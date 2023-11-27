Christmastime is here and Netflix has an exciting batch of titles coming to the streaming service in December, including new blockbuster films, Oscar contenders, new original series, and new episodes of some of your favorite Netflix originals.

Zack Snyder, the visionary filmmaker behind Man of Steel and Army of the Dead, returns to Netflix for his latest film: Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire. The film serves as the first of a two-part sci-fi epic that features an impressive ensemble cast featuring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Jena Malone, and Cleopatra Coleman.

Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon star in the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, the new film finds a family vacation at an Airbnb being disrupted by the arrival of two strangers who come with some disturbing news.

December will also bring the arrival of several awards contenders, including Todd Haynes' psychological drama May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, and Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro where he stars alongside Carey Mulligan. Aardman Animation, the beloved stop-motion studio behind Wallace & Gromit, will also be releasing the long-awaited comedy sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Popular films, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and The Meg will also be making their way onto Netflix.

As for television, December will bring the series finale of The Crown, the live-action anime adaptation Yu Yu Hakusho, and the highly anticipated Money Heist spin-off series Berlin.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in December.

Available December 1:

May December -- NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

DC League of Super-Pets

Fisk: Season 2

Good Boys

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Hunter Killer

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lucy

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

One Piece: Season 19

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Batman

The Suicide Squad

Who We Become

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Available December 3:

The Commuter

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 4:

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available December 5:

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

Available December 6:

Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 7:

Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES

NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available December 8:

Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM

Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 9:

Love and Monsters

Available December 12:

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available December 13:

1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available December 14:

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 15:

​Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 18:

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

Available December 19:

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available December 20:

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 21:

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 22:

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 24:

A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 25:

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

Available December 26:

Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM