Christmas is almost here and Netflix has plenty of holiday goodies that you can watch while sipping hot chocolate waiting to unwrap Christmas gifts, or simply wanting to pass time as you attempt to soothe your holiday hangover. From the highly anticipated return of Squid Game to the NFL finally making its way to Netflix on Christmas Day, you'll have plenty to choose from on the service this December.

Available December 1:

Bunk'd: Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Tower

Faster

The Happytime Murders

InuYasha: The Final Act

Jin (Seasons 1-2)

Little

Midway

Once Upon a Sky

Project X

Transformers (2007)

Top Five

We're the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

Available December 2:

30 for 30: Bad Boys

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies

30 for 30: Sole Man

30 for 30: This Magic Moment

30 for 30: This Was the XFL

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Kneecap

Run All Night

Available December 3:

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available December 4:

'That Christmas'

Based on the charming trilogy of children's books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!

Also available December 4:

The Children's Train (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Churchill at War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Only Girl in the Orchestra -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tomorrow and I (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 5:

'Black Doves'

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, BLACK DOVES is a sharp, action-filled and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down to earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

Also available December 5:

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Compliance

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

Available December 6:

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'

It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.

Also available December 6:

Biggest Heist Ever -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Camp Crasher (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Echoes of the Past (EG) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mary -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 9:

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

Available December 10:

'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was'

Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon, Jamie Foxx, returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive.

Also available December 10:

Polo -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 11:

'Maria'

Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie is Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century in acclaimed director Pablo Larrain's operatic MARIA. The film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. MARIA reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life.

Also available December 11:

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Season 9 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 12:

'No Good Deed'

When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins. Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they'll escape the past is to finally face it.

Also available December 12:

La Palma (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 13:

'Carry-On'

A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Also available December 13:

1992 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Disaster Holiday (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 16:

The Dead Don't Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Available December 17:

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available December 18:

Julia's Stepping Stone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Manny: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 19:

'Virgin River' Season 6

Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

Also available December 19:

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Available December 20:

'The Six Triple Eight'

The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism - and grueling working conditions - they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers.

Available on December 20:

Ferry 2 (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: Day Ones (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

UniverXO Dabiz (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available December 21:

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

Available December 24:

Your Friend Nate Bargatze -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available December 25:

NFL on Christmas: Ravens vs. Texans; Chiefs vs. Steelers

On Dec. 25, 2024, we’ll be the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games: The Super Bowl LVII-winning Chiefs will face the Steelers at 1 pm ET; then at 4:30 pm ET, the Ravens will take on the Texans. Mark your calendar for Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026 when we’ll be streaming at least one holiday game each year as part of this three-season deal.

Available December 26:

'Squid Game' Season 2

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 456 billion won.

Available December 28:

Maestro in Blue: Season 3 (GR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 30:

Mad Max: Fury Road

Available December 31: