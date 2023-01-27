February is the month of love with Valentine's Day just around the corner and Netflix has plenty of titles coming this month that make for the perfect romantic night in. From Oscar-winning films like La La Land and Call Me By Your Name, to blockbuster titles like IT, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Bad Boys, there's something for everyone. Fresh from the cinema, there's also Lyle, Lyle Crocodile a live-action family musical featuring Shawn Mendes, Constance Wu, and Javier Bardem. Two of Netflix's most popular originals are returning in February with You Season 4 Part 1 and Outer Banks Season 3 making their way to the service in February. There's also Freeridge, the highly anticipated spin-off of the popular teen comedy series On My Block, which follows a new group of teenage friends navigating the LA neighborhood. Netflix also has several new original films with some big-name talent, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are teaming up for the first time in the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, while David Harbour and Anthony Mackie will star in the Amblin-inspired horror comedy We Have A Ghost from Happy Death Day and Freaky filmmaker Christopher Landon.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Netflix this February.
Available February 1:
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
Gunther's Millions
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy's Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
Available February 2:
Freeridge
Available February 3:
Class
Infiesto
Stromboli
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
Available February 4:
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Available February 6:
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Available February 8:
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Available February 9:
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You: Season 4: Part 1
Available February 10:
10 Days of a Good Man
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
Love to Hate You
Your Place or Mine
Available February 13:
Squared Love All Over Again
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available February 14:
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match
Re/Member
Available February 15:
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
Available February 16:
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3
Available February 17:
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands: Season 2
Unlocked
Available February 19:
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
Available February 20:
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available February 22:
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
Available February 23:
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks: Season 3
Available February 24:
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
Oddballs: Season 2
Married at First Sight: Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
The Real World: Season 12
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?
Available February 27:
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available February 28:
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
American Pickers: Season 15
Too Hot to Handle: Germany