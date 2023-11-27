Christmastime is here and Netflix has an exciting batch of titles coming to the streaming service in December, including new blockbuster films, Oscar contenders, new original series, and new episodes of some of your favorite Netflix originals.
Zack Snyder, the visionary filmmaker behind Man of Steel and Army of the Dead, returns to Netflix for his latest film: Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire. The film serves as the first of a two-part sci-fi epic that features an impressive ensemble cast featuring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Jena Malone, and Cleopatra Coleman.
Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon star in the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, the new film finds a family vacation at an Airbnb being disrupted by the arrival of two strangers who come with some disturbing news.
December will also bring the arrival of several awards contenders, including Todd Haynes' psychological drama May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, and Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro where he stars alongside Carey Mulligan. Aardman Animation, the beloved stop-motion studio behind Wallace & Gromit, will also be releasing the long-awaited comedy sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.
Popular films, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and The Meg will also be making their way onto Netflix.
As for television, December will bring the series finale of The Crown, the live-action anime adaptation Yu Yu Hakusho, and the highly anticipated Money Heist spin-off series Berlin.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in December.
Available December 1:
May December -- NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
DC League of Super-Pets
Fisk: Season 2
Good Boys
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Hunter Killer
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lucy
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
One Piece: Season 19
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
She's All That
She's the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Batman
The Suicide Squad
Who We Become
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Available December 3:
The Commuter
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 4:
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available December 5:
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
Available December 6:
Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 7:
Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES
NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM
World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available December 8:
Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM
Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 9:
Love and Monsters
Available December 12:
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available December 13:
1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available December 14:
As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 15:
Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 18:
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
Available December 19:
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available December 20:
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM
Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 21:
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 22:
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 24:
A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 25:
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
Available December 26:
Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM