January is nearly over, and now it's time to look at all the exciting titles coming to Netflix in February 2024.

The long-awaited live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is without question the biggest title making its way to the streaming service this month. Based on the popular Nicktoon, this new iteration re-introduces audiences to Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko, and promises to be a much more loyal adaptation of the cartoon than the much-maligned M. Night Shyamalan movie.

New Netflix films making their way to the service include DreamWorks' Orion and the Dark, an animated fairy tale featuring the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, and Werner Herzog. Gina Rodriquez, Tom Ellis, and Damon Wayans Jr. star in the new romantic comedy movie Players, which follows a group of friends who spend their time trying to make hook-up schemes. Tyler Perry's latest film Mea Culpa will also be making its way to Netflix in February, which follows a criminal defense attorney who has an uneasy relationship with her new client, an artist accused of killing his girlfriend.

Other new Netflix originals coming to the service include The Vince Staples Show, Love Is Blind Season 6, and new comedy specials by Taylor Tomlinson and Mike Epps.

Several beloved series will be added to the Netflix library, including the first four seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, all eight seasons of Monk, all three seasons of Warrior, and new seasons of Young Sheldon and The Blacklist. Popular film titles joining the Netflix library include It, Moneyball, Fury, Tom and Jerry, The Great Gatsby, Magic Mike's Last Dance, Southpaw, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken, and Ready Player One. A handful of films from A24 will also be added to the Netflix lineup, including X, Waves, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and the Best Picture-winning sci-fi action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Speaking of awards, Netflix will be the exclusive home of The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be streaming live on the service in February. Some of the nominees in contention include Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Paul Giamatti, Robert Downey Jr, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Bradley Cooper.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in February.

Coming Soon:

Detective Forst (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (IN) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 1:

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Red Life

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shortcomings

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

The Tourist (2022)

The Vow

Waves

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

Available February 2:

Let's Talk About CHU (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Plus One

Available February 3:

An Encouragement of Love

The Last Wife

Ready Player One

Southern All Stars Chigasaki Live 2023

Available February 5:

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

Available February 7:

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Made in Italy

Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 8:

Journey to Bethlehem

Lost in Perfection

One Day (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 9:

A Killer Paradox (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

An Incurable Case of Love

Ashes (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Bhakshak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Falling for Figaro

La Luna

Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 10:

Horrible Bosses 2

Available February 11:

The Blacklist: Season 10

Available February 13:

Kill Me If You Dare (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available February 14:

A Soweto Love Story (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Heartbreak Agency (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Players -- NETFLIX FILM

Available February 15:

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ready, Set, Love (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Vince Staples Show -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 16:

The Abyss (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Comedy Chaos (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Einstein and the Bomb (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Available February 19:

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 20:

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Available February 21:

Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 22:

Avatar: The Last Airbender -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Southpaw

Available February 23:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX FILM

Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available February 24:

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

Available February 26:

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Available February 28:

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mire: Millennium (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Code 8 Part II -- NETFLIX FILM

Available February 29: