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES

What Jennifer Did (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available April 11:

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Baby Reindeer (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Bricklayer

Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Meekah: Season 2

Midsummer Night (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available April 12:

'Strange Way of Life'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (Talk to Her) teams up with Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke (The Before Trilogy) and Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) in the English-language short film Strange Way of Life. Pascal stars as Silva, a man who visits his old friend, Sheriff Jake (Hawke), after 25 years apart from one another. The two rekindle their old romance, but Jake soon starts to suspect that Silva's visit may not have been just to reminisce about old times.

Strange Way of Life Release Date April 12, 2024 Director Pedro Almodovar Cast Pedro Pascal , Ethan Hawke , José Condessa , Manu Rios Runtime 31 minutes Main Genre Western Streaming Service Netflix

Also available April 12:

A Journey (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Divided (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Stolen (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 15:

'Killing Eve': Seasons 1-4

Your browser does not support the video tag.

All four seasons of the Emmy-winning hit series Killing Eve will be arriving on Netflix this month. Emmy nominee Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) stars as Eve, an MI5 analyst who becomes obsessed with the mysterious young assassin Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer). Eve is soon recruited for an off-the-books job for MI6 to track down the skilled killer, who soon becomes equally obsessed with her. Emmy nominee Fiona Shaw (Fleabag) also stars in the series as the head of MI6.

Killing Eve Release Date April 8, 2018 Cast Sandra Oh , Fiona Shaw , Kim Bodnia Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Also available April 15:

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel

Available April 16:

Knocked Up

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available April 17:

'Black Sails': Seasons 1-4

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Joining an already impressive lineup of licensed series heading to Netflix in April are all four seasons of Black Sails. Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Robert Levine (The Old Man), this series serves as a prequel to the classic novel Treasure Island and chronicles the early adventures of Captain Flint (Toby Stephens). The series also stars Hannah New (Maleficent), Luke Arnold (The Pacific), Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Flash), and Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy).

Also available April 17:

The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Grimm Variations (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Our Living World (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available April 18:

Bros (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available April 19:

'Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver' -- NETFLIX FILM

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The action-packed conclusion to Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic is nearly here. Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver picks up directly after the events of Part One: A Child of Fire, and finds Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her group of warriors in an epic battle to defend their new home on the planet Veldt. However, in order to defeat the evil Motherworld forces, the heroes must reflect on their pasts and their true motivations. Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, E. Duffy, and two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins all reprise their roles from the first film.

Available April 21:

Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know

Available April 22:

Ahead of the Curve

CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available April 23:

'Anyone But You'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The romantic-comedy hit of 2023 is heading to Netflix. Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) star as two lovers turned sworn rivals turned fake lovers in Anyone But You. After a romantic fling turns sour, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) can't stand the sight of one another, but when a destination wedding in Australia brings them back together, the two form a pact to stage a fake relationship to get their friends and family to shut up. Will Gluck (Easy A) directs the film which also stars Alexandra Shipp (Barbie), GaTa (Dave), Hadley Robinson (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Michelle Hurd (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend's Wedding), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Bryan Brown (The Thorn Birds), Rachel Griffiths (My Best Friend's Wedding), and Charlee Fraser.

Also available April 23:

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available April 24:

Deliver Me (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

King Richard

TLC Forever

Available April 25:

'Dead Boy Detectives' -- NETFLIX SERIES

Your browser does not support the video tag.

From the creator of The Flight Attendant, Dead Boy Detectives is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's DC Vertigo series of the same name. The series follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two newly deceased young men who decide to skip entering the afterlife to remain on Earth and investigate supernatural crimes. Kassius Nelson (Hollyoaks), Briana Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Ruth Connell (Supernatural), Yuyu Kitamura, and Jenn Lyon (Justified) co-star in the series.

Dead Boy Detectives Release Date April 25, 2024 Cast Lukas Gage , Briana Cuoco , Caitlin Reilly , Max Jenkins , Yuyu Kitamura Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1 Studio HBO

Also available April 25:

City Hunter (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available April 26:

The Asunta Case (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available April 29:

Boiling Point: Season 1

Honeymoonish (KW) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available April 30: