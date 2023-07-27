As summer vacation begins to wind down for many across North America, Netflix has some great titles available to stream this August if you're in the mood to watch something. The highly successful anime One Piece is getting the live-action treatment as a new series with the original creator Eiichiro Oda returning as an executive producer. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt will star in the exciting action blockbuster Heart of Stone, with Gadot playing the globe-trotting superspy Rachel Stone. The popular YA romance series Heartstopper is returning for a second season as Nick and Charlie navigate their lives now that their relationship is public. Matthew Broderick and Uzo Adubo will star in the gripping limited series Painkiller, which tackles the opioid crisis, while fan-favorite series like The Lincoln Lawyer and The Upshaws return for new episodes. Adam Sandler stars alongside his real-life daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler and reunites with his Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel in the new comedy film You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. August will also bring several new and intriguing documentaries ranging from topics like the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, Jake Paul, and women in Hip-Hop.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in August.

Coming Soon:

Guns & Gulaabs (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Risqué Business: Taiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 1:

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

The River Wild

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Available August 2:

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soulcatcher (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available August 3:

Head to Head (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available August 4:

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 8:

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Untold: Johnny Football -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Zombieverse (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 9:

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available August 10:

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body (TW) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mech Cadets -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Painkiller -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 11:

Down for Love (NZ) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heart of Stone -- NETFLIX FILM

Available August 12:

Behind Your Touch (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 14:

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Available August 15:

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Untold: Hall of Shame -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available August 16:

At Home With The Furys (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Chosen One (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

DEPP V HEARD (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available August 17:

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Upshaws: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 18:

10 Days of a Bad Man -- NETFLIX FILM

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mask Girl (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Monkey King -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available August 22:

LIGHTHOUSE (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Swamp Kings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available August 23:

The Big Short

Destined with You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 24:

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Who is Erin Carter? (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 25:

Killer Book Club -- NETFLIX FILM

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah -- NETFLIX FILM

Available August 30:

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 31:

Choose Love -- NETFLIX FILM

Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

One Piece -- NETFLIX SERIES