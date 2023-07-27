As summer vacation begins to wind down for many across North America, Netflix has some great titles available to stream this August if you're in the mood to watch something. The highly successful anime One Piece is getting the live-action treatment as a new series with the original creator Eiichiro Oda returning as an executive producer. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt will star in the exciting action blockbuster Heart of Stone, with Gadot playing the globe-trotting superspy Rachel Stone. The popular YA romance series Heartstopper is returning for a second season as Nick and Charlie navigate their lives now that their relationship is public. Matthew Broderick and Uzo Adubo will star in the gripping limited series Painkiller, which tackles the opioid crisis, while fan-favorite series like The Lincoln Lawyer and The Upshaws return for new episodes. Adam Sandler stars alongside his real-life daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler and reunites with his Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel in the new comedy film You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. August will also bring several new and intriguing documentaries ranging from topics like the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, Jake Paul, and women in Hip-Hop.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in August.
Coming Soon:
Guns & Gulaabs (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Risqué Business: Taiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 1:
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It's Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
The River Wild
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Available August 2:
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Soulcatcher (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available August 3:
Head to Head (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available August 4:
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 8:
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Untold: Johnny Football -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Zombieverse (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 9:
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available August 10:
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body (TW) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mech Cadets -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Painkiller -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 11:
Down for Love (NZ) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heart of Stone -- NETFLIX FILM
Available August 12:
Behind Your Touch (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 14:
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
Available August 15:
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Untold: Hall of Shame -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available August 16:
At Home With The Furys (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Chosen One (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DEPP V HEARD (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available August 17:
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Upshaws: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 18:
10 Days of a Bad Man -- NETFLIX FILM
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mask Girl (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Monkey King -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available August 22:
LIGHTHOUSE (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Swamp Kings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available August 23:
The Big Short
Destined with You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 24:
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Who is Erin Carter? (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 25:
Killer Book Club -- NETFLIX FILM
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah -- NETFLIX FILM
Available August 30:
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 31:
Choose Love -- NETFLIX FILM
Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
One Piece -- NETFLIX SERIES