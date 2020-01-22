Here’s What’s New on Netflix in February 2020

The shortest month of the year–though not as short as other years–is positively packed full of new Netflix content. There’s plenty to stream over the four weeks (+ a day), so we’ve broken it all down for you below, along with dates, titles, and synopses.

If you’re a fan of the Police Academy movies, clear your calendar; all seven of them (who knew they made seven?!) will be available on the first. Elsewhere in classic cinema, Starship Troopers arrives on the streaming service and it’s a global imperative that you watch it, for the first time or the 50th. February will close out on Leap Day with Jerry Maguire; you know what to do.

The month is also chock full of new Netflix Originals and returning series, from the highly anticipated Locke & Key, to the next installment of Narcos: Mexico, and the feel-good follow-up rom-com flick, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Check it all out below!

Coming in February

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From the death of romance in marriage to the injustices of modern-day parenting, Amit Tandon shares wisdom and wisecracks as a battle-scarred family guy.

Taj Mahal 1989 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dharam and Rashmi, both students at the university, are in love and are enjoying the first flush of youth. As Dharam gets more passionate about following his political ambitions Rashmi questions the change in his demeanor and moves away. Angad is the friend that everyone needs, while his philosophy about love is very clear, that it doesn’t exist, he falls head over heels for Mamta who is the student leader for the communist party and stands against the party that Dharam is a part of.

Avail. 2/1/20

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Avail. 2/3/20

Sordo — NETFLIX FILM

Alluding to “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” this WWII drama follows a fugitive guerrilla, deaf after a bombing, as he tries to survive in northern Spain.

Team Kaylie: Part 3— NETFLIX FAMILY

Adventure is calling! Join Kaylie, Ray Ray, Amber, Valeria, Chewy, Jackie and more as they navigate friendship, flirtation and the great outdoors.

Avail. 2/4/20

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this age of insurmountable consumption of media and where bad news travels fast from all directions, Tom Papa is here to proclaim You’re Doing Great!, which is also the title of his debut Netflix comedy special. Life isn’t perfect, it never has been and it never will be and Tom wants you to know that’s OK! Life is rough, he gets it, and wants to remind us to take care of ourselves, embrace who you’ve become, and absorb the beauty of life. There are a lot of challenges and responsibilities we take on in life like family, work, climate change, social media, and living in New Jersey, but if we find someone who loves us for who we are, whether it be a human or a goldfish, Tom believes we’ll be just fine. Filmed in front of a live audience at the Victoria Theater at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Avail. 2/5/20

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist – Dan Schneider – beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son’s killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan’s pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story), The Pharmacist shows how one man channeled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation’s devastating opioid epidemic.

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Avail. 2/6/20

Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME

Thirty years after a disease that turns the infected into carnivorous insects emerged, a young exterminator and a teenage girl search for her mother.

Avail. 2/7/20

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Rescue Riders continue their mission to keep the residents of Huttsgalor safe but face a new nemesis in Magnus’s crafty nephew, Axel.

Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality. Directed by Jeff Baena, Horse Girl is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman’s search for the truth, however abstract it may be.

Locke & Key — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the long awaited television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics.

My Holo Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Soyeon is a lonely woman leading a lackluster life because of prosopagnosia. One day she inadvertently comes to possess a prototype of Hollo, a state-of-the-art AI hologram device, and her life is changing. Nando, a genius programmer who creates Hollo, moves in next door of Soyeon to snatch Hollo. For Soyeon, the appearances and voices of Nando and Hollo are same. Where will their triangle relationships go?

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Avail. 2/8/20

The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM

During the Cold War, troubled math genius Josh Mansky finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Russia chess match — and a deadly game of espionage.

Avail. 2/9/20

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY

In this interactive special, Harold and George need your decision-making skills to stop Krupp from blowing their beloved treehouse to smithereens.

Polaroid

Avail. 2/11/20

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mexican documentary director Andrés Clariond made a making of documentary about Roma. They shot the entire production and an in depth interview with Alfonso Cuaron. It was self financed by Agencia Bengala (Andrés’s production company).

Q Ball

Avail. 2/12/20

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM

It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

Avail. 2/13/20

Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME

The story begins with a young boy named Dai. Dai, the young protagonist of the series, is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by Brass and with his best friend, the monster Gome, Dai grows up dreaming of becoming a hero.

Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Love is Blind, a three-week event, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Félix must cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.

Avail. 2/14/20

Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lidia returns to Spain to try and find her daughter with the help of her close friends, as they all grapple with the consequences of the civil war.

Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM

They couldn’t be any more different: Isi (20) is a billionaire’s daughter from posh Heidelberg, Ossi (23) lives in the nearby working-class town of Mannheim, raised by his poor, struggling single mother. But when Isi meets Ossi, the two quickly realize that they could benefit from each other: Isi needs Ossi to provoke her overprotective parents and get them to fund her long-desired dream to become a chef – Ossi needs Isi’s money to finance a boxing match. What seems like a solid plan, soon develops into emotional chaos…

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY

The world’s favorite sheep returns in this BAFTA nominated sequel to Shaun’s Oscar nominated 2015 cinematic debut. When an alien named LU-LA crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, her magical powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps soon have Shaun the Sheep and his flock enchanted. But when Shaun takes his new extraterrestrial friend on the road to find her lost spaceship, little does he know that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail. Now Shaun and the flock must avert Farmageddon before it’s too late.

Avail. 2/15/20

Starship Troopers

Avail. 2/17/20

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Multi-camera comedy about a 15 year old female teen genius that moves across the country to work as a robotics engineer and live with her uncle, a high school football coach.

Avail. 2/19/20

Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cooking is a journey. And making a meal is about more than just food. It’s about appreciating friends, family and tradition. An opportunity to come together. To learn, to share and to celebrate different flavors, cultures and people. In The Chef Show actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new adventure. The two friends experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world. Favreau and Choi embrace their passion for food, but more importantly their love for bringing people together over a delicious meal. Guests include: Wolfgang Puck, Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, Sprinkles founder Candance Nelson, Pizzana chef Daniele Uditi, Border Grill co-owners Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, and Wexler’s Deli co-owners Micah Wexler and Michael Kasser. The Chef Show is executive produced and directed by Jon Favreau. Roy Choi and Annie Johnson also serve as executive producers.

Avail. 2/20/20

Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A horror mystery starts taking place in the district of Liberdade, the Japanese neighborhood of São Paulo. A teenage boy comes together with three other misfit kids, as they become embroiled in the clash amongst Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits invading their neighborhood.

Avail. 2/21/20

A Haunted House

Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Filmed over the course of three years, Babies explores the miracle of the first full year of life through the pioneering work of leading scientists from across the globe. The series examines the epic journey every person embarks on, from helpless new-born to independent toddler.

Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three Latinx cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat in their rapidly gentrifying LA neighborhood.

Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Glitch Techs is an action-comedy set against a world of video game fantasies come to life. It features two teenage gamers who have the best after-school job ever – capturing escaped video game “glitches”!

Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A woman (Dolores Fonzi) tries to rid an Argentine soccer club of the organized crime surrounding it. Created by Martín Zimmerman (“Ozark,” “Narcos”).

System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Traumatized, violent and yearning for love, 9-year-old Benni bonds with a gruff mentor as child-services workers struggle to find her a home.

Avail. 2/22/20

Girl On The Third Floor

Avail. 2/23/20

Full Count

Avail. 2/25/20

Every Time I Die

Avail. 2/26/20

I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers. Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel.

Avail. 2/27/20

Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan’s World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FOLLOWERS is the first drama series directed by Mika Ninagawa (Diner, No Longer Human) and highlights her unique approach to filming with dreamlike vivid colors, along with distinct and vibrant aesthetic. It is an original story that depicts Tokyo with the authentic fashion and lifestyles of women living there, starring Miki Nakatani, Elaiza Ikeda and more talented casts. Tokyo: a vibrant city full of life, color, ambition and fashion. A famous and successful fashion photographer Limi Nara (played by Miki Nakatani) has built a career capturing the evolving people and city of present-day Tokyo. She lives her life confidently and showcases her independence in both her career and relationships. Conversely, a young, aspiring actress Natsume Hyakuta (played by Elaiza Ikeda) struggles to find her identity and self confidence which impacts her personal relationships and career as an actress.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY

The film is the 22nd installment in the Pokémon film series and is a CGI remake of the first film

Avail. 2/28/20

All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set in the decadent Berlin of the Weimar Republic, this award-winning crime drama returns for a new season.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Formula 1 drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track. The series now returns for Season 2.

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita — NETFLIX FILM

The first movie in Spanish from the producers and directors of HANDIA. A film based on the incredible true story of the mole from the Spanish Civil War who spent 33 years hidden in his own home for fear of retribution.

Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A hard-partying African female spy, assisted by her cohorts from a covert peacekeeping organization, uses her lethal skills to keep the continent safe from terror while she contends with continual post-traumatic stress and an inconvenient sex addition by self-medicating with drugs and alcohol.

Restaurants on the Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A team of experts turns failing waterfront restaurants into destinations connected to their community, and worthy of their jaw-dropping locations.

Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Mexico City, three spoiled young girls meet a dangerous woman who leads them on a risky journey, where they grow and learn about themselves.

Avail. 2/29/20

Jerry Maguire