February is the month of love with Valentine's Day just around the corner and Netflix has plenty of titles coming this month that make for the perfect romantic night in. From Oscar-winning films like La La Land and Call Me By Your Name, to blockbuster titles like IT, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Bad Boys, there's something for everyone. Fresh from the cinema, there's also Lyle, Lyle Crocodile a live-action family musical featuring Shawn Mendes, Constance Wu, and Javier Bardem. Two of Netflix's most popular originals are returning in February with You Season 4 Part 1 and Outer Banks Season 3 making their way to the service in February. There's also Freeridge, the highly anticipated spin-off of the popular teen comedy series On My Block, which follows a new group of teenage friends navigating the LA neighborhood. Netflix also has several new original films with some big-name talent, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are teaming up for the first time in the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, while David Harbour and Anthony Mackie will star in the Amblin-inspired horror comedy We Have A Ghost from Happy Death Day and Freaky filmmaker Christopher Landon.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Netflix this February.

Related:The Best Romantic Shows on Netflix Right Now

Available February 1:

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6

Gunther's Millions

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy's Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Available February 2:

Freeridge

Available February 3:

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

Available February 4:

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Available February 6:

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Available February 8:

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Available February 9:

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1

Available February 10:

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine

Available February 13:

Squared Love All Over Again

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 14:

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match

Re/Member

Available February 15:

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

Available February 16:

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3

Available February 17:

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands: Season 2

Unlocked

Available February 19:

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

Available February 20:

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 22:

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

Available February 23:

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks: Season 3

Available February 24:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Oddballs: Season 2

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From?

Available February 27:

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 28:

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match

Too Hot to Handle: Germany