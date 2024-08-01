We are now entering the final full month of summer, but that isn't stopping Netflix from delivering a blockbuster slate this August. From new original films starring Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Andra Day, and Glenn Close, to new episodes of beloved series such as The Umbrella Academy and Emily in Paris, you'll definitely want to stay tuned to Netflix.

Available August 1:

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

Wednesday's Emma Myers is leaving Wayward Academy and is off to solve a new mystery in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. After Pip's classmate was murdered five years prior, Pip believes that the supposed murderer is innocent. She soon takes matters into her own hands and finally solves the case once and for all.

Also available August 1:

Borderless Fog -- NETFLIX FILM

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind: Mexico -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Mon Laferte, te amo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unstable: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

The Deer King

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country: Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Hop

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Monster House

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

RED

RED 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

Available August 2:

'Rebel Moon: Director's Cut'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Zack Snyder isn't done with Rebel Moon yet. The R-rated Director's Cuts for Parts 1 and 2 are releasing on Netflix this August. So you won't have to wait too long to finally see Snyder's true vision for the franchise. Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) leads a large ensemble cast that also includes Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim), Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs), Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder's Justice League), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Also available August 2:

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available August 3:

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available August 5:

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available August 6:

The Influencer (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Reminiscence

Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Available August 7:

Lolo and the Kid -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: UK -- NETFLIX SERIES

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available August 8:

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The fourth and final season of Netflix's hit superhero action-comedy series The Umbrella Academy is hitting Netflix this month. Set directly after the events of Season 3, the Hargreeves siblings have now been stripped of their powers and adjust to a new reality, one where their adoptive father, Reginald Hargreeves, looms large over everything. Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation), Megan Mullaly (Will & Grace), and David Cross (Mr. Show) join this season alongside returning members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Also available August 8:

The Emoji Movie

Shahmaran: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 9:

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship -- NETFLIX SERIES

Inside the Mind of a Dog -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mission: Cross -- NETFLIX FILM

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba -- NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available August 10:

Romance in the House -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 11:

Night Swim

Available August 13:

Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available August 14:

Daughters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Worst Ex Ever -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available August 15:

'Emily in Paris' Season 4: Part 1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lily Collins returns as Emily in the smash hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. However, this season, the titular character will be leaving the streets of Paris (temporarily) and will be going on her own Roman Holiday. The first five episodes of the season will be released on Netflix this month, with the remainder of the season dropping a month later.

Also available August 15:

Average Joe: Season 1

Backyard Wilderness

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 16:

'The Union'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Departed) and Academy Award winner Halle Berry (Monster's Ball) are joining forces in the new action-comedy The Union. The film follows Mike, a construction worker from New Jersey, who reunites with his former high school girlfriend Roxanne, who recruits him to become a super spy for her secret agency. Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) also stars in the movie.

Also available August 16:

I can't live without you -- NETFLIX FILM

Pearl

Available August 17:

Love Next Door (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available August 19:

AMC Series