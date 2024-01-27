January is nearly over, and now it's time to look at all the exciting titles coming to Netflix in February 2024.
The long-awaited live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is without question the biggest title making its way to the streaming service this month. Based on the popular Nicktoon, this new iteration re-introduces audiences to Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko, and promises to be a much more loyal adaptation of the cartoon than the much-maligned M. Night Shyamalan movie.
New Netflix films making their way to the service include DreamWorks' Orion and the Dark, an animated fairy tale featuring the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, and Werner Herzog. Gina Rodriquez, Tom Ellis, and Damon Wayans Jr. star in the new romantic comedy movie Players, which follows a group of friends who spend their time trying to make hook-up schemes. Tyler Perry's latest film Mea Culpa will also be making its way to Netflix in February, which follows a criminal defense attorney who has an uneasy relationship with her new client, an artist accused of killing his girlfriend.
Other new Netflix originals coming to the service include The Vince Staples Show, Love Is Blind Season 6, and new comedy specials by Taylor Tomlinson and Mike Epps.
Several beloved series will be added to the Netflix library, including the first four seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, all eight seasons of Monk, all three seasons of Warrior, and new seasons of Young Sheldon and The Blacklist. Popular film titles joining the Netflix library include It, Moneyball, Fury, Tom and Jerry, The Great Gatsby, Magic Mike's Last Dance, Southpaw, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken, and Ready Player One. A handful of films from A24 will also be added to the Netflix lineup, including X, Waves, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and the Best Picture-winning sci-fi action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Speaking of awards, Netflix will be the exclusive home of The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be streaming live on the service in February. Some of the nominees in contention include Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Paul Giamatti, Robert Downey Jr, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Bradley Cooper.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Netflix in February.
Coming Soon:
- Detective Forst (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (IN) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 1:
- ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- American Assassin
- Anaconda
- Enough
- Fury
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- It (2017)
- Magic Mike's Last Dance
- Moneyball
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Pacific Rim
- Red Life
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
- Shortcomings
- Shot Caller
- Something's Gotta Give
- Tom and Jerry (2021)
- The Tourist (2022)
- The Vow
- Waves
- X
- Young Sheldon: Season 6
Available February 2:
- Let's Talk About CHU (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- Plus One
Available February 3:
- An Encouragement of Love
- The Last Wife
- Ready Player One
- Southern All Stars Chigasaki Live 2023
Available February 5:
- 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
- 30 for 30: Nature Boy
- Dee & Friends in Oz -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- Monk: Seasons 1-8
- My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
- The Re-Education of Molly Singer
Available February 7:
- Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- Made in Italy
- Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 8:
- Journey to Bethlehem
- Lost in Perfection
- One Day (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 9:
- A Killer Paradox (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- An Incurable Case of Love
- Ashes (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Bhakshak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Falling for Figaro
- La Luna
- Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 10:
- Horrible Bosses 2
Available February 11:
- The Blacklist: Season 10
Available February 13:
- Kill Me If You Dare (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available February 14:
- A Soweto Love Story (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Heartbreak Agency (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Players -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 15:
- AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Catcher Was a Spy
- Crossroads
- House of Ninjas (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ready, Set, Love (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Vince Staples Show -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 16:
- The Abyss (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
- Comedy Chaos (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Einstein and the Bomb (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Warrior: Seasons 1-3
Available February 19:
- Little Angel: Volume 4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 20:
- Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out -- NETFLIX COMEDY
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Available February 21:
- Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 22:
- Avatar: The Last Airbender -- NETFLIX FAMILY
- Southpaw
Available February 23:
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX FILM
- Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 24:
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Real World: Season 9
Available February 26:
- Blippi Wonders: Season 3
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Available February 28:
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Mire: Millennium (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- Code 8 Part II -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 29:
- A Round of Applause (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
- The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES