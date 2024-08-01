We are now entering the final full month of summer, but that isn't stopping Netflix from delivering a blockbuster slate this August. From new original films starring Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Andra Day, and Glenn Close, to new episodes of beloved series such as The Umbrella Academy and Emily in Paris, you'll definitely want to stay tuned to Netflix.
Available August 1:
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'
Wednesday's Emma Myers is leaving Wayward Academy and is off to solve a new mystery in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. After Pip's classmate was murdered five years prior, Pip believes that the supposed murderer is innocent. She soon takes matters into her own hands and finally solves the case once and for all.
Also available August 1:
- Borderless Fog -- NETFLIX FILM
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME
- Love is Blind: Mexico -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
- Mon Laferte, te amo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Unstable: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Bride of Chucky
- Child's Play 2
- Child's Play 3
- Cult of Chucky
- Curse of Chucky
- The Deer King
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
- Fire Country: Season 1
- Fury
- Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
- Hop
- Jack Reacher
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
- Monster House
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
- Mr. Deeds
- The Next Karate Kid
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pawn Stars: Season 15
- RED
- RED 2
- Room
- Save the Last Dance
- Seed of Chucky
- The Spectacular Now
- Tarot
- White Chicks
- World War Z
Available August 2:
'Rebel Moon: Director's Cut'
Zack Snyder isn't done with Rebel Moon yet. The R-rated Director's Cuts for Parts 1 and 2 are releasing on Netflix this August. So you won't have to wait too long to finally see Snyder's true vision for the franchise. Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) leads a large ensemble cast that also includes Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim), Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs), Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder's Justice League), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).
Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood
- Release Date
- August 2, 2024
- Director
- Zack Snyder
- Cast
- Sofia Boutella , Djimon Hounsou , Ed Skrein , Michiel Huisman , Bae Doona , Ray Fisher , Charlie Hunnam , Anthony Hopkins
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Writers
- Zack Snyder , Kurt Johnstad , Shay Hatten
Also available August 2:
- Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available August 3:
- Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available August 5:
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available August 6:
- The Influencer (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Reminiscence
- Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Available August 7:
- Lolo and the Kid -- NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: UK -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available August 8:
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4
The fourth and final season of Netflix's hit superhero action-comedy series The Umbrella Academy is hitting Netflix this month. Set directly after the events of Season 3, the Hargreeves siblings have now been stripped of their powers and adjust to a new reality, one where their adoptive father, Reginald Hargreeves, looms large over everything. Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation), Megan Mullaly (Will & Grace), and David Cross (Mr. Show) join this season alongside returning members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.
The Umbrella Academy
- Release Date
- February 15, 2019
- Creator
- Steve Blackman, Jeremy Slater
- Cast
- Tom Hopper , Robert Sheehan , elliot page , Marin Ireland , Yusuf Gatewood
- Main Genre
- Superhero
- Seasons
- 4
Also available August 8:
- The Emoji Movie
- Shahmaran: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 9:
- Blue Ribbon Baking Championship -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Inside the Mind of a Dog -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mission: Cross -- NETFLIX FILM
- Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba -- NETFLIX FILM
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available August 10:
- Romance in the House -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 11:
- Night Swim
Available August 13:
- Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available August 14:
- Daughters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Worst Ex Ever -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available August 15:
'Emily in Paris' Season 4: Part 1
Lily Collins returns as Emily in the smash hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. However, this season, the titular character will be leaving the streets of Paris (temporarily) and will be going on her own Roman Holiday. The first five episodes of the season will be released on Netflix this month, with the remainder of the season dropping a month later.
Emily in Paris
- Release Date
- October 2, 2020
- Cast
- Lily Collins , Ashley Park , Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Seasons
- 4
Also available August 15:
- Average Joe: Season 1
- Backyard Wilderness
- Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 16:
'The Union'
Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Departed) and Academy Award winner Halle Berry (Monster's Ball) are joining forces in the new action-comedy The Union. The film follows Mike, a construction worker from New Jersey, who reunites with his former high school girlfriend Roxanne, who recruits him to become a super spy for her secret agency. Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) also stars in the movie.
Also available August 16:
- I can't live without you -- NETFLIX FILM
- Pearl
Available August 17:
- Love Next Door (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES